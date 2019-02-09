OGC Schemas project provides JAXB bindings for XML Schemas defined by the Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC).

OGC Schemas

OGC Schemas project provides JAXB and Jsonix bindings for some of the XML Schemas defined by OGC.

This allows converting between XML (conforming to one of these schemas) and Java objects in Java or JSON in JavaScript.

Supports the following schemas:

ARML_2_0

CityGML_1_0 CityGML_Appearance_1_0 CityGML_Building_1_0 CityGML_CityFuntiture_1_0 CityGML_CityObjectGroup_1_0 CityGML_Generics_1_0 CityGML_LandUse_1_0 CityGML_Relief_1_0 CityGML_TexturedSurface_1_0 CityGML_Transportation_1_0 CityGML_Vegetation_1_0 CityGML_Waterbody_1_0

CityGML_2_0 CityGML_Appearance_2_0 CityGML_Bridge_2_0 CityGML_Building_2_0 CityGML_CityFuntiture_2_0 CityGML_CityObjectGroup_2_0 CityGML_Generics_2_0 CityGML_LandUse_2_0 CityGML_Relief_2_0 CityGML_TexturedSurface_2_0 CityGML_Transportation_2_0 CityGML_Tunnel_2_0 CityGML_Vegetation_2_0 CityGML_Waterbody_2_0

CSW_2_0_2 DC_1_1 DCT

EOP_1_0

EOP_ATM_1_0

EOP_OPT_1_0

EOP_SAR_1_0

EOSPS_2_0

Filter_1_0_0

Filter_1_1_0

Filter_2_0

GML_1_0_0

GML_2_1_2

GML_3_1_1

GML_3_2

GML_CE_3_3

GML_EXR_3_3

GML_LR_3_3

GML_LRO_3_3

GML_LROV_3_3

GML_LRTR_3_3

GML_RGRID_3_3

GML_TIN_3_3

GML_XBT_3_3

GMLCOV_1_0

GMLCOV_GeoTIFF_1_0

GMLJP2_2_0

SMIL_2_0

SMIL_2_0_Language

IC_2_0

IC_2_1

IndoorGML_Core_1_0

IndoorGML_Navigation_1_0

ISO19139_GCO_20070417

ISO19139_GMD_20070417

ISO19139_GMX_20070417

ISO19139_GSR_20070417

ISO19139_GSS_20070417

ISO19139_GTS_20070417

KML_2_1

KML_2_2_0

KML_2_3

OLS_1_1_0

OLS_1_2

OLS_NAV_1_3

OM_1_0_0

OM_2_0

OMEO_ALT_2_0

OMEO_ATM_2_0

OMEO_EOP_2_0

OMEO_LMB_2_0

OMEO_OPT_2_0

OMEO_SAR_2_0

OMEO_SEN1_2_0

OMEO_ALT_2_0

OMEO_SSP_2_0

OMX_1_0_0

OSEO_1_0

OWC_0_3_1

OWS_1_0_0

OWS_1_1_0

OWS_2_0

Sampling_1_0_0

Sampling_2_0

SamplingSpatial_2_0

SamplingSpecimen_2_0

SE_1_1_0

SensorML_1_0_0

SensorML_1_0_1

SensorML_2_0

SLD_1_0_0

SLD_1_0_0_GeoServer

SLD_1_1_0

SPS_1_0_0

SPS_2_0

SOS_1_0_0

SOS_1_0_0_Filter

SOS_2_0

SWE_1_0_0

SWE_1_0_1

SWE_2_0

SWES_2_0 WSN_T_1

TJS_1_0

TML_1_0_0

WAMI_1_0_0

WAMI_1_0_1 WAMI_Common_1_0_1

WAMI_1_0_2 WAMI_Common_1_0_0

WaterML_2_0

WCPS_1_0

WCS_1_0_0 GML4WCS_1_0_0

WCS_1_1

WCS_1_1_1

WCS_2_0

WCS_CRS_1_0

WCS_Interpolation_1_0

WCS_Processing_2_0

WCS_Range_Subsetting_1_0

WCS_Scaling_1_0

WCS_WCSEO_1_0

WCST_1_1

WFS_1_0_0

WFS_1_1_0

WFS_2_0

WMS_1_0_0

WMS_1_1_0

WMS_1_1_1

WMS_1_3_0

WMS_1_3_0_Exceptions

WMSC_1_1_1

WPS_1_0_0

xAL_2_0

JavaScript Example