React component (AuthProvider) to provide OpenID Connect and OAuth2 protocol support. Has hooks 🎉
Based on oidc-client-js.
Install packages by running:
$ npm install oidc-react
...
import { AuthProvider } from 'oidc-react';
const oidcConfig = {
onSignIn: () => {
// Redirect?
},
authority: 'https://oidc.io/oauth',
clientId: 'this-is-a-client-id',
redirectUri: 'https://my-app.com/'
};
const Routes = () => (
<AuthProvider {...oidcConfig}>
<Switch>
<Route exact path="/">
<Dashboard />
</Route>
...
</Switch>
</AuthProvider>
);
