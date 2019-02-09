OGC Schemas project provides JAXB bindings for XML Schemas defined by the Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC).
OGC Schemas project provides JAXB and Jsonix bindings for some of the XML Schemas defined by OGC.
This allows converting between XML (conforming to one of these schemas) and Java objects in Java or JSON in JavaScript.
Supports the following schemas:
ARML_2_0
CityGML_1_0
CityGML_Appearance_1_0
CityGML_Building_1_0
CityGML_CityFuntiture_1_0
CityGML_CityObjectGroup_1_0
CityGML_Generics_1_0
CityGML_LandUse_1_0
CityGML_Relief_1_0
CityGML_TexturedSurface_1_0
CityGML_Transportation_1_0
CityGML_Vegetation_1_0
CityGML_Waterbody_1_0
CityGML_2_0
CityGML_Appearance_2_0
CityGML_Bridge_2_0
CityGML_Building_2_0
CityGML_CityFuntiture_2_0
CityGML_CityObjectGroup_2_0
CityGML_Generics_2_0
CityGML_LandUse_2_0
CityGML_Relief_2_0
CityGML_TexturedSurface_2_0
CityGML_Transportation_2_0
CityGML_Tunnel_2_0
CityGML_Vegetation_2_0
CityGML_Waterbody_2_0
CSW_2_0_2
DC_1_1
DCT
EOP_1_0
EOP_ATM_1_0
EOP_OPT_1_0
EOP_SAR_1_0
EOSPS_2_0
Filter_1_0_0
Filter_1_1_0
Filter_2_0
GML_1_0_0
GML_2_1_2
GML_3_1_1
GML_3_2
GML_CE_3_3
GML_EXR_3_3
GML_LR_3_3
GML_LRO_3_3
GML_LROV_3_3
GML_LRTR_3_3
GML_RGRID_3_3
GML_TIN_3_3
GML_XBT_3_3
GMLCOV_1_0
GMLCOV_GeoTIFF_1_0
GMLJP2_2_0
SMIL_2_0
SMIL_2_0_Language
IC_2_0
IC_2_1
IndoorGML_Core_1_0
IndoorGML_Navigation_1_0
ISO19139_GCO_20070417
ISO19139_GMD_20070417
ISO19139_GMX_20070417
ISO19139_GSR_20070417
ISO19139_GSS_20070417
ISO19139_GTS_20070417
KML_2_1
KML_2_2_0
KML_2_3
OLS_1_1_0
OLS_1_2
OLS_NAV_1_3
OM_1_0_0
OM_2_0
OMEO_ALT_2_0
OMEO_ATM_2_0
OMEO_EOP_2_0
OMEO_LMB_2_0
OMEO_OPT_2_0
OMEO_SAR_2_0
OMEO_SEN1_2_0
OMEO_SSP_2_0
OMX_1_0_0
OSEO_1_0
OWC_0_3_1
OWS_1_0_0
OWS_1_1_0
OWS_2_0
Sampling_1_0_0
Sampling_2_0
SamplingSpatial_2_0
SamplingSpecimen_2_0
SE_1_1_0
SensorML_1_0_0
SensorML_1_0_1
SensorML_2_0
SLD_1_0_0
SLD_1_0_0_GeoServer
SLD_1_1_0
SPS_1_0_0
SPS_2_0
SOS_1_0_0
SOS_1_0_0_Filter
SOS_2_0
SWE_1_0_0
SWE_1_0_1
SWE_2_0
SWES_2_0
WSN_T_1
TJS_1_0
TML_1_0_0
WAMI_1_0_0
WAMI_1_0_1
WAMI_Common_1_0_1
WAMI_1_0_2
WAMI_Common_1_0_0
WaterML_2_0
WCPS_1_0
WCS_1_0_0
GML4WCS_1_0_0
WCS_1_1
WCS_1_1_1
WCS_2_0
WCS_CRS_1_0
WCS_Interpolation_1_0
WCS_Processing_2_0
WCS_Range_Subsetting_1_0
WCS_Scaling_1_0
WCS_WCSEO_1_0
WCST_1_1
WFS_1_0_0
WFS_1_1_0
WFS_2_0
WMS_1_0_0
WMS_1_1_0
WMS_1_1_1
WMS_1_3_0
WMS_1_3_0_Exceptions
WMSC_1_1_1
WPS_1_0_0
xAL_2_0
var XLink_1_0 = require('w3c-schemas').XLink_1_0;
var OWS_1_1_0 = require('ogc-schemas').OWS_1_1_0;
var WPS_1_0_0 = require('ogc-schemas').WPS_1_0_0;
var context = new Jsonix.Context([XLink_1_0, OWS_1_1_0, WPS_1_0_0]);
var unmarshaller = context.createUnmarshaller();
unmarshaller.unmarshalFile("tests/WPS/1.0.0/execute-01.xml", function(result) {
test.equal("geom", result.value.dataInputs.input[0].title.value);
test.done();
});