oidc-react

by bjerkio
1.5.1 (see all)

React component to provide OpenID Connect and OAuth2 protocol support. 🌳

Overview

Downloads/wk

6.4K

GitHub Stars

168

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

OIDC React

oidc-react logo

About

React component (AuthProvider) to provide OpenID Connect and OAuth2 protocol support. Has hooks 🎉

Based on oidc-client-js.

Quickstart

Install packages by running:

$ npm install oidc-react

Usage

...
import { AuthProvider } from 'oidc-react';

const oidcConfig = {
  onSignIn: () => {
    // Redirect?
  },
  authority: 'https://oidc.io/oauth',
  clientId: 'this-is-a-client-id',
  redirectUri: 'https://my-app.com/'
};

const Routes = () => (
  <AuthProvider {...oidcConfig}>
    <Switch>
      <Route exact path="/">
        <Dashboard />
      </Route>
      ...
    </Switch>
  </AuthProvider>
);

Documentation

Apart from this README, you can find details and examples of using the SDK in the following places:

Contribute & Disclaimer

We love to get help 🙏 Read more about how to get started in CONTRIBUTING 🌳

