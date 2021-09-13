The front-end framework for building experiences for Office and Office 365.

Fabric is a responsive, mobile-first collection of styles and tools designed to make it quick and simple for you to create web experiences using the Office Design Language.

Latest version: 11.0.1

CONTENTS

What's included

This repository contains the core styles used across all aspects of Fabric including icons, type, fonts, colors, the grid, etc. This is a separate project from Office UI Fabric React, which contains the React components.

Get started

For a quick start, reference the latest release of Fabric from a CDN or add a copy to your project. See get started on the Office UI Fabric site for full details on the most common ways to get started with the core along with a description of what's included.

If you'd like to get Fabric through a package manager such as Bower, npm, or NuGet, check out the package manager docs.

Want to customize Fabric for your project? See building Fabric to learn about the build process.

Learn more

New to Fabric? Start with the project's site to understand its purpose and explore the full set of styles and components from Office UI Fabric React.

When you're ready to create an Office Add-in with Fabric, take a look at the Use Office UI Fabric with Office Add-ins on MSDN article.

Contribute to Fabric

Bug reports, feature requests, and questions are posted on the issue tracker. For details on our contribution process and how we label issues, see our contributing page.

Licenses

All files in this GitHub repository are subject to the MIT license. This project also references fonts and icons from a CDN, which are subject to a separate asset license.

Changelog

We use GitHub Releases to manage our releases, including the changelog between every release. View a complete list of additions, fixes, and changes since 1.0 on the releases page.

