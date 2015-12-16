openbase logo
office-converter

by Venkatesha T R
1.0.2 (see all)

A NPM Utility program to convert office documents (documents/excel/presentations) into PDF/HTML

Popularity

Downloads/wk

268

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

#office-converter

A node module to convert office documents into either PDF or HTML.

It requires requires unoconv to be installed and in the PATH. It can convert any office document (doc/docx/xls/xlsx/ppt/pptx) which can be opened in Open Office [Or Libre Office] to either PDF or HTML.

##Usage

var converter = require('office-converter')();
  converter.generatePdf('input/test.xls', function(err, result) {
    // Process result if no error
    if (result.status === 0) {
      console.log('Output File located at ' + result.outputFile);
    }
  });
  converter.generateHtml('input/test.docx', function(err, result) {
    // Process result if no error
    if (result.status === 0) {
      console.log('Output File located at ' + result.outputFile);
    }
  });

##How to test?

There are test cases inside tests folder. You can test using npm test to test the package. Tests result in test.pdf inside input folder.

