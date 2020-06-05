#oi.select — AngularJS directive of select element
You can download files through Bower:
npm install -g bower
bower install oi.select
or use npm:
npm install --save oi.select
or use local:
npm install
npm install -g bower
npm install -g gulp
bower install
run local:
gulp
open "http://localhost:3000"
make build and run tests:
gulp build
gulp test
Then you need to include into index.html:
select.min.css
select.min.js or select-tpls.min.js
When you are done downloading all the dependencies and project files the only remaining part is to add dependencies on the
oi.select AngularJS module:
angular.module('myModule', ['oi.select']);
Use
oi-select directive:
<oi-select
oi-options="item.name for item in shopArr track by item.id"
ng-model="bundle"
multiple
placeholder="Select"
></oi-select>
oi-options — see: ngOptions
oi-options="item for item in shopArrShort | limitTo: 3" — filter input list
oi-options="item for item in shopArrFn($query, $selectedAs)" — generate input list (expects array/object or promise)
ng-model — chosen item/items
ng-disabled — specifies that a drop-down list should be disabled
multiple — specifies that multiple options can be selected at once
multiple-limit — maximum number of options that can be selected at once
placeholder — native placeholder
multiple-placeholder — placeholder which is shown in multiple mode near chosen options
list-placeholder — placeholder which is shown in list if no elements found
readonly — specifies that an input field is read-only
autofocus — specifies that an input field should automatically get focus when the page loads
oi-select-options — object with options. You can override them in
oiSelectProvider.options
debounce — timeout of debounced input field (default: 500). Set only if
value is function which return promise
searchFilter — filter name for items in search field
dropdownFilter — filter name for items in dropdown
groupFilter — filter name for group header
listFilter — filter name for items order in dropdown. Use
none to disable filtering. You can set special options (see Filtered example)
editItem — function which get
lastQuery,
removedItem and
getLabel(item) and return string for input after element was removed (default: '').
editItem = true allows you to edit a deleted item.
editItem = 'correct' same as
true but does not edit the first time
saveTrigger — Trigger on which element is stored in the model. May be
enter,
blur,
space,
tab and any characters devided by spaces (default:
enter tab blur)
cleanModel — Clean model on click for single select.
closeList — close dropdown list by default after choosing or removing item (default: true)
newItem — Mode of adding new items from query (default: false). May be
autocomplete (priority save matches),
prompt (priority save new item)
newItemModel — New items model (default: model = query).
$query value from model will be changed to query string.
newItemFn — function which get query and return new item object or promise. F.e.
'addItem($query)'
removeItemFn — function which get removed item model and return any value or promise. If promise was rejected, item wouldn't removed. F.e.
'removeItem($item)'
maxlength — maximum number of characters allowed in the input
minlength — minimum number of characters for searching
options — default options which we can override in
oiSelectProvider.options
version — current version