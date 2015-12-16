#office-converter

A node module to convert office documents into either PDF or HTML.

It requires requires unoconv to be installed and in the PATH. It can convert any office document (doc/docx/xls/xlsx/ppt/pptx) which can be opened in Open Office [Or Libre Office] to either PDF or HTML.

##Usage

var converter = require ( 'office-converter' )(); converter.generatePdf( 'input/test.xls' , function ( err, result ) { if (result.status === 0 ) { console .log( 'Output File located at ' + result.outputFile); } }); converter.generateHtml( 'input/test.docx' , function ( err, result ) { if (result.status === 0 ) { console .log( 'Output File located at ' + result.outputFile); } });

##How to test?