Extract oEmbed content from given URL.
Node.js
npm i oembed-parser
# pnpm
pnpm i oembed-parser
# yarn
yarn add oembed-parser
import { extract } from 'oembed-parser'
// with CommonJS environments
// const { extract } = require('oembed-parser/dist/cjs/oembed-parser.js')
const url = 'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jPQjjsBbIc'
extract(url).then((oembed) => {
console.log(oembed)
}).catch((err) => {
console.trace(err)
})
Since Node.js v14, ECMAScript modules have became the official standard format. Just ensure that you are using module system and enjoy with ES6 import/export syntax.
Load and extract oembed data.
Example:
import { extract } from 'oembed-parser'
const getOembed = async (url) => {
try {
const oembed = await extract(url)
return oembed
} catch (err) {
console.trace(err)
return null
}
}
const data = getOembed('your url')
console.log(data)
Optional argument
params can be useful when you want to specify some additional customizations.
Here are several popular params:
maxwidth: max width of embed size
maxheight: max height of embed size
theme: e.g,
dark or
light
lang: e.g, 'en', 'fr', 'cn', 'vi', etc
Note that some params are supported by these providers but not by the others. Please see the provider's oEmbed API docs carefully for exact information.
Check if a URL matches with any provider in the list.
Examples:
import { hasProvider } from 'oembed-parser'
hasProvider('https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ciS8aCrX-9s') // return true
hasProvider('https://trello.com/b/BO3bg7yn/notes') // return false
Get the provider which is relevant to given URL.
For example:
import { findProvider } from 'oembed-parser'
findProvider('https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=999999999')
Result looks like below:
{
fetchEndpoint: 'https://graph.facebook.com/v10.0/oembed_video',
providerName: 'Facebook',
providerUrl: 'https://www.facebook.com/'
}
Apply a list of providers to use, overriding the default.
This can be useful for whitelisting only certain providers, or for adding custom providers.
Default list of resource providers is synchronized from oembed.com.
For example:
import { setProviderList } from 'oembed-parser'
const providers = [
{
provider_name: 'Alpha',
provider_url: 'https://alpha.com',
endpoints: [
// endpoint definition here
]
},
{
provider_name: 'Beta',
provider_url: 'https://beta.com',
endpoints: [
// endpoint definition here
]
}
]
setProviderList(providers)
Define options to call oembed HTTP request.
oembed-parser is using axios to send HTTP requests. Please refer axios' request config for more info.
Default option:
{
headers: {
'user-agent': 'Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64; rv:95.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/95.0',
accept: 'application/json; charset=utf-8'
},
responseType: 'json',
responseEncoding: 'utf8',
timeout: 6e4,
maxRedirects: 3
}
Since October 24 2020, Facebook have deprecated their legacy urls and applied a new Facebook oEmbed endpoints.
Technically, now we have to use Facebook Graph API, with the access token from a valid and live Facebook app.
oembed-parser will try to get these values from environment variables, so please define them, for example:
export FACEBOOK_APP_ID=your_app_id
export FACEBOOK_CLIENT_TOKEN=your_client_token
References:
git clone https://github.com/ndaidong/oembed-parser.git
cd oembed-parser
npm install
npm test
# quick evaluation
npm run eval {URL_TO_PARSE_OEMBED}
The MIT License (MIT)