Offside.js is a minimal JavaScript kit without library dependencies to push things off-canvas using just class manipulation. It's goal is to provide a super-lightweight, efficient and customizable way of handling off-canvas menus/elements on modern website and web applications.
Offside.js comes with its own default stylesheet which make use of CSS 3D transform, but you can write your own CSS hooking your style with Offside classes. This ensures super flexibility and completely decouples Offside.js from your style/markup.
commonJS/
ES module with a
require('offside-js')
All modern browsers and ie9+.
Offside.js relies on EventTarget.addEventListener / removeEventListener and querySelector / querySelectorAll methods without any fallback.
Check relative browser compatibility:
You can install Offside.js as a Bower or NPM dependency.
# Bower
bower install offside --save
# NPM
npm install offside-js --save
<!-- Put these into the <head> -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="dist/offside.css">
<script src="dist/offside.js"></script>
...or import as a module:
import 'offside-js/dist/offside.css';
import offside from 'offside-js';
<!-- Off-canvas toggle button -->
<button type="button" id="my-button">Offside toggle</button>
<!-- Off-canvas element -->
<nav id="my-menu">
<ul>
<li><a href="#">Home</a></li>
<li><a href="#">About</a></li>
<li><a href="#">Projects</a></li>
<li><a href="#">Contact</a></li>
</ul>
</nav>
<!-- Your Content -->
<div id="my-content-container">
...
</div>
Offside.js is designed to work with your existing HTML.
It doesn't pre-requires any specific markup. When Offside initializes It just adds a few classes on existing DOM elements.
<!-- Put this right before the </body> closing tag -->
<script>
//Offside.js minimal setup
var myOffside = offside( '#my-menu', {
slidingElementsSelector:'#my-content-container',
buttonsSelector: '#my-button, .another-button',
});
</script>
slidingElementsSelector is a selector list of all elements which slide out when an off-canvas element slides in. It's usually the page wrapper.
Use it only when you need your page to slide together with you off-canvas element.
var myOffside = offside( '#my-menu', {
// Global offside options: affect all offside instances
slidingElementsSelector: '#my-content-container', // String: Sliding elements selectors ('#foo, #bar')
disableCss3dTransforms: false, // Disable CSS 3d Transforms support (for testing purposes)
debug: true, // Boolean: If true, print errors in console
// Offside instance options: affect only this offside instance
buttonsSelector: '#my-button, .another-button', // String: Offside toggle buttons selectors ('#foo, #bar')
slidingSide: 'right', // String: Offside element pushed on left or right
init: function(){}, // Function: After init callback
beforeOpen: function(){}, // Function: Before open callback
afterOpen: function(){}, // Function: After open callback
beforeClose: function(){}, // Function: Before close callback
afterClose: function(){}, // Function: After close callback
});
Global offside options are set when first Offside instance is created. This happens because Offside factory is created when the first
offside() call occurs.
Offside.js plays well with your application. Each Offside instance exposes the following methods:
offsideInstance.toggle();
offsideInstance.open();
offsideInstance.close();
offsideInstance.closeAll();
offsideInstance.destroy();
When the first Offside element is initialized, a singleton Offside factory is created and used to return the first Offside instance. The factory keeps track of all initialized Offside elements.
Offside.js is entirely based on classes injection and custom callbacks. No style is DOM injected. Never!
Classes are injected in just 3 elements:
body
off-canvas elements
sliding elements
Here a brief explanation.
init()
<body class="offside-js--init">
<!-- Off-canvas element -->
<div class="offside offside--left">
<!-- Sliding element -->
<div class="offside-sliding-element>
On first interaction with an Offside instance,
offside-js--interact class is added to body. Sometime useful to avoid unexpected CSS behaviours on startup.
<body class="offside-js--init offside-js--interact">
beforeOpen()
afterOpen()
<body class="offside-js--init offside-js--transitions offside-js--is-open offside-js--is-left">
<!-- Off-canvas element -->
<div class="offside offside--left is-open">
beforeClose()
afterClose()
<body class="offside-js--init offside-js--transitions">
<!-- Off-canvas element -->
<div class="offside offside--left is-open">
offside.css stylesheet.
offside.css with
offside-no-css-3d-transforms.css stylesheet and and set
disableCss3dTransforms setting to
true to try the fallback.
If you need to set up a simple off-canvas menu, you might not need JS! This Chris Coyer's post explains a nice solution which relies on CSS :target selector. ie9+ only!
On some old mobile browsers ( as Android 2.2.2 FroYo ) off-canvas elements won't get out the page on page load.
This happens because their internal browser do not officially support CSS transforms (see can I use chart), but, according to my experience, they only support it partially. Infact these browser are able to pass Offside CSS 3dTransform test and do not activate Offside fallback strategy.
Offside instances are normally set to
position: fixed and these browser are not able to apply
translate3d transform to fixed positioned element.
An easy - but simplistic - fix, is to switch
.offside position to
absolute and properly set a relative position to a parent element (of course, it might have an impact on your page layout):
.offside {
position: absolute;
}
Like this:
<!-- Sliding element -->
<div id="my-page-wrapper">
<!-- Off-canvas element -->
<nav id="my-offside-element">
...
</nav>
...
</div>
When an element receives a 3D transform style, It creates a containing block for all its descendants that have been set to
position: fixed or
position: absolute. Read more here.
Some ideas for the future. If you'd like to see any of the following realized, please contribute or open an issue.
Make sure you have node and npm on your machine. When ready, you can install Offside.js dependencies:
npm install
# or
npm run setup
Once everything is set up, work in
src directory and build
dist files using:
npm run watch
# or
npm run build
git checkout gh-pages
git checkout master demos
git checkout master dist
Starting from version 1.3.0, this library uses semantic versioning.