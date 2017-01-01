OData v4 query builder that uses a simple object-based syntax similar to MongoDB and js-data

Install

yarn add odata-query

or

npm install --save odata-query

and then use the library

import buildQuery from 'odata-query' const query = buildQuery({...}) fetch( `http://localhost ${query} ` )

where the query object syntax for {...} is defined below. There is also react-odata which utilizies this library for a declarative React component.

Usage

See tests for examples as well

Filtering

buildQuery({ filter : {...} }) => '?$filter=...'

Simple equality filter

const filter = { PropName : 1 }; buildQuery({ filter }) => '?$filter=PropName eq 1'

Comparison operators

const filter = { PropName : { gt : 5 } }; buildQuery({ filter }) => '?$filter=PropName gt 5'

Supported operators: eq , ne , gt , ge , lt , le , in

Using the in operator is also similar to the previous example.

const filter = { PropName : { in : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] } }; buildQuery({ filter }) => '?$filter=PropName in (1,2,3)'

Logical operators

Implied and with an array of objects

const filter = [{ SomeProp : 1 }, { AnotherProp : 2 }, 'startswith(Name, "foo")' ]; buildQuery({ filter }) => '?$filter=SomeProp eq 1 and AnotherProp eq 2 and startswith(Name, "foo")'

Implied and with multiple comparison operators for a single property

Useful to perform a between query on a Date property

const startDate = new Date ( Date .UTC( 2017 , 0 , 1 )) const endDate = new Date ( Date .UTC( 2017 , 2 , 1 )) const filter = { DateProp : { ge : startDate, le : endDate } } buildQuery({ filter }) => "?$filter=DateProp ge 2017-01-01T00:00:00Z and DateProp le 2017-03-01T00:00:00Z"

Explicit operator

const filter = { and : [ { SomeProp : 1 }, { AnotherProp : 2 }, 'startswith(Name, "foo")' ] }; buildQuery({ filter }) => '?$filter=SomeProp eq 1 and AnotherProp eq 2 and startswith(Name, "foo")'

const filter = { not : { and :[ { SomeProp : 1 }, { AnotherProp : 2 } ] } }; buildQuery({ filter }) => '?$filter=(not (SomeProp eq 1) and (AnotherProp eq 2))'

Supported operators: and , or , and not .

Collection operators

Empty any

Using an empty object

const filter = { ItemsProp : { any : {} } }; buildQuery({ filter }) => '?$filter=ItemsProp/any()'

or also as an empty array

const filter = { ItemsProp : { any : [] } }; buildQuery({ filter }) => '?$filter=ItemsProp/any()'

Implied and

Using an object

const filter = { ItemsProp : { any : { SomeProp : 1 , AnotherProp : 2 } } }; buildQuery({ filter }) => '?$filter=ItemsProp/any(i:i/SomeProp eq 1 and i/AnotherProp eq 2)'

or also as an array of object

const filter = { ItemsProp : { any : [ { SomeProp : 1 }, { AnotherProp : 2 }, ] } }; buildQuery({ filter }) => '?$filter=ItemsProp/any(i:i/SomeProp eq 1 and i/AnotherProp eq 2)'

Explicit operator ( and , or , and not )

const filter = { ItemsProp : { any : { or : [ { SomeProp : 1 }, { AnotherProp : 2 }, ] } } }; buildQuery({ filter }) => '?$filter=ItemsProp/any(i:(i/SomeProp eq 1 or i/AnotherProp eq 2)'

const filter = { not : { ItemsProp : { any : { or : [ { SomeProp : 1 }, { AnotherProp : 2 }, ] } } } }; buildQuery({ filter }) => '?$filter=not ItemsProp/any(i:((i/SomeProp eq 1) or (i/AnotherProp eq 2)))'

Implied all operators on collection item itself

ITEM_ROOT is special constant to mark collection with primitive type

'in' operator

const filter = { tags : { any : { [ITEM_ROOT]: { in : [ 'tag1' , 'tag2' ]}, }, }, }; buildQuery({ filter }) => "?$filter=tags/any(tags:tags in ('tag1','tag2'))"

'or' operator on collection item itself

const filter = { tags : { any : { or : [ { [ITEM_ROOT]: 'tag1' }, { [ITEM_ROOT]: 'tag2' }, ] } } }; buildQuery({ filter }) => "?$filter=tags/any(tags:((tags eq 'tag1') or (tags eq 'tag2')))" ;

'and' operator on collection item itself and nested item

const filter = { tags : { any : [ { [ITEM_ROOT]: 'tag1' }, { [ITEM_ROOT]: 'tag2' }, { prop : 'tag3' }, ] } }; buildQuery({ filter }); => "?$filter=tags/any(tags:tags eq 'tag1' and tags eq 'tag2' and tags/prop eq 'tag3')" ;

Function on collection item itself

const filter = { tags : { any : { [ `tolower( ${ITEM_ROOT} )` ]: 'tag1' } } }; buildQuery({ filter }); => "?$filter=tags/any(tags:tolower(tags) eq 'tag1')" ;

Supported operators: any , all

Functions

String functions returning boolean

const filter = { PropName : { contains : 'foo' } }; buildQuery({ filter }) => "$filter=contains(PropName,'foo')"

Supported operators: startswith , endswith , contains

Functions returning non-boolean values (string, int)

const filter = { 'length(PropName)' : { gt : 10 } }; buildQuery({ filter }) => "$filter=length(PropName) gt 10"

Supported operators: length , tolower , toupper , trim , day , month , year , hour , minute , second , round , floor , ceiling

Functions returning non-boolean values (string, int) with parameters

const filter = { "indexof(PropName, 'foo')" : { eq : 3 } }; buildQuery({ filter }) => "$filter=indexof(PropName, 'foo') eq 3"

Supported operators: indexof , substring

Strings

A string can also be passed as the value of the filter and it will be taken as is. This can be useful when using something like odata-filter-builder or if you want to just write the OData filter sytnax yourself but use the other benefits of the library, such as groupBy, expand, etc.

import f from 'odata-filter-builder' ; const filter = f().eq( 'TypeId' , '1' ) .contains( x => x.toLower( 'Name' ), 'a' ) .toString(); buildQuery({ filter })

Data types

GUID:

const filter = { "someProp" : { eq : { type : 'guid' , value : 'cd5977c2-4a64-42de-b2fc-7fe4707c65cd' } } }; buildQuery({ filter }) => "?$filter=someProp eq cd5977c2-4a64-42de-b2fc-7fe4707c65cd"

Duration:

const filter = { "someProp" : { eq : { type : 'duration' , value : 'PT1H' } } }; buildQuery({ filter }) => "?$filter=someProp eq duration'PT1H'"

Binary:

const filter = { "someProp" : { eq : { type : 'binary' , value : 'YmluYXJ5RGF0YQ==' } } }; buildQuery({ filter }) => "?$filter=someProp eq binary'YmluYXJ5RGF0YQ=='"

Decimal:

const filter = { "someProp" : { eq : { type : 'decimal' , value : '12.3456789' } } }; buildQuery({ filter }) => "?$filter=someProp eq 12.3456789M"

Raw:

const filter = { "someProp" : { eq : { type : 'raw' , value : `datetime' ${date.toISOString()} '` } } }; buildQuery({ filter }) => "?$filter=someProp eq datetime'2021-07-08T12:27:08.122Z'"

Provides full control over the serialization of the value. Useful to pass a data type.

Note that as per OData specification, binary data is transmitted as a base64 encoded string. Refer to Primitive Types in JSON Format, and binary representation.

Search

const search = 'blue OR green' ; buildQuery({ search }); => '?$search=blue OR green' ;

Selecting

const select = [ 'Foo' , 'Bar' ]; buildQuery({ select }) => '?$select=Foo,Bar'

Ordering

const orderBy = [ 'Foo desc' , 'Bar' ]; buildQuery({ orderBy }) => '?$orderby=Foo desc,Bar'

Expanding

Nested expand using slash seperator

const expand = 'Friends/Photos' buildQuery({ expand }) => '?$expand=Friends($expand=Photos)' ;

Nested expand with an object

const expand = { Friends : { expand : 'Photos' } } buildQuery({ expand }) => '?$expand=Friends($expand=Photos)' ;

Multiple expands as an array

Supports both string (with slash seperators) and objects

const expand = [ 'Foo' , 'Baz' ]; buildQuery({ expand }) => '?$expand=Foo,Bar' ;

Filter expanded items

const expand = { Trips : { filter : { Name : 'Trip in US' } } }; buildQuery({ expand }) => "?$expand=Trips($filter=Name eq 'Trip in US')" ;

Select only specific properties of expanded items

const expand = { Friends : { select : [ 'Name' , 'Age' ] } }; buildQuery({ expand }) => '?$expand=Friends($select=Name,Age)' ;

Return only a subset of expanded items

const expand = { Friends : { top : 10 } }; buildQuery({ expand }) => '?$expand=Friends($top=10)' ;

Order expanded items

const expand = { Products : { orderBy : 'ReleaseDate asc' } }; buildQuery({ expand }) => "?$expand=Products($orderby=ReleaseDate asc)" ;

filter , select , top , and orderBy can be used together

Select only the first and last name of the top 10 friends who's first name starts with "R" and order by their last name

const expand = { Friends : { select : [ 'FirstName' , 'LastName' ], top : 10 , filter : { FirstName : { startswith : 'R' } }, orderBy : 'LastName asc' } }; buildQuery({ expand }) => '?$expand=Friends($select=Name,Age;$top=10;$filter=startswith eq ' R '))' ;

Pagination (skip and top)

Get page 3 (25 records per page)

const page = 3 ; const perPage = 25 ; const top = perPage; const skip = perPage * (page - 1 ); buildQuery({ top, skip }) => '?$top=25&$skip=50'

Simple value

const key = 1 ; buildQuery({ key }) => '(1)'

As object (explicit key property

const key = { Id : 1 }; buildQuery({ key }) => '(Id=1)'

Counting

Include count inline with result

const count = true ; const filter = { PropName : 1 } buildQuery({ count, filter }) => '?$count=true&$filter=PropName eq 1'

Or you can return only the count by passing a filter object to count (or empty object to count all)

const count = { PropName : 1 } const query = buildQuery({ count }) => '/$count?$filter=PropName eq 1'

Actions

Action on an entity

const key = 1 ; const action = 'Test' ; buildQuery({ key, action }) => '(1)/Test'

Action on a collection

const action = 'Test' ; buildQuery({ action }) => '/Test'

Action parameters are passed in the body of the request.

Functions

Function on an entity

const key = 1 ; const func = 'Test' ; buildQuery({ key, func }) => '(1)/Test'

Function on an entity with parameters

const key = 1 ; const func = { Test : { One : 1 , Two : 2 } }; buildQuery({ key, func }) => '(1)/Test(One=1,Two=2)'

Function on a collection

const func = 'Test' ; buildQuery({ func }) => '/Test'

Function on a collection with parameters

const func = { Test : { One : 1 , Two : 2 } }; buildQuery({ func }) => '/Test(One=1,Two=2)'

Transforms

Transforms can be passed as an object or an array (useful when applying the same transform more than once, such as filter )

Aggregations

const transform = { aggregate : { Amount : { with : 'sum' , as : 'Total' } } }; buildQuery({ transform }); => '?$apply=aggregate(Amount with sum as Total)' ;

Supported aggregations: sum , min , max , average , countdistinct

Group by (simple)

const transform = [{ groupBy : { properties : [ 'SomeProp' ], } }] buildQuery({ transform }); => '?$apply=groupby((SomeProp))' ;

Group by with aggregation

const transform = { groupBy : { properties : [ 'SomeProp' ], transform : { aggregate : { Id : { with : 'countdistinct' , as : 'Total' } } } } } buildQuery({ transform }); => '?$apply=groupby((SomeProp),aggregate(Id with countdistinct as Total))' ;

Group by with filtering before and after

const transform = [{ filter : { PropName : 1 } },{ groupBy : { properties : [ 'SomeProp' ], transform : [{ aggregate : { Id : { with : 'countdistinct' , as : 'Total' } } }] } },{ filter : { Total : { ge : 5 } } }] buildQuery({ transform }); => '?$apply=filter(PropName eq 1)/groupby((SomeProp),aggregate(Id with countdistinct as Total))/filter(Total ge 5)' ;

Supported transforms: aggregate , groupby , filter . Additional transforms may be added later

OData specs