oidc-token-hash validates (and generates) ID Token
_hash claims such as
at_hash or
c_hash
Its [
*_hash] value is the base64url encoding of the left-most half of the hash of the octets of the ASCII representation of the
token/
state/
codevalue, where the hash algorithm used is the hash algorithm used in the
algHeader Parameter of the ID Token's JOSE Header. For instance, if the
algis
RS256, hash the
token/
state/
codevalue with SHA-256, then take the left-most 128 bits and base64url encode them. The
*_hashvalue is a case sensitive string.
|JWS algorithm
|used hash algorithm
|Note
|HS256, RS256, PS256, ES256, ES256K
|sha256
|HS384, RS384, PS384, ES384
|sha384
|HS512, RS512, PS512, ES512
|sha512
|EdDSA w/ Ed25519 curve
|sha512
|connect/issues#1125
|EdDSA w/ Ed448 curve
|shake256
|connect/issues#1125
Validating
const oidcTokenHash = require('oidc-token-hash');
const access_token = 'YmJiZTAwYmYtMzgyOC00NzhkLTkyOTItNjJjNDM3MGYzOWIy9sFhvH8K_x8UIHj1osisS57f5DduL-ar_qw5jl3lthwpMjm283aVMQXDmoqqqydDSqJfbhptzw8rUVwkuQbolw';
oidcTokenHash.validate({ claim: 'at_hash', source: 'access_token' }, 'x7vk7f6BvQj0jQHYFIk4ag', access_token, 'RS256'); // => does not throw
oidcTokenHash.validate({ claim: 'at_hash', source: 'access_token' }, 'EGEAhGYyfuwDaVTifvrWSoD5MSy_5hZPy6I7Vm-7pTQ', access_token, 'EdDSA', 'Ed25519'); // => does not throw
oidcTokenHash.validate({ claim: 'at_hash', source: 'access_token' }, 'x7vk7f6BvQj0jQHYFIk4ag', 'foobar', 'RS256'); // => throws AssertionError, message: at_hash mismatch, expected w6uP8Tcg6K2QR905Rms8iQ, got: x7vk7f6BvQj0jQHYFIk4ag
Generating
// access_token from first example
oidcTokenHash.generate(access_token, 'RS256'); // => 'x7vk7f6BvQj0jQHYFIk4ag'
oidcTokenHash.generate(access_token, 'HS384'); // => 'ups_76_7CCye_J1WIyGHKVG7AAs2olYm'
oidcTokenHash.generate(access_token, 'ES512'); // => 'EGEAhGYyfuwDaVTifvrWSoD5MSy_5hZPy6I7Vm-7pTQ'
oidcTokenHash.generate(access_token, 'EdDSA', 'Ed25519'); // => 'EGEAhGYyfuwDaVTifvrWSoD5MSy_5hZPy6I7Vm-7pTQ'
oidcTokenHash.generate(access_token, 'EdDSA', 'Ed448'); // => 'jxsy68_eG9-91VnHsZ2VnCr_WqDMv4nspiSuUPRdNZnv1y5lNV3rPVYYWNiY_TbUB1JRwlgiDTzZ'
base64url native encoding in Node.js when available
Ed448 and
shake256 to use 114 bytes output
sha512 for
Ed25519 and
shake256 for
Ed448, refactored API, removed handling of
none JWS alg
base64url dependency
base64url comeback
#valid() now requires a third
argument with the JOSE header
alg value, resulting in strict validation