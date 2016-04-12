OData query string parser for node.js based on pegjs.
npm install odata-parser
var parser = require("odata-parser");
var ast = parser.parse("$top=10&$skip=5&$select=foo")
util.inspect(ast)
will result in:
{
'$top': 10,
'$skip': 5,
'$select': [ 'foo' ]
}
Filters like:
parser.parse("$filter=Name eq 'John' and LastName lt 'Doe'")
results in:
{
$filter: {
type: 'and',
left: {
type: 'eq',
left: {
type: 'property',
name: 'Name'
},
right: {
type: 'literal',
value: 'John'
}
},
right: {
type: 'lt',
left: {
type: 'property',
name: 'LastName'
},
right: {
type: 'literal',
value: 'Doe'
}
}
}
}
Using functions in filters
parser.parse("$filter=substringof('nginx', Servers)")
restuls in:
{
$filter: {
type: 'functioncall',
func: 'substringof',
args: [{
type: 'literal',
value: 'nginx'
}, {
type: 'property',
name: 'Servers'
}]
}
}
If you have found a bug or if you have a feature request, please report them at this repository issues section. Please do not report security vulnerabilities on the public GitHub issue tracker. The Responsible Disclosure Program details the procedure for disclosing security issues.
This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.