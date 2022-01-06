openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ogr

ogre

by Marc Harter
3.0.2 (see all)

ogr2ogr geojson-focused web client

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14

GitHub Stars

250

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

7

License

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status NPM NPM Downloads

Ogre is a web frontend and API for the ogr2ogr module. See a live demo here.

Installation

  1. Install GDAL tools (includes the ogr2ogr command line tool)

  2. Install package:

npm install -g ogre

Usage

To run the app:

ogre -p 3000

Then visit http://localhost:3000 in a your favorite browser.

Options include:

Usage: ogre [options]

Options:
 -h, --help      help
 -p, --port      port number (default 3000)
 -v, --version   version number
 -t, --timeout   timeout before ogre kills a job in ms (default 15000)
 -l, --limit     byte limit for uploads (default 50000000)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial