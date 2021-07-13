openbase logo
offix-conflicts-server

by aerogear
0.15.7

GraphQL Offline Client and Server

2

GitHub Stars

746

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

53

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme


Offix extends Apollo GraphQL for building fully featured offline experiences.

Discord Chat

NOTE: GraphQL ecosystem evolved since creation of offix. If you are planning to start new project with offline support please consider https://github.com/tannerlinsley/react-query

Features

  • Offline support. Mutations are persisted when Offline.
  • Offline Listeners and workflows for seamless UI.
  • Flexible, out of the box Conflict Resolution implementations
  • Subscriptions and Binary Upload that works offline.
  • Multi platform support.
    • Works with Web, Cordova, Capacitor and React Native.
  • Framework agnostic (works with React, Angular and Vue)
  • Works with Apollo GraphQL Server and Prisma (Yoga)

Documentation

https://offix.dev

Offix demo

Offix

How to get involved

1) Star project! 2) Create issue with ideas or bugs? 3) Contribute (see Contributing guide)

