#office-converter
A node module to convert office documents into either PDF or HTML.
It requires requires unoconv to be installed and in the PATH. It can convert any office document (doc/docx/xls/xlsx/ppt/pptx) which can be opened in Open Office [Or Libre Office] to either PDF or HTML.
##Usage
var converter = require('office-converter')();
converter.generatePdf('input/test.xls', function(err, result) {
// Process result if no error
if (result.status === 0) {
console.log('Output File located at ' + result.outputFile);
}
});
converter.generateHtml('input/test.docx', function(err, result) {
// Process result if no error
if (result.status === 0) {
console.log('Output File located at ' + result.outputFile);
}
});
##How to test?
There are test cases inside tests folder. You can test using
npm test to test the package. Tests result in test.pdf inside input folder.