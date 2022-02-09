Library to provide OpenID Connect (OIDC) and OAuth2 protocol support for client-side, browser-based JavaScript client applications. Also included is support for user session and access token management.

This project is a fork of IdentityModel/oidc-client-js which halted its development in June 2021. It has since been ported to TypeScript here with a similar API for the initial 2.0 release. Going forward, this library will focus only on protocols that continue to have support in OAuth 2.1. As such, the implicit grant is not supported by this client. Additional migration notes from oidc-client are available here.

Contributions and help are greatly appreciated!

Implements the following OAuth 2.0 protocols and supports OpenID Connect Core 1.0:

Table of Contents

Installation

Using npm

$ npm install oidc-client-ts

Building the Source

$ git clone https://github.com/authts/oidc-client-ts.git $ cd oidc-client-ts $ npm install $ npm run build

Running the Sample

Parcel project

$ npm run -w parcel-sample start

and then browse to http://localhost:1234.

Angular app

can be found here.

Running the Tests

$ npm test

Contributing

We appreciate feedback and contribution to this repo!

License

This project is licensed under the Apache-2.0 license. See the LICENSE file for more info.