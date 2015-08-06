crap

Dump a heap snapshot upon an uncaught exception. Inspired by hapijs poop.

Installation

npm install oh-crap

Usage

This module exports a single function that when called, should be passed the directory where the heap snapshot should be written and also an optional error handler that will be passed the uncaught error after the heap snapshot is written.

It is recommended that you pass the optional error handler so that your application can log, cleanup and exit correctly. Otherwise the default error handler will simply exit the process.

var crap = require ( 'oh-crap' )(__dirname, onerror); var msg = new Message({ name : 'yo' , event : 'order complete' , properties :{ products : { '0' : { sku : 'xxx' } } } }); setTimeout( function ( ) { msg.properties.products.forEach( console .log); }, 250 ); function onerror ( err ) { console .error(err.stack); setTimeout( function ( ) { console .error( 'exiting' ); process.exit( 1 ); }, 1000 ); } function Message ( obj ) { this .type = obj.type; this .event = obj.event; this .properties = obj.properties; }

When running the example above, the uncaught exception TypeError: Object #<Object> has no method 'forEach' will be thrown. Since we have the snapshot written at the time of the uncaught exception, we can view the state of V8's heap using Google Chrome's heap profiler to answer the question you might thinking if this were production: "That's strange, if products isn't an array, I wonder what got assigned to it?"

