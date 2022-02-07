openbase logo
opc

oidc-provider-custom-logout

by Filip Skokan
1.15.12 (see all)

OpenID Certified™ OAuth 2.0 Authorization Server implementation for Node.js

Readme

oidc-provider

oidc-provider is an OAuth 2.0 Authorization Server with OpenID Connect and many additional features and standards implemented.

Table of Contents

Implemented specs & features

The following specifications are implemented by oidc-provider:

Note that not all features are enabled by default, check the configuration section on how to enable them.

Supported Access Token formats:

The following draft specifications are implemented by oidc-provider:

Updates to draft specification versions are released as MINOR library versions, if you utilize these specification implementations consider using the tilde ~ operator in your package.json since breaking changes may be introduced as part of these version updates. Alternatively acknowledge the version and be notified of breaking changes as part of your CI.

Certification

OpenID Certification
Filip Skokan has certified that oidc-provider conforms to the following profiles of the OpenID Connect™ protocol

  • Basic OP, Implicit OP, Hybrid OP, Config OP, Dynamic OP, Form Post OP, 3rd Party-Init OP
  • Back-Channel OP, RP-Initiated OP
  • FAPI 1.0 Advanced Final (w/ Private Key JWT, MTLS, JARM, PAR)
  • FAPI 1.0 Second Implementer's Draft (w/ Private Key JWT, MTLS, PAR)
  • FAPI-CIBA OP (w/ Private Key JWT, MTLS, Ping mode, Poll mode)

If you want to quickly add OpenID Connect authentication to Node.js apps, feel free to check out Auth0's Node.js SDK and free plan.

Support

If you or your business use oidc-provider, or you need help using/upgrading the module, please consider becoming a sponsor so I can continue maintaining it and adding new features carefree. The only way to guarantee you get feedback from the author & sole maintainer of this module is to support the package through GitHub Sponsors.

Get started

You may check the example folder or follow a step by step example to see which of those fits your desired application setup.

Also be sure to check the available configuration docs section.

Documentation & Configuration

oidc-provider can be mounted to existing connect, express, fastify, hapi, or koa applications, see how. The provider allows to be extended and configured in various ways to fit a variety of uses. See the documentation.

const { Provider } = require('oidc-provider');
const configuration = {
  // ... see /docs for available configuration
  clients: [{
    client_id: 'foo',
    client_secret: 'bar',
    redirect_uris: ['http://lvh.me:8080/cb'],
    // ... other client properties
  }],
};

const oidc = new Provider('http://localhost:3000', configuration);

oidc.listen(3000, () => {
  console.log('oidc-provider listening on port 3000, check http://localhost:3000/.well-known/openid-configuration');
});

Recipes

Collection of useful configurations use cases are available over at recipes.

Events

oidc-provider instances are event emitters, using event handlers you can hook into the various actions and i.e. emit metrics that react to specific triggers. See the list of available emitted event names and their description.

