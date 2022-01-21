OIDC React

About

React component (AuthProvider) to provide OpenID Connect and OAuth2 protocol support. Has hooks 🎉

Based on oidc-client-js.

Quickstart

Install packages by running:

npm install oidc-react

Usage

... import { AuthProvider } from 'oidc-react' ; const oidcConfig = { onSignIn: () => { }, authority: 'https://oidc.io/oauth' , clientId: 'this-is-a-client-id' , redirectUri: 'https://my-app.com/' }; const Routes = () => ( <AuthProvider {...oidcConfig}> <Switch> <Route exact path= "/" > <Dashboard /> < /Route> ... </ Switch> < /AuthProvider> );

Documentation

Apart from this README, you can find details and examples of using the SDK in the following places:

Contribute & Disclaimer

We love to get help 🙏 Read more about how to get started in CONTRIBUTING 🌳