Readme

officegen

Creating Office Open XML files (Word, Excel and Powerpoint) for Microsoft Office 2007 and later without external tools, just pure Javascript. officegen should work on any environment that supports Node.js including Linux, OSX and Windows. officegen also supporting PowerPoint native charts objects with embedded data.

npm version dependencies devDependencies Build Status Join the chat at https://gitter.im/officegen/Lobby Backers on Open Collective Sponsors on Open Collective

Officegen logo Microsoft Office logo

Contributors:

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.

Getting Started:

Microsoft Powerpoint logo Microsoft Word logo Microsoft Excel logo

Officegen features overview:

  • Generating Microsoft PowerPoint document (.pptx file):
    • Create PowerPoint document with one or more slides.
    • Support both PPT and PPS.
    • Can create native charts.
    • Add text blocks.
    • Add images.
    • Can declare fonts, alignment, colors and background.
    • You can rotate objects.
    • Support shapes: Ellipse, Rectangle, Line, Arrows, etc.
    • Support hidden slides.
    • Support automatic fields like date, time and current slide number.
    • Support speaker notes.
    • Support slide layouts.
  • Generating Microsoft Word document (.docx file):
    • Create Word document.
    • You can add one or more paragraphs to the document and you can set the fonts, colors, alignment, etc.
    • You can add images.
    • Support header and footer.
    • Support bookmarks and hyperlinks.
  • Generating Microsoft Excel document (.xlsx file):
    • Create Excel document with one or more sheets. Supporting cells with either numbers or strings.

Installation:

$ npm install officegen

Microsoft PowerPoint basic usage example:

const officegen = require('officegen')
const fs = require('fs')

// Create an empty PowerPoint object:
let pptx = officegen('pptx')

// Let's add a title slide:

let slide = pptx.makeTitleSlide('Officegen', 'Example to a PowerPoint document')

// Pie chart slide example:

slide = pptx.makeNewSlide()
slide.name = 'Pie Chart slide'
slide.back = 'ffff00'
slide.addChart(
  {
    title: 'My production',
    renderType: 'pie',
    data:
    [
      {
        name: 'Oil',
        labels: ['Czech Republic', 'Ireland', 'Germany', 'Australia', 'Austria', 'UK', 'Belgium'],
        values: [301, 201, 165, 139, 128,  99, 60],
        colors: ['ff0000', '00ff00', '0000ff', 'ffff00', 'ff00ff', '00ffff', '000000']
      }
    ]
  }
)

// Let's generate the PowerPoint document into a file:

return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
  let out = fs.createWriteStream('example.pptx')

  // This one catch only the officegen errors:
  pptx.on('error', function(err) {
    reject(err)
  })

  // Catch fs errors:
  out.on('error', function(err) {
    reject(err)
  })

  // End event after creating the PowerPoint file:
  out.on('close', function() {
    resolve()
  })

  // This async method is working like a pipe - it'll generate the pptx data and put it into the output stream:
  pptx.generate(out)
})

Since that officegen is using node.js events you can also create a document directly into a http respons stream:

const officegen = require('officegen')
const http = require('http')

/**
 * This is a simple web server that response with a PowerPoint document.
 */
http.createServer(function(req, res) {
  // We'll send a generated on the fly PowerPoint document without using files:
  if (req.url == '/') {
    // Create an empty PowerPoint object:
    let pptx = officegen('pptx')

    // Let's create a new slide:
    var slide = pptx.makeNewSlide()

    slide.name = 'Hello World'

    // Change the background color:
    slide.back = '000000'

    // Declare the default color to use on this slide:
    slide.color = 'ffffff'

    // Basic way to add text string:
    slide.addText('Created on the fly using a http server!')

    //
    // Let's generate the PowerPoint document directly into the response stream:
    //

    response.writeHead(200, {
      'Content-Type':
        'application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.presentationml.presentation',
      'Content-disposition': 'attachment filename=out.pptx'
    })

    // Content types related to Office documents:
    // .xlsx   application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.spreadsheetml.sheet
    // .xltx   application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.spreadsheetml.template
    // .potx   application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.presentationml.template
    // .ppsx   application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.presentationml.slideshow
    // .pptx   application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.presentationml.presentation
    // .sldx   application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.presentationml.slide
    // .docx   application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.wordprocessingml.document
    // .dotx   application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.wordprocessingml.template
    // .xlam   application/vnd.ms-excel.addin.macroEnabled.12
    // .xlsb   application/vnd.ms-excel.sheet.binary.macroEnabled.12

    // This one catch only the officegen errors:
    pptx.on('error', function(err) {
      res.end(err)
    })

    // Catch response errors:
    res.on('error', function(err) {
      res.end(err)
    })

    // End event after sending the PowerPoint data:
    res.on('finish', function() {
      res.end()
    })

    // This async method is working like a pipe - it'll generate the pptx data and pass it directly into the output stream:
    pptx.generate(res)
  } else {
    res.end('Invalid Request!')
  } // Endif.
}).listen(3000)

Where to go from here?

Microsoft Word basic usage example:

const officegen = require('officegen')
const fs = require('fs')

// Create an empty Word object:
let docx = officegen('docx')

// Officegen calling this function after finishing to generate the docx document:
docx.on('finalize', function(written) {
  console.log(
    'Finish to create a Microsoft Word document.'
  )
})

// Officegen calling this function to report errors:
docx.on('error', function(err) {
  console.log(err)
})

// Create a new paragraph:
let pObj = docx.createP()

pObj.addText('Simple')
pObj.addText(' with color', { color: '000088' })
pObj.addText(' and back color.', { color: '00ffff', back: '000088' })

pObj = docx.createP()

pObj.addText('Since ')
pObj.addText('officegen 0.2.12', {
  back: '00ffff',
  shdType: 'pct12',
  shdColor: 'ff0000'
}) // Use pattern in the background.
pObj.addText(' you can do ')
pObj.addText('more cool ', { highlight: true }) // Highlight!
pObj.addText('stuff!', { highlight: 'darkGreen' }) // Different highlight color.

pObj = docx.createP()

pObj.addText('Even add ')
pObj.addText('external link', { link: 'https://github.com' })
pObj.addText('!')

pObj = docx.createP()

pObj.addText('Bold + underline', { bold: true, underline: true })

pObj = docx.createP({ align: 'center' })

pObj.addText('Center this text', {
  border: 'dotted',
  borderSize: 12,
  borderColor: '88CCFF'
})

pObj = docx.createP()
pObj.options.align = 'right'

pObj.addText('Align this text to the right.')

pObj = docx.createP()

pObj.addText('Those two lines are in the same paragraph,')
pObj.addLineBreak()
pObj.addText('but they are separated by a line break.')

docx.putPageBreak()

pObj = docx.createP()

pObj.addText('Fonts face only.', { font_face: 'Arial' })
pObj.addText(' Fonts face and size.', { font_face: 'Arial', font_size: 40 })

docx.putPageBreak()

pObj = docx.createP()

// We can even add images:
pObj.addImage('some-image.png')

// Let's generate the Word document into a file:

let out = fs.createWriteStream('example.docx')

out.on('error', function(err) {
  console.log(err)
})

// Async call to generate the output file:
docx.generate(out)

Where to go from here?

Microsoft Excel basic usage example:

const officegen = require('officegen')
const fs = require('fs')

// Create an empty Excel object:
let xlsx = officegen('xlsx')

// Officegen calling this function after finishing to generate the xlsx document:
xlsx.on('finalize', function(written) {
  console.log(
    'Finish to create a Microsoft Excel document.'
  )
})

// Officegen calling this function to report errors:
xlsx.on('error', function(err) {
  console.log(err)
})

let sheet = xlsx.makeNewSheet()
sheet.name = 'Officegen Excel'

// Add data using setCell:

sheet.setCell('E7', 42)
sheet.setCell('I1', -3)
sheet.setCell('I2', 3.141592653589)
sheet.setCell('G102', 'Hello World!')

// The direct option - two-dimensional array:

sheet.data[0] = []
sheet.data[0][0] = 1
sheet.data[1] = []
sheet.data[1][3] = 'some'
sheet.data[1][4] = 'data'
sheet.data[1][5] = 'goes'
sheet.data[1][6] = 'here'
sheet.data[2] = []
sheet.data[2][5] = 'more text'
sheet.data[2][6] = 900
sheet.data[6] = []
sheet.data[6][2] = 1972

// Let's generate the Excel document into a file:

let out = fs.createWriteStream('example.xlsx')

out.on('error', function(err) {
  console.log(err)
})

// Async call to generate the output file:
xlsx.generate(out)

Where to go from here?

Support:

Examples:

  • make_pptx.js - Example how to create PowerPoint 2007 presentation and save it into file.
  • make_xlsx.js - Example how to create Excel 2007 sheet and save it into file.
  • make_docx.js - Example how to create Word 2007 document and save it into file.
  • pptx_server.js - Example HTTP server that generating a PowerPoint file with your name without using files on the server side.

The official officegen Google Group:

officegen Google Group

The officegen Slack team:

Slack

Plans for the next release:

Trello

☕ The source code:

The project structure:

  • office/index.js - The main file.
  • office/lib/ - All the sources should be here.
    • basicgen.js - The generic engine to build many type of document files. This module providing the basicgen plugins interface for all the document generator. Any document generator MUST use this plugins API.
    • docplug.js - The document generator plugins interface - optional engine to create plugins API for each document generator.
    • msofficegen.js - A template basicgen plugin to extend the default basicgen module with the common Microsoft Office stuff. All the Microsoft Office based document generators in this project are using this template plugin.
    • genpptx.js - A document generator (basicgen plugin) to create a PPTX/PPSX document.
    • genxlsx.js - A document generator (basicgen plugin) to create a XLSX document.
    • gendocx.js - A document generator (basicgen plugin) to create a DOCX document.
    • pptxplg-*.js - docplug based plugins for genpptx.js ONLY to implement Powerpoint based features.
    • docxplg-*.js - docplug based plugins for genpptx.js ONLY to implement Word based features.
    • xlsxplg-*.js - docplug based plugins for genpptx.js ONLY to implement Excel based features.
  • officegen/test/ - All the unit tests.
  • Gruntfile.js - Grunt scripts.

Code documentations:

To create the jsdoc documentation:

grunt jsdoc

External dependencies:

This project is using the following awesome libraries/utilities/services:

  • archiver
  • jszip
  • lodash
  • xmlbuilder

How to add new features:

The easiest way to add new features is by using the officegen internal plugins system.

Credit:

  • Created by Ziv Barber in 2013.
  • For creating zip streams i'm using 'archiver' by cmilhench, dbrockman, paulj originally inspired by Antoine van Wel's zipstream.

Contributors:

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.

Backers:

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]

Sponsors:

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]

