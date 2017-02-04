From oEmbed.com:
oEmbed is a format for allowing an embedded representation of a URL on third party sites. The simple API allows a website to display embedded content (such as photos or videos) when a user posts a link to that resource, without having to parse the resource directly.
This library allows you to discover and retrieve the oEmbed JSON descriptors for these posts. It automatically converts the additional XML format to JavaScript objects for your convenience. This package comes with multiple tools that allow you to consume oEmbed information.
npm i oembed
Don't forget to put it in
dependencies of your
package.json later
if you use this in a node app.
Supports both
Automatic Embed.ly fallback when an API key is provided
Uses htmlparser for HTML and XML parsing
Retrieve and display oEmbed information for a custom URL.
Replicates the embed.ly API in a simple Web server.
Compare JSON and XML descriptors for a URL.
In a real-world app all you should need is the fetch function to get
oEmbed information. We always use the
function callback(error, result) convention.
oembed.fetch(url, { maxwidth: 1920 }, function(error, result) {
if (error)
console.error(error);
else
console.log("oEmbed result", result);
});
The two steps can be executed separately whenever you need more control:
oembed.discover(url, callback) finds all
<link rel="alternate">
in a document
oembed.fetchJSON(url, callback) and
oembed.fetchXML(url, callback) if you have
discovery information already
The Embed.ly service can deliver oEmbed information even for resources that don't provide oEmbed links. Go sign up with them and configure your API key like:
oembed.EMBEDLY_KEY = "...";