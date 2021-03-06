officegen

Creating Office Open XML files (Word, Excel and Powerpoint) for Microsoft Office 2007 and later without external tools, just pure Javascript. officegen should work on any environment that supports Node.js including Linux, OSX and Windows. officegen also supporting PowerPoint native charts objects with embedded data.

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.

Getting Started:

Officegen features overview:

Generating Microsoft PowerPoint document (.pptx file): Create PowerPoint document with one or more slides. Support both PPT and PPS. Can create native charts. Add text blocks. Add images. Can declare fonts, alignment, colors and background. You can rotate objects. Support shapes: Ellipse, Rectangle, Line, Arrows, etc. Support hidden slides. Support automatic fields like date, time and current slide number. Support speaker notes. Support slide layouts.

Generating Microsoft Word document (.docx file): Create Word document. You can add one or more paragraphs to the document and you can set the fonts, colors, alignment, etc. You can add images. Support header and footer. Support bookmarks and hyperlinks.

Generating Microsoft Excel document (.xlsx file): Create Excel document with one or more sheets. Supporting cells with either numbers or strings.



$ npm install officegen

Microsoft PowerPoint basic usage example:

const officegen = require ( 'officegen' ) const fs = require ( 'fs' ) let pptx = officegen( 'pptx' ) let slide = pptx.makeTitleSlide( 'Officegen' , 'Example to a PowerPoint document' ) slide = pptx.makeNewSlide() slide.name = 'Pie Chart slide' slide.back = 'ffff00' slide.addChart( { title : 'My production' , renderType : 'pie' , data : [ { name : 'Oil' , labels : [ 'Czech Republic' , 'Ireland' , 'Germany' , 'Australia' , 'Austria' , 'UK' , 'Belgium' ], values : [ 301 , 201 , 165 , 139 , 128 , 99 , 60 ], colors : [ 'ff0000' , '00ff00' , '0000ff' , 'ffff00' , 'ff00ff' , '00ffff' , '000000' ] } ] } ) return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { let out = fs.createWriteStream( 'example.pptx' ) pptx.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { reject(err) }) out.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { reject(err) }) out.on( 'close' , function ( ) { resolve() }) pptx.generate(out) })

Since that officegen is using node.js events you can also create a document directly into a http respons stream:

const officegen = require ( 'officegen' ) const http = require ( 'http' ) http.createServer( function ( req, res ) { if (req.url == '/' ) { let pptx = officegen( 'pptx' ) var slide = pptx.makeNewSlide() slide.name = 'Hello World' slide.back = '000000' slide.color = 'ffffff' slide.addText( 'Created on the fly using a http server!' ) response.writeHead( 200 , { 'Content-Type' : 'application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.presentationml.presentation' , 'Content-disposition' : 'attachment filename=out.pptx' }) pptx.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { res.end(err) }) res.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { res.end(err) }) res.on( 'finish' , function ( ) { res.end() }) pptx.generate(res) } else { res.end( 'Invalid Request!' ) } }).listen( 3000 )

Where to go from here?

For more information please refer to the full documentation.

For some examples please click here.

Microsoft Word basic usage example:

const officegen = require ( 'officegen' ) const fs = require ( 'fs' ) let docx = officegen( 'docx' ) docx.on( 'finalize' , function ( written ) { console .log( 'Finish to create a Microsoft Word document.' ) }) docx.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .log(err) }) let pObj = docx.createP() pObj.addText( 'Simple' ) pObj.addText( ' with color' , { color : '000088' }) pObj.addText( ' and back color.' , { color : '00ffff' , back : '000088' }) pObj = docx.createP() pObj.addText( 'Since ' ) pObj.addText( 'officegen 0.2.12' , { back : '00ffff' , shdType : 'pct12' , shdColor : 'ff0000' }) pObj.addText( ' you can do ' ) pObj.addText( 'more cool ' , { highlight : true }) pObj.addText( 'stuff!' , { highlight : 'darkGreen' }) pObj = docx.createP() pObj.addText( 'Even add ' ) pObj.addText( 'external link' , { link : 'https://github.com' }) pObj.addText( '!' ) pObj = docx.createP() pObj.addText( 'Bold + underline' , { bold : true , underline : true }) pObj = docx.createP({ align : 'center' }) pObj.addText( 'Center this text' , { border : 'dotted' , borderSize : 12 , borderColor : '88CCFF' }) pObj = docx.createP() pObj.options.align = 'right' pObj.addText( 'Align this text to the right.' ) pObj = docx.createP() pObj.addText( 'Those two lines are in the same paragraph,' ) pObj.addLineBreak() pObj.addText( 'but they are separated by a line break.' ) docx.putPageBreak() pObj = docx.createP() pObj.addText( 'Fonts face only.' , { font_face : 'Arial' }) pObj.addText( ' Fonts face and size.' , { font_face : 'Arial' , font_size : 40 }) docx.putPageBreak() pObj = docx.createP() pObj.addImage( 'some-image.png' ) let out = fs.createWriteStream( 'example.docx' ) out.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .log(err) }) docx.generate(out)

Where to go from here?

For more information please refer to the full documentation.

For some examples please click here.

Microsoft Excel basic usage example:

const officegen = require ( 'officegen' ) const fs = require ( 'fs' ) let xlsx = officegen( 'xlsx' ) xlsx.on( 'finalize' , function ( written ) { console .log( 'Finish to create a Microsoft Excel document.' ) }) xlsx.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .log(err) }) let sheet = xlsx.makeNewSheet() sheet.name = 'Officegen Excel' sheet.setCell( 'E7' , 42 ) sheet.setCell( 'I1' , -3 ) sheet.setCell( 'I2' , 3.141592653589 ) sheet.setCell( 'G102' , 'Hello World!' ) sheet.data[ 0 ] = [] sheet.data[ 0 ][ 0 ] = 1 sheet.data[ 1 ] = [] sheet.data[ 1 ][ 3 ] = 'some' sheet.data[ 1 ][ 4 ] = 'data' sheet.data[ 1 ][ 5 ] = 'goes' sheet.data[ 1 ][ 6 ] = 'here' sheet.data[ 2 ] = [] sheet.data[ 2 ][ 5 ] = 'more text' sheet.data[ 2 ][ 6 ] = 900 sheet.data[ 6 ] = [] sheet.data[ 6 ][ 2 ] = 1972 let out = fs.createWriteStream( 'example.xlsx' ) out.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .log(err) }) xlsx.generate(out)

Where to go from here?

For more information please refer to the full documentation.

For some examples please click here.

make_pptx.js - Example how to create PowerPoint 2007 presentation and save it into file.

make_xlsx.js - Example how to create Excel 2007 sheet and save it into file.

make_docx.js - Example how to create Word 2007 document and save it into file.

pptx_server.js - Example HTTP server that generating a PowerPoint file with your name without using files on the server side.

The official officegen Google Group:

officegen Google Group

The officegen Slack team:

Slack

Plans for the next release:

Trello

☕ The source code:

The project structure:

office/index.js - The main file.

office/lib/ - All the sources should be here. basicgen.js - The generic engine to build many type of document files. This module providing the basicgen plugins interface for all the document generator. Any document generator MUST use this plugins API. docplug.js - The document generator plugins interface - optional engine to create plugins API for each document generator. msofficegen.js - A template basicgen plugin to extend the default basicgen module with the common Microsoft Office stuff. All the Microsoft Office based document generators in this project are using this template plugin. genpptx.js - A document generator (basicgen plugin) to create a PPTX/PPSX document. genxlsx.js - A document generator (basicgen plugin) to create a XLSX document. gendocx.js - A document generator (basicgen plugin) to create a DOCX document. pptxplg-*.js - docplug based plugins for genpptx.js ONLY to implement Powerpoint based features. docxplg-*.js - docplug based plugins for genpptx.js ONLY to implement Word based features. xlsxplg-*.js - docplug based plugins for genpptx.js ONLY to implement Excel based features.

officegen/test/ - All the unit tests.

Gruntfile.js - Grunt scripts.

Code documentations:

To create the jsdoc documentation:

grunt jsdoc

External dependencies:

This project is using the following awesome libraries/utilities/services:

archiver

jszip

lodash

xmlbuilder

How to add new features:

The easiest way to add new features is by using the officegen internal plugins system.

Created by Ziv Barber in 2013.

For creating zip streams i'm using 'archiver' by cmilhench, dbrockman, paulj originally inspired by Antoine van Wel's zipstream.

