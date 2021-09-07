oidc-token-hash validates (and generates) ID Token _hash claims such as at_hash or c_hash

Its [ *_hash ] value is the base64url encoding of the left-most half of the hash of the octets of the ASCII representation of the token / state / code value, where the hash algorithm used is the hash algorithm used in the alg Header Parameter of the ID Token's JOSE Header. For instance, if the alg is RS256 , hash the token / state / code value with SHA-256, then take the left-most 128 bits and base64url encode them. The *_hash value is a case sensitive string.