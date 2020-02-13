OFX

Parse Open Financial Exchange (OFX) files into a usable data structure. Serialize objects into OFX file format.

Install

npm install ofx

Parsing

const ofx = require ( 'ofx' ); fs.readFile( 'Account-1234-5678.ofx' , 'utf8' , function ( err, ofxData ) { if (err) throw err; const data = ofx.parse(ofxData); console .dir(data); });

Serializing

const ofx = require ( 'ofx' ); const header = { OFXHEADER : '100' , DATA : 'OFXSGML' , VERSION : '103' , SECURITY : 'NONE' , ENCODING : 'USASCII' , CHARSET : '1252' , COMPRESSION : 'NONE' , OLDFILEUID : 'NONE' , NEWFILEUID : 'unique id here' }; const body = { SIGNONMSGSRQV1 : { SONRQ : { DTCLIENT : 'value' , USERID : 'user id' , USERPASS : 'password' , LANGUAGE : 'ENG' , FI : { ORG : 'org' , FID : 'fid' }, APPID : 'QWIN' , APPVER : '2100' , CLIENTUID : 'needed by some places' } } }; const ofx_string = ofx.serialize(header, body); console .log(ofx_string);

Data

In your data returned, you will have the following properties:

OFX - a dump of the XML parsing as a js object

header - just the 'key:values' pairs from the top of the OFX file

caveats

The OFX file format is yucky, horrible and just silly. This module helps parse the ones I know about. And it doesn't do it in a nice way either. It may or may not work for your own use - only by trying it will you find out.

If you discover a broken file, please submit an issue with the sample file.

This module takes the OFX format and does the following:

splits off the initial set of metadata (the "Key:Value" lines)

tries to mechnically turn the SGML into a valid XML format

turns the XML into a JavaScript data structure

Credits

Thanks to Christian Sullivan for writing banking.js, upon which some of this code is based. Many thanks for letting me use it.

The MIT License : http://appsattic.mit-license.org/2012/