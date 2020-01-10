An eloquently fluent OData query builder.
yarn add odata-query-builder
or
npm install --save odata-query-builder
const query = new QueryBuilder()
.count()
.top(5)
.skip(5)
.expand('NavigationProp')
.orderBy('MyPriorityProp')
.filter(f => f.filterExpression('Property', 'eq', 'MyValue'))
.select('My Properties')
.toQuery()
Outputs:
?$orderby=MyPriorityProp&$top=5&$skip=5&$count=true&$expand=NavigationProp&$filter=Property eq 'MyValue'
Filter expresssions utilize logical operators to filter data on a specific property.
Operator Options:
eq
ne
gt
ge
lt
le
const query = new QueryBuilder()
.filter(f =>
f.filterExpression('Property1', 'eq', 'Value1')
).ToQuery();
Outputs:
?$filter=Property1 eq 'Value1'
Filter phrases are meant to be used with canonical functions. Filter Phrasing exposes the filter as a string which allows you to inject any of the various filtering mechanisms available in
OData v4.
Below are a few examples:
const query = new QueryBuilder()
.filter(f =>
.filter(f =>
f
.filterPhrase(`contains(Property1,'Value1')`)
.filterPhrase(`startswith(Property1,'Value1')`)
.filterPhrase(`endswith(Property1,'Value1')`)
.filterPhrase(`indexOf(Property1,'Value1') eq 1`)
.filterPhrase(`length(Property1) eq 19`)
.filterPhrase(`substring(Property1, 1, 2) eq 'ab'`)
).ToQuery();
Outputs:
?$filter=contains(Property1,'Value1') and startswith(Property1,'Value1') and endswith(Property1,'Value1') and indexOf(Property1,'Value1') eq 1 and length(Property1) eq 19 and substring(Property1, 1, 2) eq 'ab
By default when you utilize
.filter you are using the
and operator. You can be explict by passing your operator into the filter as a secondary parameter.
const query = new QueryBuilder().filter(f => f
.filterExpression('Property1', 'eq', 'Value1')
.filterExpression('Property2', 'eq', 'Value1'),
'and'
).toQuery();
Outputs:
?$filter=Property1 eq 'Value1' and Property2 eq 'Value1'
const query = new QueryBuilder().filter(f => f
.filterExpression('Property1', 'eq', 'Value1')
.filterExpression('Property2', 'eq', 'Value1'),
'or'
).toQuery();
Outputs:
?$filter=Property1 eq 'Value1' or Property2 eq 'Value1'
Nested or grouped filtering is used when we need to write a more complex filter for a data set. This can be done by utilizing
.and() or
.or() with the filter.
const query = new QueryBuilder().filter(f => f
.filterExpression('Property1', 'eq', 'Value1')
.filterExpression('Property2', 'eq', 'Value2')
.and(f1 => f1
.filterExpression('Property3', 'eq', 'Value3')
.filterExpression('Property4', 'eq', 'Value4')
)
).toQuery();
Outputs:
?$filter=Property1 eq 'Value1' and Property2 eq 'Value2' and (Property3 eq 'Value3' and Property4 eq 'Value4')
const query = new QueryBuilder().filter(f => f
.filterExpression('Property1', 'eq', 'Value1')
.filterExpression('Property2', 'eq', 'Value2')
.or(f1 => f1
.filterExpression('Property3', 'eq', 'Value3')
.filterExpression('Property4', 'eq', 'Value4')
)
).toQuery();
Outputs:
?$filter=Property1 eq 'Value1' and Property2 eq 'Value2' and (Property3 eq 'Value3' or Property4 eq 'Value4')
const query = new QueryBuilder().filter(f => f
.filterExpression('Property1', 'eq', 'Value1')
.filterExpression('Property2', 'eq', 'Value2')
.or(f1 => f1
.filterExpression('Property3', 'eq', 'Value3')
.filterExpression('Property4', 'eq', 'Value4')
),
'and'
).toQuery();
Outputs:
?$filter=Property1 eq 'Value1' and Property2 eq 'Value2' and (Property3 eq 'Value3' or Property4 eq 'Value4')