offline-plugin for webpack

This plugin is intended to provide an offline experience for webpack projects. It uses ServiceWorker, and AppCache as a fallback under the hood. Simply include this plugin in your webpack.config , and the accompanying runtime in your client script, and your project will become offline ready by caching all (or some) of the webpack output assets.

Install

npm install offline-plugin [--save-dev]

Setup

First, instantiate the plugin in your webpack.config :

var OfflinePlugin = require ( 'offline-plugin' ); module .exports = { plugins : [ new OfflinePlugin() ] }

(and optionally configure with options)

Then, add the runtime into your entry file (typically main entry):

require ( 'offline-plugin/runtime' ).install();

ES6/Babel/TypeScript

import * as OfflinePluginRuntime from 'offline-plugin/runtime' ; OfflinePluginRuntime.install();

For more details of usage with TypeScript see here

ℹ️ Troubleshooting | FAQ

Docs

Examples

Articles

Options

All options are optional and offline-plugin can be used without specifying them.

