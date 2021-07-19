Looking for a new maintainer

I've been working as the main and (for the most part) only individual on this project for 6+ years. Much has changed since then in the work of JavaScript and many updates are needed here. I no longer have the time to keep up and maintain this library and project (well, really haven't for some time now as many know).

As such, I plan to disable PRs and won't be responding to issues going forward. The repo will be archived by the end of the year.

If anyone wishes to step up and maintain this project, then that is very welcome! I suggest forking and then once there's a track record for such a commitment I would be happy to provide a link to your new repo letting people know that it is now maintained elsewhere.

Please contact me if you're interested in doing this: @BrockLAllen

So long and thanks for all the fish.

Library to provide OpenID Connect (OIDC) and OAuth2 protocol support for client-side, browser-based JavaScript client applications. Also included is support for user session and access token management.

Install

Node.js v4.4 or later required.

NPM

npm install oidc-client --save

NOTE: if you're not already using babel-polyfill make sure you run npm install --save babel-polyfill as well. Then include it in your build.

CommonJS

If you don't use a package manager or a module loader, then you can get the library from the dist folder on github here.

Including in the browser

If you intend to use this library directly in a browser and are not using UMD/AMD then there is a compiled version in the ~/dist folder. It is already bundled/minified and contains the necessary dependencies and polyfills (mainly for ES6 features such as Promises).

If you are using UMD/AMD and/or you already have included an ES6 polyfill (such as babel-polyfill.js) then you can include the UMD packaged version of the file from the ~/lib folder.

Building the Source

git clone https://github.com/IdentityModel/oidc-client-js.git cd oidc-client-js npm install npm run build

Running the Sample

npm start

and then browse to http://localhost:15000.

Running the Tests

npm test

Docs

Some initial docs are here.

Feedback, Feature requests, and Bugs

All are welcome on the issue tracker.