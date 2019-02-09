openbase logo
ogc-schemas

by Alexey Valikov
2.6.1 (see all)

XML<->Java and XML<->JS for OGC XSDs.

Documentation
472

GitHub Stars

73

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

ogc-schemas

OGC Schemas project provides JAXB bindings for XML Schemas defined by the Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC).

OGC Schemas

OGC Schemas project provides JAXB and Jsonix bindings for some of the XML Schemas defined by OGC.

This allows converting between XML (conforming to one of these schemas) and Java objects in Java or JSON in JavaScript.

Supports the following schemas:

  • ARML_2_0
  • CityGML_1_0
    • CityGML_Appearance_1_0
    • CityGML_Building_1_0
    • CityGML_CityFuntiture_1_0
    • CityGML_CityObjectGroup_1_0
    • CityGML_Generics_1_0
    • CityGML_LandUse_1_0
    • CityGML_Relief_1_0
    • CityGML_TexturedSurface_1_0
    • CityGML_Transportation_1_0
    • CityGML_Vegetation_1_0
    • CityGML_Waterbody_1_0
  • CityGML_2_0
    • CityGML_Appearance_2_0
    • CityGML_Bridge_2_0
    • CityGML_Building_2_0
    • CityGML_CityFuntiture_2_0
    • CityGML_CityObjectGroup_2_0
    • CityGML_Generics_2_0
    • CityGML_LandUse_2_0
    • CityGML_Relief_2_0
    • CityGML_TexturedSurface_2_0
    • CityGML_Transportation_2_0
    • CityGML_Tunnel_2_0
    • CityGML_Vegetation_2_0
    • CityGML_Waterbody_2_0
  • CSW_2_0_2
    • DC_1_1
    • DCT
  • EOP_1_0
  • EOP_ATM_1_0
  • EOP_OPT_1_0
  • EOP_SAR_1_0
  • EOSPS_2_0
  • Filter_1_0_0
  • Filter_1_1_0
  • Filter_2_0
  • GML_1_0_0
  • GML_2_1_2
  • GML_3_1_1
  • GML_3_2
  • GML_CE_3_3
  • GML_EXR_3_3
  • GML_LR_3_3
  • GML_LRO_3_3
  • GML_LROV_3_3
  • GML_LRTR_3_3
  • GML_RGRID_3_3
  • GML_TIN_3_3
  • GML_XBT_3_3
  • GMLCOV_1_0
  • GMLCOV_GeoTIFF_1_0
  • GMLJP2_2_0
  • SMIL_2_0
  • SMIL_2_0_Language
  • IC_2_0
  • IC_2_1
  • IndoorGML_Core_1_0
  • IndoorGML_Navigation_1_0
  • ISO19139_GCO_20070417
  • ISO19139_GMD_20070417
  • ISO19139_GMX_20070417
  • ISO19139_GSR_20070417
  • ISO19139_GSS_20070417
  • ISO19139_GTS_20070417
  • KML_2_1
  • KML_2_2_0
  • KML_2_3
  • OLS_1_1_0
  • OLS_1_2
  • OLS_NAV_1_3
  • OM_1_0_0
  • OM_2_0
  • OMEO_ALT_2_0
  • OMEO_ATM_2_0
  • OMEO_EOP_2_0
  • OMEO_LMB_2_0
  • OMEO_OPT_2_0
  • OMEO_SAR_2_0
  • OMEO_SEN1_2_0
  • OMEO_ALT_2_0
  • OMEO_SSP_2_0
  • OMX_1_0_0
  • OSEO_1_0
  • OWC_0_3_1
  • OWS_1_0_0
  • OWS_1_1_0
  • OWS_2_0
  • Sampling_1_0_0
  • Sampling_2_0
  • SamplingSpatial_2_0
  • SamplingSpecimen_2_0
  • SE_1_1_0
  • SensorML_1_0_0
  • SensorML_1_0_1
  • SensorML_2_0
  • SLD_1_0_0
  • SLD_1_0_0_GeoServer
  • SLD_1_1_0
  • SPS_1_0_0
  • SPS_2_0
  • SOS_1_0_0
  • SOS_1_0_0_Filter
  • SOS_2_0
  • SWE_1_0_0
  • SWE_1_0_1
  • SWE_2_0
  • SWES_2_0
    • WSN_T_1
  • TJS_1_0
  • TML_1_0_0
  • WAMI_1_0_0
  • WAMI_1_0_1
    • WAMI_Common_1_0_1
  • WAMI_1_0_2
    • WAMI_Common_1_0_0
  • WaterML_2_0
  • WCPS_1_0
  • WCS_1_0_0
    • GML4WCS_1_0_0
  • WCS_1_1
  • WCS_1_1_1
  • WCS_2_0
  • WCS_CRS_1_0
  • WCS_Interpolation_1_0
  • WCS_Processing_2_0
  • WCS_Range_Subsetting_1_0
  • WCS_Scaling_1_0
  • WCS_WCSEO_1_0
  • WCST_1_1
  • WFS_1_0_0
  • WFS_1_1_0
  • WFS_2_0
  • WMS_1_0_0
  • WMS_1_1_0
  • WMS_1_1_1
  • WMS_1_3_0
  • WMS_1_3_0_Exceptions
  • WMSC_1_1_1
  • WPS_1_0_0
  • xAL_2_0

JavaScript Example


var XLink_1_0 = require('w3c-schemas').XLink_1_0;
var OWS_1_1_0 = require('ogc-schemas').OWS_1_1_0;
var WPS_1_0_0 = require('ogc-schemas').WPS_1_0_0;

var context =  new Jsonix.Context([XLink_1_0, OWS_1_1_0, WPS_1_0_0]);
var unmarshaller = context.createUnmarshaller();
unmarshaller.unmarshalFile("tests/WPS/1.0.0/execute-01.xml", function(result) {
    test.equal("geom", result.value.dataInputs.input[0].title.value);
    test.done();
});

