ODataFilterBuilder is util to build
$filter part
for
OData URL query options
ODataFilterBuilder - logical operators
ODataFilterBuilder.filters - canonical functions
The fastest way to get started is to serve JavaScript from the unpkg:
<!-- NOTE: See https://unpkg.com how to use specific vesion. -->
<!-- NOTE: not minified version - https://unpkg.com/odata-filter-builder@1.0.0/dist/odata-filter-builder.js -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/odata-filter-builder@1.0.0/dist/odata-filter-builder.min.js"></script>
// now you can find the library on window.ODataFilterBuilder
var f = ODataFilterBuilder;
And it's just as easy with npm:
$ npm install --save odata-filter-builder
// using ES6 modules
import f from 'odata-filter-builder';
// using CommonJS modules
var f = require('odata-filter-builder').ODataFilterBuilder;
f([condition='and'])
Constructor for
ODataFilterBuilder class. Create new instance of filter builder.
Can be used without
new operator.
|parameter
|type
|description
[condition='and']
|string
|optional: base condition ('and'/'or').
Examples
// can be used without "new" operator
// default base condition is 'and'
f()
.eq('TypeId', '1')
.contains(x => x.toLower('Name'), 'a')
.toString();
// (TypeId eq '1') and (contains(tolower(Name), 'a'))
// there are different constructors for 'and' as base condition
// f(), f('and') and f.and()
f('and')
.eq('Type/Id', 3)
.eq(x => x.concat(y => y.concat('City',', '), 'Country', false), 'Berlin, Germany')
.toString();
// (Type/Id eq 3) and (concat(concat(City, ', '), Country) eq 'Berlin, Germany')
f.or()
ODataFilterBuilder
constructor alias.
Same as
f('or').
Creates a new OData filter builder with
'or' as base condition.
Examples
// 'or' condition as base condition
f('or')
.eq(x => x.toLower('Name'), 'foo')
.eq(x => x.toLower('Name'), 'bar')
.toString();
// (tolower(Name) eq 'foo') or (tolower(Name) eq 'bar')
// combination of 'or' and 'and'
f('or')
.contains(x => x.toLower('Name'), 'google')
.contains(x => x.toLower('Name'), 'yandex')
.and(x => x.eq('Type/Name', 'Search Engine'))
.toString();
// ((contains(tolower(Name), 'google')) or (contains(tolower(Name), 'yandex'))) and (Type/Name eq 'Search Engine')
You can find more examples in test/ODataFilterBuilder_spec.js.
To use with AngularJS see http://stackoverflow.com/a/36128276/223750.
Clone repository and use npm scripts
$ npm test
$ npm run test:watch
$ npm run test:cov
$ npm run lint
$ npm run build
$ npm run jsdoc