#OData V4 metadata classes
This library implements the EDM and EMDX classes from the OData CSDL V4.
Features
- Edm and Edmx classes
- will provide Validation logic - based on specs (-on the way)
- will Download and parse metadata from $metadata document or uri endpoint
##Usage
$ npm install odata-v4-metadata
then just
import {Edm} from 'odata-v4-metadata'
let entityType = new edm.EntityType({ name: "Orders", property: [{ name:"OrderID", type:edm.Integer}]
entityType.properties.push(new Edm.Property(...))
Edm classes implemented
Edm.Action
Edm.ComplexType
Edm.EntityType
Edm.Function
Edm.Member
Edm.NavigationProperty
Edm.Parameter
Edm.Property
Edm.PropertyRef
Edm.ReferentialConstraint
Edm.ReturnType
Edm.Schema