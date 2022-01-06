Ogre is a web frontend and API for the ogr2ogr module. See a live demo here.
Install GDAL tools (includes the
ogr2ogr command line tool)
Install package:
npm install -g ogre
To run the app:
ogre -p 3000
Then visit http://localhost:3000 in a your favorite browser.
Options include:
Usage: ogre [options]
Options:
-h, --help help
-p, --port port number (default 3000)
-v, --version version number
-t, --timeout timeout before ogre kills a job in ms (default 15000)
-l, --limit byte limit for uploads (default 50000000)