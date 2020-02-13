openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ofx

ofx

by Andrew Chilton
0.5.0 (see all)

Parse OFX files into a usable data structure for Node.js.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

829

GitHub Stars

54

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

OFX

Parse Open Financial Exchange (OFX) files into a usable data structure. Serialize objects into OFX file format.

Install

$ npm install ofx

Parsing

const ofx = require('ofx');

fs.readFile('Account-1234-5678.ofx', 'utf8', function(err, ofxData) {
    if (err) throw err;

    const data = ofx.parse(ofxData);
    console.dir(data);
});

Serializing

const ofx = require('ofx');

const header = {
    OFXHEADER: '100',
    DATA: 'OFXSGML',
    VERSION: '103',
    SECURITY: 'NONE',
    ENCODING: 'USASCII',
    CHARSET: '1252',
    COMPRESSION: 'NONE',
    OLDFILEUID: 'NONE',
    NEWFILEUID: 'unique id here'
};

const body = {
    SIGNONMSGSRQV1: {
      SONRQ: {
        DTCLIENT: 'value',
        USERID: 'user id',
        USERPASS: 'password',
        LANGUAGE: 'ENG',
        FI: {
          ORG: 'org',
          FID: 'fid'
        },
        APPID: 'QWIN',
        APPVER: '2100',
        CLIENTUID: 'needed by some places'
      }
    }
};

const ofx_string = ofx.serialize(header, body);
console.log(ofx_string);

Data

In your data returned, you will have the following properties:

  • OFX - a dump of the XML parsing as a js object
  • header - just the 'key:values' pairs from the top of the OFX file

caveats

The OFX file format is yucky, horrible and just silly. This module helps parse the ones I know about. And it doesn't do it in a nice way either. It may or may not work for your own use - only by trying it will you find out.

If you discover a broken file, please submit an issue with the sample file.

This module takes the OFX format and does the following:

  • splits off the initial set of metadata (the "Key:Value" lines)
  • tries to mechnically turn the SGML into a valid XML format
  • turns the XML into a JavaScript data structure

Credits

Thanks to Christian Sullivan for writing banking.js, upon which some of this code is based. Many thanks for letting me use it.

Author

$ npx chilts

   ╒════════════════════════════════════════════════════╕
   │                                                    │
   │   Andrew Chilton (Personal)                        │
   │   -------------------------                        │
   │                                                    │
   │          Email : andychilton@gmail.com             │
   │            Web : https://chilts.org                │
   │        Twitter : https://twitter.com/andychilton   │
   │         GitHub : https://github.com/chilts         │
   │         GitLab : https://gitlab.org/chilts         │
   │                                                    │
   │   Apps Attic Ltd (My Company)                      │
   │   ---------------------------                      │
   │                                                    │
   │          Email : chilts@appsattic.com              │
   │            Web : https://appsattic.com             │
   │        Twitter : https://twitter.com/AppsAttic     │
   │         GitLab : https://gitlab.com/appsattic      │
   │                                                    │
   │   Node.js / npm                                    │
   │   -------------                                    │
   │                                                    │
   │        Profile : https://www.npmjs.com/~chilts     │
   │           Card : $ npx chilts                      │
   │                                                    │
   ╘════════════════════════════════════════════════════╛

License

The MIT License : http://appsattic.mit-license.org/2012/

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial