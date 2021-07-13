Offix extends Apollo GraphQL for building fully featured offline experiences.
NOTE: GraphQL ecosystem evolved since creation of offix.
If you are planning to start new project with offline support please consider
https://github.com/tannerlinsley/react-query
Features
- Offline support. Mutations are persisted when Offline.
- Offline Listeners and workflows for seamless UI.
- Flexible, out of the box Conflict Resolution implementations
- Subscriptions and Binary Upload that works offline.
- Multi platform support.
- Works with Web, Cordova, Capacitor and React Native.
- Framework agnostic (works with React, Angular and Vue)
- Works with Apollo GraphQL Server and Prisma (Yoga)
Documentation
https://offix.dev
Offix demo
How to get involved
1) Star project!
2) Create issue with ideas or bugs?
3) Contribute (see Contributing guide)