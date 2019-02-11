oj
Object-oriented web templating for the people. Thirsty people.
Reach out on irc or email. Log issues on GitHub!
irc: freenode.net #oj
email: evan(at)ojjs.org
twitter: @evanmoran
repo: github.com/ojjs/oj
Change Log:
0.3.4
- CLI automatically detect --modules-dir
/modules directory and apply
--no-modules option to other directories
- CLI can defaults --output to
public for simplified usage (this mirrors Express middleware defaults as well)
- Removing grunt support from OJ's yeoman scaffolding support, because it's unecessary with these CLI improvements
0.3.3
- Fixes npm modules to specific versions. (latest considered harmful)
- Fixes insert event being incorrectly called when multiple events are bound
0.3.2
0.3.1
- oj.List.each can accept a ModelView. By default the ModelView will be a child of the
<li> element. Optionally the instace have a isListItem=true property, that when set will cause the ModelView to take the place of the
<li> instead.
- OJ Core types like List, Table, CheckBox, now can be replaced by plugins. This is useful on certain "big framework" plugins -- more info coming soon!
0.3.0
- Express is supported with separate module compiling middleware
- Yeoman is supported. Install with
npm install -g generator oj and then
yo oj
- CLI supports --modules, --js, --css and --html to allow unified or separate compiling in any combination
0.2.2
- Added AMD support (for RequireJS)
- Added Bower support (a client side package manager)
- Fixing oj.toCSS to correctly accept minify option
- Fixing oj.copyProperty to handle null definitions
0.2.1
- Adding
insert event to tag functions that is triggered when the element is inserted
This very fast and does not use DOMNodeInserted.
0.2.0
- Rewrote oj.js into JavaScript (from CoffeeScript)
- Minified code is now 16% smaller
- Performance is 10% faster
- Removed id generation for root object elements
- Remove oj.id and oj.guid methods since id generation isn't necessary
- Removed typeOf method as it was slow and for the most part unused
- Remove several internal helper functions
0.1.6
- Fixes npm package management
0.1.5
- Minor fix to npm package to ensure it works without coffee-script installed globally.
0.1.4
- Plugins now include themselves once required in node or included with a
<script> tag client-side
- Hacker News initial release.
0.1.0
- Everything works. Time to make it great.