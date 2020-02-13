Parse Open Financial Exchange (OFX) files into a usable data structure. Serialize objects into OFX file format.
$ npm install ofx
const ofx = require('ofx');
fs.readFile('Account-1234-5678.ofx', 'utf8', function(err, ofxData) {
if (err) throw err;
const data = ofx.parse(ofxData);
console.dir(data);
});
const ofx = require('ofx');
const header = {
OFXHEADER: '100',
DATA: 'OFXSGML',
VERSION: '103',
SECURITY: 'NONE',
ENCODING: 'USASCII',
CHARSET: '1252',
COMPRESSION: 'NONE',
OLDFILEUID: 'NONE',
NEWFILEUID: 'unique id here'
};
const body = {
SIGNONMSGSRQV1: {
SONRQ: {
DTCLIENT: 'value',
USERID: 'user id',
USERPASS: 'password',
LANGUAGE: 'ENG',
FI: {
ORG: 'org',
FID: 'fid'
},
APPID: 'QWIN',
APPVER: '2100',
CLIENTUID: 'needed by some places'
}
}
};
const ofx_string = ofx.serialize(header, body);
console.log(ofx_string);
In your data returned, you will have the following properties:
The OFX file format is yucky, horrible and just silly. This module helps parse the ones I know about. And it doesn't do it in a nice way either. It may or may not work for your own use - only by trying it will you find out.
If you discover a broken file, please submit an issue with the sample file.
This module takes the OFX format and does the following:
Thanks to Christian Sullivan for writing banking.js, upon which some of this code is based. Many thanks for letting me use it.
