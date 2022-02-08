An asynchronous interface for Node.js to unixODBC and its supported drivers.
sudo apt-get install unixodbc unixodbc-dev
sudo yum install unixODBC unixODBC-devel
sudo port unixODBC
brew install unixODBC
cd /usr/ports/databases/unixODBC; make install
yum install unixODBC unixODBC-devel (requires yum)
This package is a native addon, built with C++ code using
node-addon-api, a C++ wrapper for N-API.
node-addon-api only supports versions of Node.js that are in LTS or newer. A list of supported versions can be found on the Node.js website. Current versions supported include:
Three main steps must be done before
node-odbc can interact with your database:
Install unixODBC and unixODBC-devel: Compilation of
node-odbc on your system requires these packages to provide the correct headers.
Install ODBC drivers for target database: Most database management system providers offer ODBC drivers for their product. See the website of your DBMS for more information.
odbc.ini and odbcinst.ini: These files define your DSNs (data source names) and ODBC drivers, respectively. They must be set up for ODBC functions to correctly interact with your database.
When all these steps have been completed, install
node-odbc into your Node.js project by using:
npm install odbc
This package used to contain its own method of tracing ODBC calls, which was enabled by recompiling the package with
DEBUG defined. Because this information was almost wholly redundant with existing methods of tracing available through ODBC driver managers, it was removed in v2.4.0.
Instead, tracing should be enabled through your driver manager, and that information can be analyzed and included with the description of issues encountered.
unixODBC (Linux, MacOS, IBM i):
In your
odbcinst.ini file, add the following entry:
[ODBC]
Trace=yes
TraceFile=/tmp/odbc.log
Debug information will be appended to the trace file.
ODBC Data Source Administrator (Windows):
Open up ODBC Data Source Administrator and select the "Tracing" tab. Enter the location where you want the log file to go in "Log File Path", then click "Start Tracing Now".
node-odbc has recently been upgraded from its initial release. The following list highlights the major improvements and potential code-breaking changes.
Promise support: All asynchronous functions can now be used with native JavaScript Promises. If a callback function is not passed, the ODBC functions will return a native Promise. If a callback is passed to the ODBC functions, then the old callback behavior will be used.
Performance improvements: The underlying ODBC function calls have been reworked to greatly improve performance. For ODBC afficianados,
node-odbc used to retrieved results using SQLGetData, which works for small amounts of data but is slow for large datasets.
node-odbc now uses SQLBindCol for binding result sets, which for large queries is orders of magnitude faster.
Rewritten with N-API:
node-odbc was completely rewritten using node-addon-api, a C++ wrapper for N-API, which created an engine-agnostic and ABI-stable package. This means that if you upgrade your Node.js version, there is no need to recompile the package, it just works!
API Changes: The API has been changed and simplified. See the documentation below for a list of all the changes.
Timestamp and Datetime Changes: SQL_DATETIME and SQL_TIMESTAMP no longer are automatically converted to UTC from how they were stored in the table. Previously, the assumption was that whatever was stored in the table was in "local time", and then converted to UTC. There is no guarantee that the time stored is in "local time", and many DBMSs store times without timezone data. Now, the driver will determine how to format the timestamps and datetimes that are returned, as it is retrieved simply as a String with no additional manipulation by this package.
Every asynchronous function in the Node.js
node-odbc package can be called with either a callback Function or a Promise. To use Promises, simply do not pass a callback function (in the API docs below, specified with a
callback?). This will return a Promise object than can then be used with
.then or the more modern
async/await workflow. To use callbacks, simply pass a callback function. For each function explained in the documents below, both Callback and Promise examples are given.
All examples are shown using IBM i Db2 DSNs and queries. Because ODBC is DBMS-agnostic, examples will work as long as the query strings are modified for your particular DBMS.
All functions that return a result set do so in an array, where each row in the result set is an entry in the array. The format of data within the row can either be an array or an object, depending on the configuration option passed to the connection.
The result array also contains several properties:
count: the number of rows affected by the statement or procedure. Returns the result from ODBC function SQLRowCount.
columns: a list of columns in the result set. This is returned in an array. Each column in the array has the following properties:
name: The name of the column
dataType: The data type of the column properties
statement: The statement used to return the result set
parameters: The parameters passed to the statement or procedure. For input/output and output parameters, this value will reflect the value updated from a procedure.
return: The return value from some procedures. For many DBMS, this will always be undefined.
[ { CUSNUM: 938472,
LSTNAM: 'Henning ',
INIT: 'G K',
STREET: '4859 Elm Ave ',
CITY: 'Dallas',
STATE: 'TX',
ZIPCOD: 75217,
CDTLMT: 5000,
CHGCOD: 3,
BALDUE: 37,
CDTDUE: 0 },
{ CUSNUM: 839283,
LSTNAM: 'Jones ',
INIT: 'B D',
STREET: '21B NW 135 St',
CITY: 'Clay ',
STATE: 'NY',
ZIPCOD: 13041,
CDTLMT: 400,
CHGCOD: 1,
BALDUE: 100,
CDTDUE: 0 },
statement: 'SELECT * FROM QIWS.QCUSTCDT',
parameters: [],
return: undefined,
count: -1,
columns: [ { name: 'CUSNUM', dataType: 2 },
{ name: 'LSTNAM', dataType: 1 },
{ name: 'INIT', dataType: 1 },
{ name: 'STREET', dataType: 1 },
{ name: 'CITY', dataType: 1 },
{ name: 'STATE', dataType: 1 },
{ name: 'ZIPCOD', dataType: 2 },
{ name: 'CDTLMT', dataType: 2 },
{ name: 'CHGCOD', dataType: 2 },
{ name: 'BALDUE', dataType: 2 },
{ name: 'CDTDUE', dataType: 2 } ] ]
In this example, two rows are returned, with eleven columns each. The format of these columns is found on the
columns property, with their names and dataType (which are integers mapped to SQL data types).
With this result structure, users can iterate over the result set like any old array (in this case,
results.length would return 2) while also accessing important information from the SQL call and result set.
A Connection is your means of connecting to the database through ODBC.
constructor: odbc.connect(connectionString)
In order to get a connection, you must use the
.connect function exported from the module. This asynchronously creates a Connection and gives it back to you. Like all asynchronous functions, this can be done either with callback functions or Promises.
connectionString REQUIRED: The connection string to connect to the database
connectionTimeout: The number of seconds to wait for a request on the connection to complete before returning to the application
loginTimeout: The number of seconds to wait for a login request to complete before returning to the application
.connect has finished connecting. If no callback function is given,
.connect will return a native JavaScript
Promise. Callback signature is:
null if no error
Promises
const odbc = require('odbc');
async function connectToDatabase() {
const connection1 = await odbc.connect('DSN=MYDSN');
// connection1 is now an open Connection
// or using a configuration object
const connectionConfig = {
connectionString: 'DSN=MYDSN',
connectionTimeout: 10,
loginTimeout: 10,
}
const connection2 = await odbc.connect(connectionConfig);
// connection2 is now an open Connection
}
connectToDatabase();
Callbacks
const odbc = require('odbc');
odbc.connect(connectionString, (error, connection) => {
// connection is now an open Connection
});
Once a Connection has been created with
odbc.connect, you can use the following functions on the connection:
.query(sql, parameters?, options?, callback?)
Run a query on the database. Can be passed an SQL string with parameter markers
? and an array of parameters to bind to those markers. Returns a result array.
?)
cursor: A boolean value indicating whether or not to return a cursor instead of results immediately. Can also be a string naming the cursor, which will assume that a cursor will be returned.
fetchSize: Used with a cursor, sets the number of rows that are returned on a call to
fetch on the Cursor.
timeout: The amount of time (in seconds) that the query will attempt to execute before returning to the application.
initialBufferSize: Sets the initial buffer size (in bytes) for storing data from SQL_LONG* data fields. Useful for avoiding resizes if buffer size is known before the call.
.query has finished execution. If no callback function is given,
.query will return a native JavaScript
Promise. Callback signature is:
null if no error
const odbc = require('odbc');
const connection = odbc.connect(connectionString, (error, connection) => {
connection.query('SELECT * FROM QIWS.QCUSTCDT', (error, result) => {
if (error) { console.error(error) }
console.log(result);
});
});
.callProcedure(catalog, schema, name, parameters?, callback?)
Calls a database procedure, returning the results in a result array.
.callProcedure has finished execution. If no callback function is given,
.callProcedure will return a native JavaScript
Promise. Callback signature is:
null if no error
Promises
const odbc = require('odbc');
// can only use await keyword in an async function
async function callProcedureExample() {
const connection = await odbc.connect(`${process.env.CONNECTION_STRING}`);
const result = await connection.callProcedure(null, null, 'MY_PROC', [undefined]);
// result contains an array of results, and has a `parameters` property to access parameters returned by the procedure.
console.log(result);
}
callProcedureExample();
Callbacks
const odbc = require('odbc');
odbc.connect(`${process.env.CONNECTION_STRING}`, (error, connection) => {
connection.callProcedure(null, null, 'MY_PROC', [undefined], (error, result) => {
if (error) { console.error(error) } // handle
// result contains an array of results, and has a `parameters` property to access parameters returned by the procedure.
console.log(result);
});
});
.createStatement(callback?)
Returns a Statement object from the connection.
.createStatement has finished execution. If no callback function is given,
.createStatement will return a native JavaScript
Promise. Callback signature is:
null if no error
Promises
const odbc = require('odbc');
// can only use await keyword in an async function
async function statementExample() {
const connection = await odbc.connect(`${process.env.CONNECTION_STRING}`);
const statement = await connection.createStatement();
// now have a statement where sql can be prepared, bound, and executed
}
statementExample();
Callbacks
const odbc = require('odbc');
// returns information about all tables in schema MY_SCHEMA
odbc.connect(`${process.env.CONNECTION_STRING}`, (error, connection) => {
connection.createStatement((error, statement) => {
if (error) { return; } // handle
// now have a statement where sql can be prepared, bound, and executed
});
});
.tables(catalog, schema, table, type, callback?)
Returns information about the table specified in the parameters by calling the ODBC function SQLTables. Values passed to parameters will narrow the result set, while
null will include all results of that level.
.tables has finished execution. If no callback function is given,
.tables will return a native JavaScript
Promise. Callback signature is:
null if no error
Promises
const odbc = require('odbc');
// can only use await keyword in an async function
async function getTables() {
// returns information about all tables in schema MY_SCHEMA
const connection = await odbc.connect(`${process.env.CONNECTION_STRING}`);
const result = await connection.tables(null, 'MY_SCHEMA', null, null);
console.log(result);
}
getTables();
Callbacks
const odbc = require('odbc');
// returns information about all tables in schema MY_SCHEMA
odbc.connect(`${process.env.CONNECTION_STRING}`, (error, connection) => {
connection.columns(null, "MY_SCHEMA", null, null, (error, result) => {
if (error) { return; } // handle
console.log(result);
});
});
.columns(catalog, schema, table, column, callback?)
Returns information about the columns specified in the parameters by calling the ODBC function SQLColumns. Values passed to parameters will narrow the result set, while
null will include all results of that level.
.columns has finished execution. If no callback function is given,
.columns will return a native JavaScript
Promise. Callback signature is:
null if no error
Promises
const odbc = require('odbc');
// can only use await keyword in an async function
async function getColumns() {
// returns information about all columns in table MY_SCEHMA.MY_TABLE
const connection = await odbc.connect(`${process.env.CONNECTION_STRING}`);
const result = await connection.columns(null, 'MY_SCHEMA', 'MY_TABLE', null);
console.log(result);
}
getColumns();
Callbacks
const odbc = require('odbc');
// returns information about all columns in table MY_SCEHMA.MY_TABLE
odbc.connect(`${process.env.CONNECTION_STRING}`, (error, connection) => {
connection.columns(null, "MY_SCHEMA", "MY_TABLE", null, (error, result) => {
if (error) { return; } // handle
console.log(result);
});
});
.setIsolationLevel(level, callback?)
Sets the transaction isolation level for the connection, which determines what degree of uncommitted changes can be seen. More information about ODBC isolation levels can be found on the official ODBC documentation.
odbc.SQL_TXN_READ_UNCOMMITTED
odbc.SQL_TXN_READ_COMMITTED
odbc.SQL_TXN_REPEATABLE_READ
odbc.SQL_TXN_SERIALIZABLE
.setIsolationLevel has finished execution. If no callback function is given,
.setIsolationLevel will return a native JavaScript
Promise. Callback signature is:
null if no error
Promises
const odbc = require('odbc');
// can only use await keyword in an async function
async function isolationLevel() {
const connection = await odbc.connect(`${process.env.CONNECTION_STRING}`);
await connection.setIsolationLevel(odbc.SQL_TXN_READ_COMMITTED);
// isolation level is now set
}
isolationLevel();
Callbacks
const odbc = require('odbc');
odbc.connect(`${process.env.CONNECTION_STRING}`, (error, connection) => {
connection.setIsolationLevel(odbc.SQL_TXN_READ_COMMITTED, (error) => {
if (error) { return; } // handle
// isolation level is now set
});
});
.beginTransaction(callback?)
Begins a transaction on the connection. The transaction can be committed by calling
.commit or rolled back by calling
.rollback. If a connection is closed with an open transaction, it will be rolled back. Connection isolation level will affect the data that other transactions can view mid transaction.
.beginTransaction has finished execution. If no callback function is given,
.beginTransaction will return a native JavaScript
Promise. Callback signature is:
null if no error
Promises
const odbc = require('odbc');
// can only use await keyword in an async function
async function transaction() {
const connection = await odbc.connect(`${process.env.CONNECTION_STRING}`);
await connection.beginTransaction();
// transaction is now open
}
transaction();
Callbacks
const odbc = require('odbc');
odbc.connect(`${process.env.CONNECTION_STRING}`, (error, connection) => {
connection.beginTransaction((error) => {
if (error) { return; } // handle
// transaction is now open
});
});
.commit(callback?)
Commits an open transaction. If called on a connection that doesn't have an open transaction, will no-op.
.commit has finished execution. If no callback function is given,
.commit will return a native JavaScript
Promise. Callback signature is:
null if no error
Promises
const odbc = require('odbc');
// can only use await keyword in an async function
async function commitTransaction() {
const connection = await odbc.connect(`${process.env.CONNECTION_STRING}`);
await connection.beginTransaction();
const insertResult = await connection.query('INSERT INTO MY_TABLE VALUES(1, \'Name\')');
await connection.commit();
// INSERT query has now been committed
}
commitTransaction();
Callbacks
const odbc = require('odbc');
odbc.connect(`${process.env.CONNECTION_STRING}`, (error, connection) => {
connection.beginTransaction((error1) => {
if (error1) { return; } // handle
connection.query('INSERT INTO MY_TABLE VALUES(1, \'Name\')', (error2, result) => {
if (error2) { return; } // handle
connection.commit((error3) => {
// INSERT query has now been committed
})
})
});
});
.rollback(callback?)
Rolls back an open transaction. If called on a connection that doesn't have an open transaction, will no-op.
.rollback has finished execution. If no callback function is given,
.rollback will return a native JavaScript
Promise. Callback signature is:
null if no error
Promises
const odbc = require('odbc');
// can only use await keyword in an async function
async function rollbackTransaction() {
const connection = await odbc.connect(`${process.env.CONNECTION_STRING}`);
await connection.beginTransaction();
const insertResult = await connection.query('INSERT INTO MY_TABLE VALUES(1, \'Name\')');
await connection.rollback();
// INSERT query has now been rolled back
}
rollbackTransaction();
Callbacks
const odbc = require('odbc');
odbc.connect(`${process.env.CONNECTION_STRING}`, (error, connection) => {
connection.beginTransaction((error1) => {
if (error1) { return; } // handle
connection.query('INSERT INTO MY_TABLE VALUES(1, \'Name\')', (error2, result) => {
if (error2) { return; } // handle
connection.rollback((error3) => {
// INSERT query has now been rolled back
})
})
});
});
.close(callback?)
Closes and open connection. Any transactions on the connection that have not been ended will be rolledback.
.close has finished clsoing the connection. If no callback function is given,
.close will return a native JavaScript
Promise. Callback signature is:
null if no error
Promises
const odbc = require('odbc');
// can only use await keyword in an async function
async function closeConnection() {
const connection = await odbc.connect(`${process.env.CONNECTION_STRING}`);
// do something with your connection here
await connection.close();
}
rollbackTransaction();
Callbacks
const odbc = require('odbc');
odbc.connect(`${process.env.CONNECTION_STRING}`, (error, connection) => {
// do something with your connection here
connection.close((error) => {
if (error) { return; } // handle
// connection is now closed
})
});
constructor: odbc.pool(connectionString)
In order to get a Pool, you must use the
.pool function exported from the module. This asynchronously creates a Pool of a number of Connections and returns it to you. Like all asynchronous functions, this can be done either with callback functions or Promises.
Note that
odbc.pool will return from callback or Promise as soon as it has created 1 connection. It will continue to spin up Connections and add them to the Pool in the background, but by returning early it will allow you to use the Pool as soon as possible.
connectionString REQUIRED: The connection string to connect to the database
connectionTimeout: The number of seconds to wait for a request on the connection to complete before returning to the application
loginTimeout:The number of seconds to wait for a login request to complete before returning to the application
initialSize: The initial number of Connections created in the Pool
incrementSize: How many additional Connections to create when all of the Pool's connections are taken
maxSize: The maximum number of open Connections the Pool will create
shrink: Whether or not the number of Connections should shrink to
initialSize as they free up
.connect has finished connecting. If no callback function is given,
.connect will return a native JavaScript
Promise. Callback signature is:
null if no error
Promises
const odbc = require('odbc');
// can only use await keyword in an async function
async function createPool() {
const pool = await odbc.pool(`${process.env.CONNECTION_STRING}`);
// can now do something with the Pool
}
createPool();
Callbacks
const odbc = require('odbc');
const pool = odbc.pool('DSN=MyDSN', (error, pool) => {
// pool now has open connections
});
.connect(callback?)
Returns a Connection object for you to use from the Pool. Doesn't actually open a connection, because they are already open in the pool when
.init is called.
.connect has finished execution. If no callback function is given,
.connect will return a native JavaScript
Promise. Callback signature is:
null if no error
Promises
const odbc = require('odbc');
// can only use await keyword in an async function
async function connectExample() {
const pool = await odbc.pool(`${process.env.CONNECTION_STRING}`);
const connection = await pool.connect();
// now have a Connection to do work with
}
connectExample();
Callbacks
const odbc = require('odbc');
odbc.pool(`${process.env.CONNECTION_STRING}`, (error1, pool) => {
if (error1) { return; } // handle
pool.connect((error2, connection) => {
if (error2) { return; } // handle
// now have a Connection to do work with
});
});
.query(sql, parameters?, callback?)
Utility function to execute a query on any open connection in the pool. Will get a connection, fire of the query, return the results, and return the connection the the pool.
?) and also given an array of values to bind to the parameters.
cursor: A boolean value indicating whether or not to return a cursor instead of results immediately. Can also be a string naming the cursor, which will assume that a cursor will be returned.
fetchSize: Used with a cursor, sets the number of rows that are returned on a call to
fetch on the Cursor.
timeout: The amount of time (in seconds) that the query will attempt to execute before returning to the application.
initialBufferSize: Sets the initial buffer size (in bytes) for storing data from SQL_LONG* data fields. Useful for avoiding resizes if buffer size is known before the call.
.query has finished execution. If no callback function is given,
.query will return a native JavaScript
Promise. Callback signature is:
null if no error
Promises
const odbc = require('odbc');
// can only use await keyword in an async function
async function queryExample() {
const pool = await odbc.pool(`${process.env.CONNECTION_STRING}`);
const result = await pool.query('SELECT * FROM MY_TABLE');
console.log(result);
}
queryExample();
Callbacks
const odbc = require('odbc');
odbc.pool(`${process.env.CONNECTION_STRING}`, (error1, pool) => {
if (error1) { return; } // handle
pool.query('SELECT * FROM MY_TABLE', (error2, result) => {
if (error2) { return; } // handle
console.log(result);
});
});
.close(callback?)
Closes the entire pool of currently unused connections. Will not close connections that are checked-out, but will discard the connections when they are closed with Connection's
.close function. After calling close, must create a new Pool sprin up new Connections.
.close has finished execution. If no callback function is given,
.close will return a native JavaScript
Promise. Callback signature is:
null if no error
Promises
const odbc = require('odbc');
// can only use await keyword in an async function
async function closeExample() {
const pool = await odbc.pool(`${process.env.CONNECTION_STRING}`);
await pool.close();
// pool is now closed
}
closeExample();
Callbacks
const odbc = require('odbc');
odbc.pool(`${process.env.CONNECTION_STRING}`, (error1, pool) => {
if (error1) { return; } // handle
// do something with your pool here
pool.close((error2) => {
if (error2) { return; } // handle
// pool is now closed
});
});
A Statement object is created from a Connection, and cannot be created ad hoc with a constructor.
Statements allow you to prepare a commonly used statement, then bind parameters to it multiple times, executing in between.
.prepare(sql, callback?)
Prepares an SQL statement, with or without parameters (?) to bind to.
execute function.
.prepare has finished execution. If no callback function is given,
.prepare will return a native JavaScript
Promise. Callback signature is:
null if no error
Promises
const odbc = require('odbc');
// can only use await keyword in an async function
async function prepareExample() {
const connection = await odbc.connect(`${process.env.CONNECTION_STRING}`);
const statement = await connection.createStatement();
await statement.prepare('INSERT INTO MY_TABLE VALUES(?, ?)');
// statement has been prepared, can bind and execute
}
prepareExample();
Callbacks
const odbc = require('odbc');
odbc.connect(`${process.env.CONNECTION_STRING}`, (error, connection) => {
connection.createStatement((error1, statement) => {
if (error1) { return; } // handle
statement.prepare('INSERT INTO MY_TABLE VALUES(?, ?)' (error2) => {
if (error2) { return; } // handle
// statement has been prepared, can bind and execute
});
});
});
.bind(parameters, callback?)
Binds an array of values to the parameters on the prepared SQL statement. Cannot be called before
.prepare.
.bind has finished execution. If no callback function is given,
.bind will return a native JavaScript
Promise. Callback signature is:
null if no error
Promises
const odbc = require('odbc');
// can only use await keyword in an async function
async function bindExample() {
const connection = await odbc.connect(`${process.env.CONNECTION_STRING}`);
const statement = await connection.createStatement();
await statement.prepare('INSERT INTO MY_TABLE VALUES(?, ?)');
// Assuming MY_TABLE has INTEGER and VARCHAR fields.
await statement.bind([1, 'Name']);
// statement has been prepared and values bound, can now execute
}
bindExample();
Callbacks
const odbc = require('odbc');
odbc.connect(`${process.env.CONNECTION_STRING}`, (error, connection) => {
connection.createStatement((error1, statement) => {
if (error1) { return; } // handle
statement.prepare('INSERT INTO MY_TABLE VALUES(?, ?)' (error2) => {
if (error2) { return; } // handle
// Assuming MY_TABLE has INTEGER and VARCHAR fields.
statement.bind([1, 'Name'], (error3) => {
if (error3) { return; } // handle
// statement has been prepared and values bound, can now execute
});
});
});
});
.execute(callback?)
Executes the prepared and optionally bound SQL statement.
.execute has finished execution. If no callback function is given,
.execute will return a native JavaScript
Promise. Callback signature is:
null if no error
Promises
const odbc = require('odbc');
// can only use await keyword in an async function
async function executeExample() {
const connection = await odbc.connect(`${process.env.CONNECTION_STRING}`);
const statement = await connection.createStatement();
await statement.prepare('INSERT INTO MY_TABLE VALUES(?, ?)');
// Assuming MY_TABLE has INTEGER and VARCHAR fields.
await statement.bind([1, 'Name']);
const result = await statement.execute();
console.log(result);
}
executeExample();
Callbacks
const odbc = require('odbc');
odbc.connect(`${process.env.CONNECTION_STRING}`, (error, connection) => {
connection.createStatement((error1, statement) => {
if (error1) { return; } // handle
statement.prepare('INSERT INTO MY_TABLE VALUES(?, ?)' (error2) => {
if (error2) { return; } // handle
// Assuming MY_TABLE has INTEGER and VARCHAR fields.
statement.bind([1, 'Name'], (error3) => {
if (error3) { return; } // handle
statement.execute((error4, result) => {
if (error4) { return; } // handle
console.log(result);
})
});
});
});
});
.close(callback?)
Closes the Statement, freeing the statement handle. Running functions on the statement after closing will result in an error.
.close has finished execution. If no callback function is given,
.close will return a native JavaScript
Promise. Callback signature is:
null if no error
Promises
const odbc = require('odbc');
// can only use await keyword in an async function
async function executeExample() {
const connection = await odbc.connect(`${process.env.CONNECTION_STRING}`);
const statement = await connection.createStatement();
await statement.prepare('INSERT INTO MY_TABLE VALUES(?, ?)');
// Assuming MY_TABLE has INTEGER and VARCHAR fields.
await statement.bind([1, 'Name']);
const result = await statement.execute();
console.log(result);
await statement.close();
}
executeExample();
Callbacks
const odbc = require('odbc');
odbc.connect(`${process.env.CONNECTION_STRING}`, (error, connection) => {
connection.createStatement((error1, statement) => {
if (error1) { return; } // handle
statement.prepare('INSERT INTO MY_TABLE VALUES(?, ?)' (error2) => {
if (error2) { return; } // handle
// Assuming MY_TABLE has INTEGER and VARCHAR fields.
statement.bind([1, 'Name'], (error3) => {
if (error3) { return; } // handle
statement.execute((error4, result) => {
if (error4) { return; } // handle
console.log(result);
statement.close((error5) => {
if (error5) { return; } // handle
// statement closed successfully
})
})
});
});
});
});
A Cursor object is created from a Connection when running a query, and cannot be created ad hoc with a constructor.
Cursors allow you to fetch piecemeal instead of retrieving all rows at once. The fetch size is set on the query options, and then a Cursor is returned from the query instead of a result set.
.fetch is then called to retrieve the result set by the fetch size.
.fetch(callback?)
Asynchronously returns the next chunk of rows from the result set and returns them as a Result object.
.fetch has finished retrieving the result rows. If no callback function is given,
.fetch will return a native JavaScript
Promise that resolve the result rows. Callback signature is:
null if no error
fetchSize-number of rows.
Promises
const odbc = require('odbc');
// can only use await keyword in an async function
async function cursorExample() {
const connection = await odbc.connect(`${process.env.CONNECTION_STRING}`);
const cursor = await connection.query('SELECT * FROM MY_TABLE', { cursor: true, fetchSize: 3 });
const result = await cursor.fetch();
// Now have a results array of size 3 (or less) that we can use
await cursor.close();
}
cursorExample();
Callbacks
const odbc = require('odbc');
odbc.connect(`${process.env.CONNECTION_STRING}`, (error, connection) => {
connection.query('SELECT * FROM MY_TABLE', { cursor: true, fetchSize: 3 }, (error1, cursor) => {
if (error1) { return; } // handle
cursor.fetch((error2, results) => {
if (error2) { return; } // handle
// Now have a results array of size 3 (or less) that we can use
cursor.close((error3) => {
if (error3) { return; } // handle
// cursor now closed, now do more work
})
});
});
});
.noData()
Returns whether the cursor is has reached the end of the result set. Fetch must be called at least once before noData can return
true. Used for determining if there are no more results to retrieve from the cursor.
None
Promises
const odbc = require('odbc');
// can only use await keyword in an async function
async function cursorExample() {
const connection = await odbc.connect(`${process.env.CONNECTION_STRING}`);
const cursor = await connection.query('SELECT * FROM MY_TABLE', { cursor: true, fetchSize: 3 });
// As long as noData() returns false, keep calling fetch
while (!cursor.noData())
{
const result = await cursor.fetch();
// Now have a results array of size 3 (or less) that we can use
}
await cursor.close();
}
cursorExample();
Callbacks
const odbc = require('odbc');
odbc.connect(`${process.env.CONNECTION_STRING}`, (error, connection) => {
connection.query('SELECT * FROM MY_TABLE', { cursor: true, fetchSize: 3 }, (error1, cursor) => {
if (error1) { return; } // handle
cursor.fetch((error2, results) => {
if (error2) { return; } // handle
// Now have a results array of size 3 (or less) that we can use
if (!cursor.noData()) {
// Still more data to retrieve!
} else {
cursor.close((error3) => {
if (error3) { return; } // handle
// cursor now closed, now do more work
});
}
});
});
});
.close(callback?)
Closes the statement that the cursor was generated from, and by extension the cursor itself. Needs to be called when the cursor is no longer needed.
.close has finished execution. If no callback function is given,
.close will return a native JavaScript
Promise. Callback signature is:
null if no error
Promises
const odbc = require('odbc');
// can only use await keyword in an async function
async function cursorExample() {
const connection = await odbc.connect(`${process.env.CONNECTION_STRING}`);
const cursor = await connection.query('SELECT * FROM MY_TABLE', { cursor: true, fetchSize: 3 });
const result = await cursor.fetch();
// Now have a results array of size 3 (or less) that we can use
await cursor.close();
}
cursorExample();
Callbacks
const odbc = require('odbc');
odbc.connect(`${process.env.CONNECTION_STRING}`, (error, connection) => {
connection.query('SELECT * FROM MY_TABLE', { cursor: true, fetchSize: 3 }, (error1, cursor) => {
if (error1) { return; } // handle
cursor.fetch((error2, results) => {
if (error2) { return; } // handle
// Now have a results array of size 3 (or less) that we can use
cursor.close((error3) => {
if (error3) { return; } // handle
// cursor now closed, now do more work
})
});
});
});
Development of
node-odbc is an ongoing endeavor, and there are many planned improvements for the package. If you would like to see something, simply add it to the Issues and we will respond!
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies ofthe Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.