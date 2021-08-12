openbase logo
odd

oddslib

by Stéphane Travostino
2.1.0

Javascript odds conversion and formatting library

Popularity

Downloads/wk

561

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

This library is stable and being used in production (as of Apr 2021).

A JS library to convert and format odds.

Usage

Odds are constructed by calling the public from(format, odds) constructor:

import * as oddslib from 'oddslib';

// Create from decimal/European odds
let odds = oddslib.from('decimal', 1.20);

// Create from American/Moneyline odds
let odds = oddslib.from('moneyline', -500);

// Create from Hong Kong odds
let odds = oddslib.from('hongKong', .20);

// Create from implied probability
let odds = oddslib.from('impliedProbability', .5)
         = oddslib.from('impliedProbability', '50%');

// Create from UK/fractional odds
let odds = oddslib.from('fractional', 5/2)
         = oddslib.from('fractional', '5/2')
         = oddslib.from('fractional', 2.5);

// Create from Malay odds
let odds = oddslib.from('malay', 0.5);

// Create from Indonesian odds
let odds = oddslib.from('indonesian', -5.0);

Odds can then be converted using the to(format, options?) instance method:

let odds = oddslib.from('decimal', 1.20);

odds.to('decimal');            // == 1.2
odds.to('moneyline');          // == -500
odds.to('hongKong');           // == 0.2
odds.to('impliedProbability'); // == 0.83̅
odds.to('fractional');         // == "1/5"
odds.to('malay');              // == 0.2
odds.to('indonesian');         // == -5.0

The default options are:

{
   precision: null,   // Return a rounded value correct to the nth digit. Do not round if null.
   percentage: false, // Return IP odds as a percentage string. No effect on other formats.
}

Fractions are also approximated if the precision option is specified, by using the algorithm at http://www.mindspring.com/~alanh/fracs.html.

// No approximation
oddslib.from('decimal', 2.33).to('fractional');                  // === "133/100"

// Approximate up to 2nd decimal digit
oddslib.from('decimal', 2.33).to('fractional', {precision: 2});  // === "4/3"

