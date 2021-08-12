This library is stable and being used in production (as of Apr 2021).

A JS library to convert and format odds.

Usage

Odds are constructed by calling the public from(format, odds) constructor:

import * as oddslib from 'oddslib' ; let odds = oddslib.from( 'decimal' , 1.20 ); let odds = oddslib.from( 'moneyline' , -500 ); let odds = oddslib.from( 'hongKong' , .20 ); let odds = oddslib.from( 'impliedProbability' , .5 ) = oddslib.from( 'impliedProbability' , '50%' ); let odds = oddslib.from( 'fractional' , 5 / 2 ) = oddslib.from( 'fractional' , '5/2' ) = oddslib.from( 'fractional' , 2.5 ); let odds = oddslib.from( 'malay' , 0.5 ); let odds = oddslib.from( 'indonesian' , -5.0 );

Odds can then be converted using the to(format, options?) instance method:

let odds = oddslib.from( 'decimal' , 1.20 ); odds.to( 'decimal' ); odds.to( 'moneyline' ); odds.to( 'hongKong' ); odds.to( 'impliedProbability' ); odds.to( 'fractional' ); odds.to( 'malay' ); odds.to( 'indonesian' );

The default options are:

{ precision : null , percentage : false , }

Fractions are also approximated if the precision option is specified, by using the algorithm at http://www.mindspring.com/~alanh/fracs.html.