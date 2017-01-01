OData v4 query builder that uses a simple object-based syntax similar to MongoDB and js-data
yarn add odata-query
or
npm install --save odata-query
and then use the library
import buildQuery from 'odata-query'
const query = buildQuery({...})
fetch(`http://localhost${query}`)
where the query object syntax for
{...} is defined below. There is also react-odata which utilizies this library for a declarative React component.
See tests for examples as well
any,
all
buildQuery({ filter: {...} })
=> '?$filter=...'
const filter = { PropName: 1 };
buildQuery({ filter })
=> '?$filter=PropName eq 1'
const filter = { PropName: { gt: 5 } };
buildQuery({ filter })
=> '?$filter=PropName gt 5'
Supported operators:
eq,
ne,
gt,
ge,
lt,
le,
in
Using the
in operator is also similar to the previous example.
const filter = { PropName: { in: [1, 2, 3] } };
buildQuery({ filter })
=> '?$filter=PropName in (1,2,3)'
and with an array of objects
const filter = [{ SomeProp: 1 }, { AnotherProp: 2 }, 'startswith(Name, "foo")'];
buildQuery({ filter })
=> '?$filter=SomeProp eq 1 and AnotherProp eq 2 and startswith(Name, "foo")'
and with multiple comparison operators for a single property
Useful to perform a
between query on a
Date property
const startDate = new Date(Date.UTC(2017, 0, 1))
const endDate = new Date(Date.UTC(2017, 2, 1))
const filter = { DateProp: { ge: startDate, le: endDate } }
buildQuery({ filter })
=> "?$filter=DateProp ge 2017-01-01T00:00:00Z and DateProp le 2017-03-01T00:00:00Z"
const filter = {
and: [
{ SomeProp: 1 },
{ AnotherProp: 2 },
'startswith(Name, "foo")'
]
};
buildQuery({ filter })
=> '?$filter=SomeProp eq 1 and AnotherProp eq 2 and startswith(Name, "foo")'
const filter = {
not: {
and:[
{SomeProp: 1},
{AnotherProp: 2}
]
}
};
buildQuery({ filter })
=> '?$filter=(not (SomeProp eq 1) and (AnotherProp eq 2))'
Supported operators:
and,
or, and
not.
any
Using an empty object
const filter = {
ItemsProp: {
any: {}
}
};
buildQuery({ filter })
=> '?$filter=ItemsProp/any()'
or also as an empty array
const filter = {
ItemsProp: {
any: []
}
};
buildQuery({ filter })
=> '?$filter=ItemsProp/any()'
and
Using an object
const filter = {
ItemsProp: {
any: {
SomeProp: 1,
AnotherProp: 2
}
}
};
buildQuery({ filter })
=> '?$filter=ItemsProp/any(i:i/SomeProp eq 1 and i/AnotherProp eq 2)'
or also as an array of object
const filter = {
ItemsProp: {
any: [
{ SomeProp: 1 },
{ AnotherProp: 2},
]
}
};
buildQuery({ filter })
=> '?$filter=ItemsProp/any(i:i/SomeProp eq 1 and i/AnotherProp eq 2)'
and,
or, and
not)
const filter = {
ItemsProp: {
any: {
or: [
{ SomeProp: 1 },
{ AnotherProp: 2},
]
}
}
};
buildQuery({ filter })
=> '?$filter=ItemsProp/any(i:(i/SomeProp eq 1 or i/AnotherProp eq 2)'
const filter = {
not: {
ItemsProp: {
any: {
or: [
{ SomeProp: 1 },
{ AnotherProp: 2},
]
}
}
}
};
buildQuery({ filter })
=> '?$filter=not ItemsProp/any(i:((i/SomeProp eq 1) or (i/AnotherProp eq 2)))'
ITEM_ROOT is special constant to mark collection with primitive type
'in' operator
const filter = {
tags: {
any: {
[ITEM_ROOT]: { in: ['tag1', 'tag2']},
},
},
};
buildQuery({ filter })
=> "?$filter=tags/any(tags:tags in ('tag1','tag2'))"
'or' operator on collection item itself
const filter = {
tags: {
any: {
or: [
{ [ITEM_ROOT]: 'tag1'},
{ [ITEM_ROOT]: 'tag2'},
]
}
}
};
buildQuery({ filter })
=> "?$filter=tags/any(tags:((tags eq 'tag1') or (tags eq 'tag2')))";
'and' operator on collection item itself and nested item
const filter = {
tags: {
any: [
{ [ITEM_ROOT]: 'tag1'},
{ [ITEM_ROOT]: 'tag2'},
{ prop: 'tag3'},
]
}
};
buildQuery({ filter });
=> "?$filter=tags/any(tags:tags eq 'tag1' and tags eq 'tag2' and tags/prop eq 'tag3')";
Function on collection item itself
const filter = {
tags: {
any: {
[`tolower(${ITEM_ROOT})`]: 'tag1'
}
}
};
buildQuery({ filter });
=> "?$filter=tags/any(tags:tolower(tags) eq 'tag1')";
Supported operators:
any,
all
const filter = { PropName: { contains: 'foo' } };
buildQuery({ filter })
=> "$filter=contains(PropName,'foo')"
Supported operators:
startswith,
endswith,
contains
const filter = { 'length(PropName)': { gt: 10 } };
buildQuery({ filter })
=> "$filter=length(PropName) gt 10"
Supported operators:
length,
tolower,
toupper,
trim,
day,
month,
year,
hour,
minute,
second,
round,
floor,
ceiling
const filter = { "indexof(PropName, 'foo')": { eq: 3 } };
buildQuery({ filter })
=> "$filter=indexof(PropName, 'foo') eq 3"
Supported operators:
indexof,
substring
A string can also be passed as the value of the filter and it will be taken as is. This can be useful when using something like odata-filter-builder or if you want to just write the OData filter sytnax yourself but use the other benefits of the library, such as groupBy, expand, etc.
import f from 'odata-filter-builder';
const filter = f().eq('TypeId', '1')
.contains(x => x.toLower('Name'), 'a')
.toString();
buildQuery({ filter })
GUID:
const filter = { "someProp": { eq: { type: 'guid', value: 'cd5977c2-4a64-42de-b2fc-7fe4707c65cd' } } };
buildQuery({ filter })
=> "?$filter=someProp eq cd5977c2-4a64-42de-b2fc-7fe4707c65cd"
Duration:
const filter = { "someProp": { eq: { type: 'duration', value: 'PT1H' } } };
buildQuery({ filter })
=> "?$filter=someProp eq duration'PT1H'"
Binary:
const filter = { "someProp": { eq: { type: 'binary', value: 'YmluYXJ5RGF0YQ==' } } };
buildQuery({ filter })
=> "?$filter=someProp eq binary'YmluYXJ5RGF0YQ=='"
Decimal:
const filter = { "someProp": { eq: { type: 'decimal', value: '12.3456789' } } };
buildQuery({ filter })
=> "?$filter=someProp eq 12.3456789M"
Raw:
const filter = { "someProp": { eq: { type: 'raw', value: `datetime'${date.toISOString()}'` } } };
buildQuery({ filter })
=> "?$filter=someProp eq datetime'2021-07-08T12:27:08.122Z'"
Note that as per OData specification, binary data is transmitted as a base64 encoded string. Refer to Primitive Types in JSON Format, and binary representation.
const search = 'blue OR green';
buildQuery({ search });
=> '?$search=blue OR green';
const select = ['Foo', 'Bar'];
buildQuery({ select })
=> '?$select=Foo,Bar'
const orderBy = ['Foo desc', 'Bar'];
buildQuery({ orderBy })
=> '?$orderby=Foo desc,Bar'
const expand = 'Friends/Photos'
buildQuery({ expand })
=> '?$expand=Friends($expand=Photos)';
const expand = { Friends: { expand: 'Photos' } }
buildQuery({ expand })
=> '?$expand=Friends($expand=Photos)';
Supports both string (with slash seperators) and objects
const expand = ['Foo', 'Baz'];
buildQuery({ expand })
=> '?$expand=Foo,Bar';
const expand = { Trips: { filter: { Name: 'Trip in US' } } };
buildQuery({ expand })
=> "?$expand=Trips($filter=Name eq 'Trip in US')";
const expand = { Friends: { select: ['Name', 'Age'] } };
buildQuery({ expand })
=> '?$expand=Friends($select=Name,Age)';
const expand = { Friends: { top: 10 } };
buildQuery({ expand })
=> '?$expand=Friends($top=10)';
const expand = { Products: { orderBy: 'ReleaseDate asc' } };
buildQuery({ expand })
=> "?$expand=Products($orderby=ReleaseDate asc)";
filter,
select,
top, and
orderBy can be used together
Select only the first and last name of the top 10 friends who's first name starts with "R" and order by their last name
const expand = {
Friends: {
select: ['FirstName', 'LastName'],
top: 10,
filter: {
FirstName: { startswith: 'R' }
},
orderBy: 'LastName asc'
}
};
buildQuery({ expand })
=> '?$expand=Friends($select=Name,Age;$top=10;$filter=startswith eq 'R'))';
const page = 3;
const perPage = 25;
const top = perPage;
const skip = perPage * (page - 1);
buildQuery({ top, skip })
=> '?$top=25&$skip=50'
Simple value
const key = 1;
buildQuery({ key })
=> '(1)'
As object (explicit key property
const key = { Id: 1 };
buildQuery({ key })
=> '(Id=1)'
Include count inline with result
const count = true;
const filter = { PropName: 1}
buildQuery({ count, filter })
=> '?$count=true&$filter=PropName eq 1'
Or you can return only the count by passing a filter object to
count (or empty object to count all)
const count = { PropName: 1 }
const query = buildQuery({ count })
=> '/$count?$filter=PropName eq 1'
Action on an entity
const key = 1;
const action = 'Test';
buildQuery({ key, action })
=> '(1)/Test'
Action on a collection
const action = 'Test';
buildQuery({ action })
=> '/Test'
Action parameters are passed in the body of the request.
Function on an entity
const key = 1;
const func = 'Test';
buildQuery({ key, func })
=> '(1)/Test'
Function on an entity with parameters
const key = 1;
const func = { Test: { One: 1, Two: 2 } };
buildQuery({ key, func })
=> '(1)/Test(One=1,Two=2)'
Function on a collection
const func = 'Test';
buildQuery({ func })
=> '/Test'
Function on a collection with parameters
const func = { Test: { One: 1, Two: 2 } };
buildQuery({ func })
=> '/Test(One=1,Two=2)'
Transforms can be passed as an object or an array (useful when applying the same transform more than once, such as
filter)
Aggregations
const transform = {
aggregate: {
Amount: {
with: 'sum',
as: 'Total'
}
}
};
buildQuery({ transform });
=> '?$apply=aggregate(Amount with sum as Total)';
Supported aggregations:
sum,
min,
max,
average,
countdistinct
Group by (simple)
const transform = [{
groupBy: {
properties: ['SomeProp'],
}
}]
buildQuery({ transform });
=> '?$apply=groupby((SomeProp))';
Group by with aggregation
const transform = {
groupBy: {
properties: ['SomeProp'],
transform: {
aggregate: {
Id: {
with: 'countdistinct',
as: 'Total'
}
}
}
}
}
buildQuery({ transform });
=> '?$apply=groupby((SomeProp),aggregate(Id with countdistinct as Total))';
Group by with filtering before and after
const transform = [{
filter: {
PropName: 1
}
},{
groupBy: {
properties: ['SomeProp'],
transform: [{
aggregate: {
Id: {
with: 'countdistinct',
as: 'Total'
}
}
}]
}
},{
filter: {
Total: { ge: 5 }
}
}]
buildQuery({ transform });
=> '?$apply=filter(PropName eq 1)/groupby((SomeProp),aggregate(Id with countdistinct as Total))/filter(Total ge 5)';
Supported transforms:
aggregate,
groupby,
filter. Additional transforms may be added later