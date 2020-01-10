openbase logo
oqb

odata-query-builder

by Jared Mahan
0.0.7 (see all)

An eloquently fluent OData query builder.

Overview

Readme

Recently patched and updated! Looking For Contributors.

odata-query-builder

An eloquently fluent OData query builder.

Build Status js-standard-style

Install

yarn add odata-query-builder

or

npm install --save odata-query-builder

Then in your code...

const query = new QueryBuilder()
  .count()
  .top(5)
  .skip(5)
  .expand('NavigationProp')
  .orderBy('MyPriorityProp')
  .filter(f => f.filterExpression('Property', 'eq', 'MyValue'))
  .select('My Properties')
  .toQuery()

Outputs: ?$orderby=MyPriorityProp&$top=5&$skip=5&$count=true&$expand=NavigationProp&$filter=Property eq 'MyValue'

Filtering

Filter Expressions

Filter expresssions utilize logical operators to filter data on a specific property.

Operator Options:

  • Equal: eq
  • Not Eqaul: ne
  • Greater Than: gt
  • Greater Than or Equal: ge
  • Less Than: lt
  • Less Than or Equal: le
const query = new QueryBuilder()
  .filter(f =>
    f.filterExpression('Property1', 'eq', 'Value1')
  ).ToQuery();

Outputs: ?$filter=Property1 eq 'Value1'

Filter Phrases

Filter phrases are meant to be used with canonical functions. Filter Phrasing exposes the filter as a string which allows you to inject any of the various filtering mechanisms available in OData v4.

Below are a few examples:

const query = new QueryBuilder()
  .filter(f =>
     .filter(f =>
        f
        .filterPhrase(`contains(Property1,'Value1')`)
        .filterPhrase(`startswith(Property1,'Value1')`)
        .filterPhrase(`endswith(Property1,'Value1')`)
        .filterPhrase(`indexOf(Property1,'Value1') eq 1`)
        .filterPhrase(`length(Property1) eq 19`)
        .filterPhrase(`substring(Property1, 1, 2) eq 'ab'`)
  ).ToQuery();

Outputs: ?$filter=contains(Property1,'Value1') and startswith(Property1,'Value1') and endswith(Property1,'Value1') and indexOf(Property1,'Value1') eq 1 and length(Property1) eq 19 and substring(Property1, 1, 2) eq 'ab

Conditional Filtering Operators

By default when you utilize .filter you are using the and operator. You can be explict by passing your operator into the filter as a secondary parameter.

const query = new QueryBuilder().filter(f => f
      .filterExpression('Property1', 'eq', 'Value1')
      .filterExpression('Property2', 'eq', 'Value1'),
      'and'
    ).toQuery();

Outputs: ?$filter=Property1 eq 'Value1' and Property2 eq 'Value1'

const query = new QueryBuilder().filter(f => f
      .filterExpression('Property1', 'eq', 'Value1')
      .filterExpression('Property2', 'eq', 'Value1'),
      'or'
    ).toQuery();

Outputs: ?$filter=Property1 eq 'Value1' or Property2 eq 'Value1'

Nested Filter Chaining

Nested or grouped filtering is used when we need to write a more complex filter for a data set. This can be done by utilizing .and() or .or() with the filter.

 const query = new QueryBuilder().filter(f => f
      .filterExpression('Property1', 'eq', 'Value1')
      .filterExpression('Property2', 'eq', 'Value2')
      .and(f1 => f1
        .filterExpression('Property3', 'eq', 'Value3')
        .filterExpression('Property4', 'eq', 'Value4')
      )
    ).toQuery();

Outputs: ?$filter=Property1 eq 'Value1' and Property2 eq 'Value2' and (Property3 eq 'Value3' and Property4 eq 'Value4')

 const query = new QueryBuilder().filter(f => f
      .filterExpression('Property1', 'eq', 'Value1')
      .filterExpression('Property2', 'eq', 'Value2')
      .or(f1 => f1
        .filterExpression('Property3', 'eq', 'Value3')
        .filterExpression('Property4', 'eq', 'Value4')
      )
    ).toQuery();

Outputs: ?$filter=Property1 eq 'Value1' and Property2 eq 'Value2' and (Property3 eq 'Value3' or Property4 eq 'Value4')

Reminder: We can still explicitly control the conditional operators within each of the filters by utilizing the filter's condition operator parameter which gives us even more control over the filter.

 const query = new QueryBuilder().filter(f => f
      .filterExpression('Property1', 'eq', 'Value1')
      .filterExpression('Property2', 'eq', 'Value2')
      .or(f1 => f1
        .filterExpression('Property3', 'eq', 'Value3')
        .filterExpression('Property4', 'eq', 'Value4')
      ),
      'and'
    ).toQuery();

Outputs: ?$filter=Property1 eq 'Value1' and Property2 eq 'Value2' and (Property3 eq 'Value3' or Property4 eq 'Value4')

