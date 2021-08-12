This library is stable and being used in production (as of Apr 2021).
A JS library to convert and format odds.
Odds are constructed by calling the public
from(format, odds) constructor:
import * as oddslib from 'oddslib';
// Create from decimal/European odds
let odds = oddslib.from('decimal', 1.20);
// Create from American/Moneyline odds
let odds = oddslib.from('moneyline', -500);
// Create from Hong Kong odds
let odds = oddslib.from('hongKong', .20);
// Create from implied probability
let odds = oddslib.from('impliedProbability', .5)
= oddslib.from('impliedProbability', '50%');
// Create from UK/fractional odds
let odds = oddslib.from('fractional', 5/2)
= oddslib.from('fractional', '5/2')
= oddslib.from('fractional', 2.5);
// Create from Malay odds
let odds = oddslib.from('malay', 0.5);
// Create from Indonesian odds
let odds = oddslib.from('indonesian', -5.0);
Odds can then be converted using the
to(format, options?) instance method:
let odds = oddslib.from('decimal', 1.20);
odds.to('decimal'); // == 1.2
odds.to('moneyline'); // == -500
odds.to('hongKong'); // == 0.2
odds.to('impliedProbability'); // == 0.83̅
odds.to('fractional'); // == "1/5"
odds.to('malay'); // == 0.2
odds.to('indonesian'); // == -5.0
The default options are:
{
precision: null, // Return a rounded value correct to the nth digit. Do not round if null.
percentage: false, // Return IP odds as a percentage string. No effect on other formats.
}
Fractions are also approximated if the
precision option is specified, by using the algorithm at http://www.mindspring.com/~alanh/fracs.html.
// No approximation
oddslib.from('decimal', 2.33).to('fractional'); // === "133/100"
// Approximate up to 2nd decimal digit
oddslib.from('decimal', 2.33).to('fractional', {precision: 2}); // === "4/3"