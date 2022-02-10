openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
op

oembed-providers

by Cal Henderson
1.0.20211208 (see all)

The oEmbed Spec

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

469

GitHub Stars

1.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

377

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

oEmbed Spec

Build Status NPM version

This repo represents the current oEmbed spec as seen at http://oembed.com and any drafts, in the www directory.

It also contains configuration information (the registry) for oEmbed providers, as YAML files in the providers directory.

Consuming the provider registry

If you need to use the provider registry directly, you can install this package using NPM:

npm install https://github.com/iamcal/oembed

That will install the providers file into node_modules/oembed-providers/providers.json, where you can ingest it directly.

Maintainers: Publishing to NPM

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial