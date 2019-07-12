Office UI Fabric Vue

Note: Because office-ui-fabric-js no longer support, this project need to rewrite using office-ui-fabric-core. But it's lots of works, I don't have too much time on this project now. So this project will no longer support. If someone wants to works with me on this project to write a new version, please contact me.

Introduction

Office UI Fabric implementation for Vue.js, build with office-ui-fabric-js

Dependencies

vue.js 2.2.0+

Installation

yarn add office-ui-fabric-vue // or npm install office-ui-fabric-vue

Usage

import Vue from 'vue' import OfficeUIFabricVue from 'office-ui-fabric-vue' ; import 'office-ui-fabric-vue/dist/index.css' ; Vue.use(OfficeUIFabricVue);

Development

$ git clone https: $ yarn install $ yarn run server $ yarn run bundle $ yarn run test

Notice

This project just include js components, for the basic styling, include the icons, colors, layout, typography..., you can check the Fabric Core project.

This project already include Jquery and PickaDate, and used for the DatePicker component.

This project still in early stage, so the api of this components may have some break change later. If you find bugs or have feature quest, please add a new issue.