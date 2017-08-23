#OData V4 metadata classes

This library implements the EDM and EMDX classes from the OData CSDL V4.

Features

Edm and Edmx classes

will provide Validation logic - based on specs (-on the way)

will Download and parse metadata from $metadata document or uri endpoint

##Usage

npm install odata-v4-metadata

then just

import {Edm} from 'odata-v4-metadata' let entityType = new edm.EntityType({ name : "Orders" , property : [{ name : "OrderID" , type :edm.Integer}] entityType.properties.push( new Edm.Property(...))

Edm classes implemented