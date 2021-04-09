openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ofb

odata-filter-builder

by Bohdan Lyzanets
1.0.0 (see all)

OData Filter Builder

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

OData Filter Builder

ODataFilterBuilder is util to build $filter part for OData URL query options

npm version Build Status Coverage Status

Documentation

Installation

The fastest way to get started is to serve JavaScript from the unpkg:

<!-- NOTE: See https://unpkg.com how to use specific vesion. -->
<!-- NOTE: not minified version - https://unpkg.com/odata-filter-builder@1.0.0/dist/odata-filter-builder.js -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/odata-filter-builder@1.0.0/dist/odata-filter-builder.min.js"></script>

// now you can find the library on window.ODataFilterBuilder
var f = ODataFilterBuilder;

And it's just as easy with npm:

$ npm install --save odata-filter-builder

// using ES6 modules
import f from 'odata-filter-builder';

// using CommonJS modules
var f = require('odata-filter-builder').ODataFilterBuilder;

Also you can try it in your browser

How to use

f([condition='and'])

Constructor for ODataFilterBuilder class. Create new instance of filter builder. Can be used without new operator.

parametertypedescription
[condition='and']stringoptional: base condition ('and'/'or').

Examples

// can be used without "new" operator
// default base condition is 'and'
f()
 .eq('TypeId', '1')
 .contains(x => x.toLower('Name'), 'a')
 .toString();
// (TypeId eq '1') and (contains(tolower(Name), 'a'))

// there are different constructors for 'and' as base condition
// f(), f('and') and f.and()
f('and')
 .eq('Type/Id', 3)
 .eq(x => x.concat(y => y.concat('City',', '), 'Country', false), 'Berlin, Germany')
 .toString();
// (Type/Id eq 3) and (concat(concat(City, ', '), Country) eq 'Berlin, Germany')

f.or()

ODataFilterBuilder constructor alias. Same as f('or'). Creates a new OData filter builder with 'or' as base condition.

Examples

// 'or' condition as base condition
f('or')
  .eq(x => x.toLower('Name'), 'foo')
  .eq(x => x.toLower('Name'), 'bar')
  .toString();
// (tolower(Name) eq 'foo') or (tolower(Name) eq 'bar')

// combination of 'or' and 'and'
f('or')
  .contains(x => x.toLower('Name'), 'google')
  .contains(x => x.toLower('Name'), 'yandex')
  .and(x => x.eq('Type/Name', 'Search Engine'))
  .toString();
// ((contains(tolower(Name), 'google')) or (contains(tolower(Name), 'yandex'))) and (Type/Name eq 'Search Engine')

More examples

You can find more examples in test/ODataFilterBuilder_spec.js.

To use with AngularJS see http://stackoverflow.com/a/36128276/223750.

Build your copy

Clone repository and use npm scripts

Tests

$ npm test
$ npm run test:watch
$ npm run test:cov
$ npm run lint

Build

$ npm run build

JSDoc

$ npm run jsdoc

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial