okay

Bubble errors back up your big ol' nested callback chain.

If domains are in use, defer the error to the domain's error handler by using process.domain.intercept transparently.

without okay

function doSomething ( path, cb ) { fs.readDir(path, function ( err, files ) { if (err) return cb(err); async .map(files, fs.readFile, function ( err, contents ) { if (err) return cb(err); return cb( null , contents.join( '

' )); }); }); };

with okay

var ok = require ( 'okay' ); function doSomething ( path, cb ) { fs.readDir(path, ok(cb, function ( files ) { async .map(files, fs.readFile, ok(cb, function ( contents ) { return cb( null , contents.join( '

' )); })); }); };

The same code with annotations:

var ok = require ( 'okay' ); function doSomething ( path, cb ) { fs.readDir(path, ok(cb, function ( files ) { async .map(files, fs.readFile, ok(cb, function ( contents ) { return cb( null , contents.join( '

' )); })); }); };

okay also supports a single callback:

function doSomethingOrDie ( path, callback ) { fs.readDir(path, ok( function ( files ) { async .map(files, fs.ReadFile, ok( function ( contents ) { return callback( null , contents.join( '

' )); })); }); };

or even no callback at all:

fs.writeFile( '/some/file' , 'hello' , ok());

domains

Throwing errors is probably not what you want to do.

Okay comes in really handy if you are using domains. It transparently passes the error back into the active domain if it exists, or it calls your callback with the error parameter already removed in the happy circumstance where there is no error. It's basically shorthand for process.domain.intercept but will fall back to throwing exceptions if domains are not activated or you're currently not bound to a domain.

var ok = require ( 'okay' ); var domain = require ( 'domain' ); var count = 0 ; var handler = function ( req, res ) { var requestDomain = domain.create(); req.id = new Date () + (count++); requestDomain.add(req); requestDomain.add(res); requestDomain.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .log( 'error handling request ' + req.id); console .log(err); try { res.end( 500 ); } catch (e) { console .log( 'could not send response 500 code' ); } }); process.nextTick( function ( ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { if (count % 2 ) { fs.readFile( 'omsdflksjdflsk' , ok( function ( contents ) { res.writeHead( 200 ); res.end( 'ok' ); })); } else { process.nextTick(ok( function ( ) { throw new Error ( "I Broke it." ) })); } }, 1000 ); }) } var serverDomain = domain.create(); serverDomain.on( 'error' , function ( e ) { console .log( 'something happened with the server!' ) console .log(e); }); serverDomain.run( function ( ) { var http = require ( 'http' ); var server = http.createServer(handler); server.listen( 80 ); });

express + okay

var ok = require ( 'okay' ); get ('/', function(req, res, next) { fs.readFile( 'file.txt' , 'utf8' , ok(next, function ( contents ) { res.send(contents); }); });

coffee-script + express + okay

ok = require "okay" app.get "/", (req, res, next) -> fs.readFile "file.txt", "utf8", ok next, (contents) -> res.send(contents)

mocha + okay

var ok = require ( 'okay' ); describe( 'a directory' , function ( ) { it( 'exists' , function ( done ) { fs.readdir(__dirname, ok(done, function ( files ) { assert.equal( 1 , files.length); done(); })); }); });

code golf, baby.

license

MIT