#oi.select — AngularJS directive of select element

Download 0.2.22

Features

multiselect

API compatible with Angular select

Angular 1.2+ without jQuery and other dependencies

search options by substring (including the search query to the server)

use Bootstrap styles (but you can use own styles)

17 KB minified

Demo

Do you want to see module in action? Visit tamtakoe.github.io/oi.select or try playground

Installation

You can download files through Bower:

npm install -g bower bower install oi. select

or use npm:

npm install --save oi. select

or use local:

npm install npm install -g bower npm install -g gulp bower install

run local:

gulp open "http://localhost:3000"

make build and run tests:

gulp build gulp test

Then you need to include into index.html:

select .min .css select .min .js or select-tpls .min .js

When you are done downloading all the dependencies and project files the only remaining part is to add dependencies on the oi.select AngularJS module:

angular.module( 'myModule' , [ 'oi.select' ]);

Use oi-select directive:

< oi-select oi-options = "item.name for item in shopArr track by item.id" ng-model = "bundle" multiple placeholder = "Select" > </ oi-select >

Attributes

oi-select directive

oi-options — see: ngOptions oi-options="item for item in shopArrShort | limitTo: 3" — filter input list oi-options="item for item in shopArrFn($query, $selectedAs)" — generate input list (expects array/object or promise)

— see: ngOptions ng-model — chosen item/items

— chosen item/items ng-disabled — specifies that a drop-down list should be disabled

— specifies that a drop-down list should be disabled multiple — specifies that multiple options can be selected at once

— specifies that multiple options can be selected at once multiple-limit — maximum number of options that can be selected at once

— maximum number of options that can be selected at once placeholder — native placeholder

— native placeholder multiple-placeholder — placeholder which is shown in multiple mode near chosen options

— placeholder which is shown in multiple mode near chosen options list-placeholder — placeholder which is shown in list if no elements found

— placeholder which is shown in list if no elements found readonly — specifies that an input field is read-only

— specifies that an input field is read-only autofocus — specifies that an input field should automatically get focus when the page loads

— specifies that an input field should automatically get focus when the page loads oi-select-options — object with options. You can override them in oiSelectProvider.options debounce — timeout of debounced input field (default: 500). Set only if value is function which return promise searchFilter — filter name for items in search field dropdownFilter — filter name for items in dropdown groupFilter — filter name for group header listFilter — filter name for items order in dropdown. Use none to disable filtering. You can set special options (see Filtered example) editItem — function which get lastQuery , removedItem and getLabel(item) and return string for input after element was removed (default: ''). editItem = true allows you to edit a deleted item. editItem = 'correct' same as true but does not edit the first time saveTrigger — Trigger on which element is stored in the model. May be enter , blur , space , tab and any characters devided by spaces (default: enter tab blur ) cleanModel — Clean model on click for single select. closeList — close dropdown list by default after choosing or removing item (default: true) newItem — Mode of adding new items from query (default: false). May be autocomplete (priority save matches), prompt (priority save new item) newItemModel — New items model (default: model = query). $query value from model will be changed to query string. newItemFn — function which get query and return new item object or promise. F.e. 'addItem($query)' removeItemFn — function which get removed item model and return any value or promise. If promise was rejected, item wouldn't removed. F.e. 'removeItem($item)' maxlength — maximum number of characters allowed in the input minlength — minimum number of characters for searching

— object with options. You can override them in

oiSelect service