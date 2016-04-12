OData query string parser for node.js based on pegjs.

Installation

npm install odata-parser

Usage

var parser = require ( "odata-parser" ); var ast = parser.parse( "$top=10&$skip=5&$select=foo" ) util.inspect(ast)

will result in:

{ '$top' : 10 , '$skip' : 5 , '$select' : [ 'foo' ] }

Filters like:

parser.parse( "$filter=Name eq 'John' and LastName lt 'Doe'" )

results in:

{ $filter : { type : 'and' , left : { type : 'eq' , left : { type : 'property' , name : 'Name' }, right : { type : 'literal' , value : 'John' } }, right : { type : 'lt' , left : { type : 'property' , name : 'LastName' }, right : { type : 'literal' , value : 'Doe' } } } }

Using functions in filters

parser.parse( "$filter=substringof('nginx', Servers)" )

restuls in:

{ $filter : { type : 'functioncall' , func : 'substringof' , args : [{ type : 'literal' , value : 'nginx' }, { type : 'property' , name : 'Servers' }] } }

Issue Reporting

If you have found a bug or if you have a feature request, please report them at this repository issues section. Please do not report security vulnerabilities on the public GitHub issue tracker. The Responsible Disclosure Program details the procedure for disclosing security issues.

Author

Auth0

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.