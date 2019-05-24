openbase logo
offline-plugin-patched

by Arthur Stolyar
4.9.1-fetchfix2 (see all)

Offline plugin (ServiceWorker, AppCache) for webpack (https://webpack.js.org/)

Overview

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

offline-plugin logo

offline-plugin for webpack

This plugin is intended to provide an offline experience for webpack projects. It uses ServiceWorker, and AppCache as a fallback under the hood. Simply include this plugin in your webpack.config, and the accompanying runtime in your client script, and your project will become offline ready by caching all (or some) of the webpack output assets.

Install

npm install offline-plugin [--save-dev]

Setup

First, instantiate the plugin in your webpack.config:

// webpack.config.js example

var OfflinePlugin = require('offline-plugin');

module.exports = {
  // ...

  plugins: [
    // ... other plugins
    // it's always better if OfflinePlugin is the last plugin added
    new OfflinePlugin()
  ]
  // ...
}

(and optionally configure with options)

Then, add the runtime into your entry file (typically main entry):

require('offline-plugin/runtime').install();

ES6/Babel/TypeScript

import * as OfflinePluginRuntime from 'offline-plugin/runtime';
OfflinePluginRuntime.install();

For more details of usage with TypeScript see here

offline-plugin isn't working?

Options

All options are optional and offline-plugin can be used without specifying them.

License

MIT
