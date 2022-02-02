Ohm is a parsing toolkit consisting of a library and a domain-specific language. You can use it to parse custom file formats or quickly build parsers, interpreters, and compilers for programming languages.
The Ohm language is based on parsing expression grammars (PEGs), which are a formal way of describing syntax, similar to regular expressions and context-free grammars. The Ohm library provides a JavaScript interface for creating parsers, interpreters, and more from the grammars you write.
Some awesome things people have built using Ohm:
The easiest way to get started with Ohm is to use the interactive editor. Alternatively, you can play with one of the following examples on JSFiddle:
To use Ohm in the browser, just add a single
<script> tag to your page:
<!-- Development version of Ohm from unpkg.com -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/ohm-js@16/dist/ohm.js"></script>
or
<!-- Minified version, for faster page loads -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/ohm-js@16/dist/ohm.min.js"></script>
This creates a global variable named
ohm.
First, install the
ohm-js package with your package manager:
Then, you can use
require to use Ohm in a script:
const ohm = require('ohm-js');
As of v16.2.0, Ohm can also be imported as an ES module:
import ohm from 'ohm-js';
To use Ohm from Deno:
import ohm from 'https://unpkg.com/ohm-js@16/dist/ohm.esm.js';
To use Ohm, you need a grammar that is written in the Ohm language. The grammar provides a formal definition of the language or data format that you want to parse. There are a few different ways you can define an Ohm grammar:
The simplest option is to define the grammar directly in a JavaScript string and instantiate it
using
ohm.grammar(). In most cases, you should use a template literal with String.raw:
const myGrammar = ohm.grammar(String.raw`
MyGrammar {
greeting = "Hello" | "Hola"
}
`);
In Node.js, you can define the grammar in a separate file, and read the file's contents and instantiate it using
ohm.grammar(contents):
In
myGrammar.ohm:
MyGrammar {
greeting = "Hello" | "Hola"
}
In JavaScript:
const fs = require('fs');
const ohm = require('ohm-js');
const contents = fs.readFileSync('myGrammar.ohm', 'utf-8');
const myGrammar = ohm.grammar(contents);
For more information, see Instantiating Grammars in the API reference.
Once you've instantiated a grammar object, use the grammar's
match() method to recognize input:
const userInput = 'Hello';
const m = myGrammar.match(userInput);
if (m.succeeded()) {
console.log('Greetings, human.');
} else {
console.log("That's not a greeting!");
}
The result is a MatchResult object. You can use the
succeeded() and
failed() methods to see whether the input was recognized or not.
For more information, see the main documentation.
Ohm has two tools to help you debug grammars: a text trace, and a graphical visualizer.
You can try the visualizer online.
To see the text trace for a grammar
g, just use the
g.trace()
method instead of
g.match. It takes the same arguments, but instead of returning a MatchResult
object, it returns a Trace object — calling its
toString method returns a string describing
all of the decisions the parser made when trying to match the input. For example, here is the
result of
g.trace('ab').toString() for the grammar
G { start = letter+ }:
ab ✓ start ⇒ "ab"
ab ✓ letter+ ⇒ "ab"
ab ✓ letter ⇒ "a"
ab ✓ lower ⇒ "a"
ab ✓ Unicode [Ll] character ⇒ "a"
b ✓ letter ⇒ "b"
b ✓ lower ⇒ "b"
b ✓ Unicode [Ll] character ⇒ "b"
✗ letter
✗ lower
✗ Unicode [Ll] character
✗ upper
✗ Unicode [Lu] character
✗ unicodeLtmo
✗ Unicode [Ltmo] character
✓ end ⇒ ""
If you've written an Ohm grammar that you'd like to share with others, see our suggestions for publishing grammars.
All you need to get started:
git clone https://github.com/harc/ohm.git
cd ohm
npm install
NOTE: We recommend using the latest Node.js stable release.
npm test runs the unit tests.
npm run test-watch re-runs the unit tests every time a file changes.
npm run build builds dist/ohm.js and dist/ohm.min.js,
which are stand-alone bundles that can be included in a webpage.
src/ohm-grammar.ohm), run
npm run bootstrap to re-build Ohm
and test your changes.
Before submitting a pull request, be sure to add tests, and ensure that
npm run prepublish runs
without errors.