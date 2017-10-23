Get your GitHub Issues offline! In Markdown and HTML.
This is a command line application, using Node.js, that fetches the GitHub Issue/s you specify and writes them to files on your computer in both HTML and markdown formats. This way you can view them without an internet connection.
This will cap issues at the first 250.
npm install -g offline-issues
offline-issues and following the commands.
.md and
.html. Options in next section.
For one issue:
$ offline-issues USER/REPO#0
For all issues:
$ offline-issues USER/REPO
For multiple repositories or issues:
$ offline-issues USER/REPO USER/REPO#0
Example:
$ offline-issues jlord/offline-issues muan/github-gmail#4
The files are written to whichever directory you are currently in. You will see a
md and
html folder added, each of which contains the issues you requested.
To just generate HTML files from existing offline cache:
$ offline-issues -h
$ offline-issues --html
To skip generating static files for HTML:
$ offline-issues -S USER/REPO
$ offline-issues --no-static USER/REPO
To save generated files in different location:
$ offline-issues -d DIRECTORY USER/REPO
$ offline-issues --destination DIRECTORY USER/REPO
To filter by issue state:
$ offline-issues -s all USER/REPO
$ offline-issues --state all USER/REPO
This option accepts either
open,
closed or
all. (Default:
open)
Note that the filter won't be applied when issue number is specified, like
muan/github-gmail#4.
git clone https://github.com/jlord/offline-issues.git
cd offline-issues
npm install
npm link (or
sudo npm link)
<path-to-clone>/src/cli.js OPTIONS
nodejs <path-to-clone>/src/cli.js (or
nodejs $(which offline-issues)) to start the CLI
Currently working at MVP level -- it gives you the issues you specify. But I want to add (or recieve Pull Requests!) to it: