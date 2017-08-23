openbase logo
odata-v4-metadata

by jaystack
0.1.5

OData metadata utilities

Popularity

Downloads/wk

676

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

#OData V4 metadata classes

This library implements the EDM and EMDX classes from the OData CSDL V4.

Features

  • Edm and Edmx classes
  • will provide Validation logic - based on specs (-on the way)
  • will Download and parse metadata from $metadata document or uri endpoint

##Usage

$ npm install odata-v4-metadata

then just

import {Edm} from 'odata-v4-metadata'

let entityType = new edm.EntityType({ name: "Orders", property: [{ name:"OrderID", type:edm.Integer}]
entityType.properties.push(new Edm.Property(...))

Edm classes implemented

Edm.Action

Edm.ComplexType

Edm.EntityType

Edm.EnumType

Edm.Function

Edm.Member

Edm.NavigationProperty

Edm.Parameter

Edm.Property

Edm.PropertyRef

Edm.ReferentialConstraint

Edm.ReturnType

Edm.Schema

