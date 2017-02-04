openbase logo
oem

oembed

by Astro
0.1.2 (see all)

oEmbed consumer library for node.js & tools

Readme

node-oembed

From oEmbed.com:

oEmbed is a format for allowing an embedded representation of a URL on third party sites. The simple API allows a website to display embedded content (such as photos or videos) when a user posts a link to that resource, without having to parse the resource directly.

This library allows you to discover and retrieve the oEmbed JSON descriptors for these posts. It automatically converts the additional XML format to JavaScript objects for your convenience. This package comes with multiple tools that allow you to consume oEmbed information.

Installation

npm i oembed

Don't forget to put it in dependencies of your package.json later if you use this in a node app.

Features

  • Supports both

    • application/json+oembed
    • text/xml+oembed

  • Automatic Embed.ly fallback when an API key is provided

  • Uses htmlparser for HTML and XML parsing

Tools (bin/)

oembed_get <URL>

Retrieve and display oEmbed information for a custom URL.

oembed_httpd <bind-port> [bind-host]

Replicates the embed.ly API in a simple Web server.

oembed_diff_json_xml <URL>

Compare JSON and XML descriptors for a URL.

API (require('oembed'))

In a real-world app all you should need is the fetch function to get oEmbed information. We always use the function callback(error, result) convention.

oembed.fetch(url, { maxwidth: 1920 }, function(error, result) {
    if (error)
        console.error(error);
    else
        console.log("oEmbed result", result);
});

The two steps can be executed separately whenever you need more control:

  • oembed.discover(url, callback) finds all <link rel="alternate"> in a document
  • Get and parse descriptors immediately with oembed.fetchJSON(url, callback) and oembed.fetchXML(url, callback) if you have discovery information already

Embed.ly fallback

The Embed.ly service can deliver oEmbed information even for resources that don't provide oEmbed links. Go sign up with them and configure your API key like:

oembed.EMBEDLY_KEY = "...";

TODO

  • Document size limits?
  • bin/oembed_httpd: Multiple URLs like embed.ly
  • bin/oembed_httpd: Pass through for ETags and Last-Modified

