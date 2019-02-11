oj

Object-oriented web templating for the people. Thirsty people.

Change Log:

CLI automatically detect --modules-dir /modules directory and apply --no-modules option to other directories

directory and apply option to other directories CLI can defaults --output to public for simplified usage (this mirrors Express middleware defaults as well)

for simplified usage (this mirrors Express middleware defaults as well) Removing grunt support from OJ's yeoman scaffolding support, because it's unecessary with these CLI improvements

Fixes npm modules to specific versions. (latest considered harmful)

Fixes insert event being incorrectly called when multiple events are bound

Improved minification

oj.List.each can accept a ModelView. By default the ModelView will be a child of the <li> element. Optionally the instace have a isListItem=true property, that when set will cause the ModelView to take the place of the <li> instead.

element. Optionally the instace have a isListItem=true property, that when set will cause the ModelView to take the place of the instead. OJ Core types like List, Table, CheckBox, now can be replaced by plugins. This is useful on certain "big framework" plugins -- more info coming soon!

Express is supported with separate module compiling middleware

Yeoman is supported. Install with npm install -g generator oj and then yo oj

and then CLI supports --modules, --js, --css and --html to allow unified or separate compiling in any combination

Added AMD support (for RequireJS)

Added Bower support (a client side package manager)

Fixing oj.toCSS to correctly accept minify option

Fixing oj.copyProperty to handle null definitions

Adding insert event to tag functions that is triggered when the element is inserted This very fast and does not use DOMNodeInserted.

Rewrote oj.js into JavaScript (from CoffeeScript)

Minified code is now 16% smaller

Performance is 10% faster

Removed id generation for root object elements

Remove oj.id and oj.guid methods since id generation isn't necessary

Removed typeOf method as it was slow and for the most part unused

Remove several internal helper functions

Fixes npm package management

Minor fix to npm package to ensure it works without coffee-script installed globally.

Plugins now include themselves once required in node or included with a <script> tag client-side

tag client-side Hacker News initial release.