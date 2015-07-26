"Future Proof" method of downloading Soundcloud audio and embedding ID3 tags (title, artist, artwork) within the resulting file.
These dependencies must be met before attempting to install off-the-rip
# Mac
brew install eyeD3 rtmpdump
# Linux
sudo apt-get --assume-yes install eyeD3 rtmpdump
Once dependencies have been met, you can install off-the-rip
npm i -g off-the-rip
# Update
npm update -g off-the-rip
After cloning the repo...
npm install
npm link # Gives you access to `otr` in your terminal
The CLI takes two parameters,
url and
dir. The second is optional.
otr https://soundcloud.com/artist/track ~/Music
If a `dir` is not specified, the current directory will be used.
var otr = require('off-the-rip');
otr('https://soundcloud.com/artist/track', '~/Music', function() {
// Done
});
This tool is in no way shape or form to be used for downloading copyrighted music, it is designed and built as a proof-of-concept.
MIT