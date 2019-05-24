This plugin is intended to provide an offline experience for webpack projects. It uses ServiceWorker, and AppCache as a fallback under the hood. Simply include this plugin in your
webpack.config, and the accompanying runtime in your client script, and your project will become offline ready by caching all (or some) of the webpack output assets.
npm install offline-plugin [--save-dev]
First, instantiate the plugin in your
webpack.config:
// webpack.config.js example
var OfflinePlugin = require('offline-plugin');
module.exports = {
// ...
plugins: [
// ... other plugins
// it's always better if OfflinePlugin is the last plugin added
new OfflinePlugin()
]
// ...
}
(and optionally configure with options)
Then, add the runtime into your entry file (typically main entry):
require('offline-plugin/runtime').install();
ES6/Babel/TypeScript
import * as OfflinePluginRuntime from 'offline-plugin/runtime';
OfflinePluginRuntime.install();
For more details of usage with
TypeScriptsee here
offline-plugin isn't working?
ℹ️ Troubleshooting | FAQ
All options are optional and
offline-plugin can be used without specifying them.
