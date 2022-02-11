Offscreen Canvas Polyfill

JS polyfill (375 bytes) for OffscreenCanvas to move Three.js, WebGL or 2D canvas to Web Worker.

It will improve performance in Chrome and will load worker by <script> in Firefox, Safari, and other browsers.

The tutorial for this library: Faster WebGL/Three.js 3D graphics with OffscreenCanvas and Web Workers.

import createWorker from 'offscreen-canvas/create-worker' const worker = createWorker(canvas, '/worker.js' , e => { }) button.addEventListener( 'click' , () => { worker.post({ message : 'update' }) })

import insideWorker from 'offscreen-canvas/inside-worker' const worker = insideWorker( e => { if (e.data.canvas) { } else if (e.data.message === 'move' ) { } })

Usage

Create separated bundle in webpack, Parcel or any other bundler:

entry: { app: './src/app.js', + worker: './src/worker.js' }

Move all code working with <canvas> to worker.js . It means to move all WebGL or Three.js imports and scene related code.

import insideWorker from 'offscreen-canvas/inside-worker' const worker = insideWorker( e => { if (e.data.canvas) { } })

Some of Three.js code (mostly loaders) will not work in Web Worker. Use worker.isWorker to switch loaders:

if (worker.isWorker) { loader = new ImageBitmapLoader() } else { loader = new ImageLoader() }

Put preload link to HTML templates with a URL to worker.js . Your bundle will add cache buster to bundle names, so bundle names will change every time you deploy application. This is why we need to store path to worker.js in HTML:

+ <link rel="preload" as="script" href="./worker.js"> </head>

Load worker in main app.js :

import createWorker from 'offscreen-canvas/create-worker' const workerUrl = document .querySelector( '[rel=preload][as=script]' ).href const canvas = document .querySelector( 'canvas' ) const worker = createWorker(canvas, workerUrl)

Keep all UI interaction code (listeners for clicks, mouse move, etc) in app.js . Send message to Worker when your need to update <canvas> after user actions:

button.addEventListener( 'click' , () => { worker.post({ message : 'move' }) })

Process this messages in the worker: