openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
otr

off-the-rip

by Jacob Kelley
0.4.2 (see all)

Downloads audio, artwork, and metadata from Soundcloud

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

457

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

7

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Off the Rip

"Future Proof" method of downloading Soundcloud audio and embedding ID3 tags (title, artist, artwork) within the resulting file.

Dependencies

These dependencies must be met before attempting to install off-the-rip

# Mac
brew install eyeD3 rtmpdump

# Linux
sudo apt-get --assume-yes install eyeD3 rtmpdump

Installing

Once dependencies have been met, you can install off-the-rip

npm i -g off-the-rip

# Update
npm update -g off-the-rip

Developing

After cloning the repo...

npm install
npm link # Gives you access to `otr` in your terminal

Usage

CLI

The CLI takes two parameters, url and dir. The second is optional.

otr https://soundcloud.com/artist/track ~/Music

If a `dir` is not specified, the current directory will be used.

Node

var otr = require('off-the-rip');

otr('https://soundcloud.com/artist/track', '~/Music', function() {
   // Done
});

How it works

  • Network traffic on the soundcloud page is monitored and API requests and artwork are intercepted.
  • Page information is scraped (Title, Artist, etc)
  • Data is sent to Node where ID3 tags including artwork is written to the dist folder

Disclaimer

This tool is in no way shape or form to be used for downloading copyrighted music, it is designed and built as a proof-of-concept.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial