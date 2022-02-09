Library to provide OpenID Connect (OIDC) and OAuth2 protocol support for client-side, browser-based JavaScript client applications. Also included is support for user session and access token management.
This project is a fork of
IdentityModel/oidc-client-js
which halted its development in June 2021. It has since been ported to
TypeScript here with a similar API for the initial 2.0 release. Going forward,
this library will focus only on protocols that continue to have support in
OAuth 2.1. As such, the implicit grant is not
supported by this client. Additional migration notes from
oidc-client are
available here.
Contributions and help are greatly appreciated!
Implements the following OAuth 2.0 protocols and supports OpenID Connect Core 1.0:
Using npm
$ npm install oidc-client-ts
$ git clone https://github.com/authts/oidc-client-ts.git
$ cd oidc-client-ts
$ npm install
$ npm run build
Parcel project
$ npm run -w parcel-sample start
and then browse to http://localhost:1234.
Angular app
can be found here.
$ npm test
We appreciate feedback and contribution to this repo!
This project is licensed under the Apache-2.0 license. See the LICENSE file for more info.