offline-directline
Unofficial package to emulate the bot framework connector locally. This package exposes three endpoints:
See Bot Framework API Reference for API references.
NOTE: Not all routes (e.g. attachments) are fully implemented in this package. For now this connector functions as a message broker and state store. Further, this package currently facilitates a single conversation between a user and a bot.
npm install offline-directline
Using this package requires multiple moving pieces. For one you need to have a bot web service (hosted locally or elsewhere). Further, you'll need to install and include this package in a node project and run it. Finally you'll need a client (we'll use webchat) to connect to our offline directline instance.
npm install offline-directline -g
Then simply use the "directline" command with the endpoint where you want to host offline-directline and the endpoint where your bot is hosted
directline -d 3000 -b "http://127.0.0.1:3978/api/messages"
For details on how to set up your bot/client, see further instructions below.
In order to run an instance of offline directline, you'll need to create a new project, include this module, and run initializeRoutes:
const directline = require("offline-directline");
const express = require("express");
const app = express();
directline.initializeRoutes(app, 3000, "http://127.0.0.1:3978/api/messages");
See dev.botframework.com for bot building reference. You don't have to actually register a bot - just use one of the botbuilder SDKs to build a bot web service, which you can deploy locally or into the cloud.
Once you have a bot service built, the only thing you need is your bot messaging endpoint.
Though you could create your own client to connect to the directline endpoint that this package creates, I'll demonstrate this connection using the Microsoft Bot Framework WebChat channel. See the Webchat Github Repo samples to get your client set up. Again, keep in mind that you won't actually need to register a bot or channels. As the samples demonstrate, you will create a BotChat.App which you will pass a directline object into. Add the a field for webSocket and set it to false, as in:
BotChat.App({
directLine: {
secret: params['s'],
token: params['t'],
domain: params['domain'],
webSocket: false // defaults to true
},
This package is not using websockets, so this is our way of telling webchat to use polling instead.
Now that you have a bot running and directline endpoint running, run your webchat client, passing in your directline endpoint (including '/directline/') as in:
http://localhost:8000/samples/fullwindow/?domain=http://localhost:3000/directline
Offline directline doesn't require a token or secret, so don't worry about these fields.
Once everything is running, you should see messages sent in through webchat passed through to your bot and vice versa. Your bot should also be able to set privateConversationData, conversationData and userData as offered by the botbuilder SDKs.