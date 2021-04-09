ODataFilterBuilder is util to build $filter part for OData URL query options

ODataFilterBuilder - logical operators

- logical operators ODataFilterBuilder.filters - canonical functions

Installation

The fastest way to get started is to serve JavaScript from the unpkg:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/odata-filter-builder@1.0.0/dist/odata-filter-builder.min.js" > </ script >

var f = ODataFilterBuilder;

And it's just as easy with npm:

$ npm install --save odata-filter-builder

import f from 'odata-filter-builder' ;

var f = require ( 'odata-filter-builder' ).ODataFilterBuilder;

Also you can try it in your browser

How to use

Constructor for ODataFilterBuilder class. Create new instance of filter builder. Can be used without new operator.

parameter type description [condition='and'] string optional: base condition ('and'/'or').

Examples

f() .eq( 'TypeId' , '1' ) .contains( x => x.toLower( 'Name' ), 'a' ) .toString();

f( 'and' ) .eq( 'Type/Id' , 3 ) .eq( x => x.concat( y => y.concat( 'City' , ', ' ), 'Country' , false ), 'Berlin, Germany' ) .toString();

ODataFilterBuilder constructor alias. Same as f('or') . Creates a new OData filter builder with 'or' as base condition.

Examples

f( 'or' ) .eq( x => x.toLower( 'Name' ), 'foo' ) .eq( x => x.toLower( 'Name' ), 'bar' ) .toString();

f( 'or' ) .contains( x => x.toLower( 'Name' ), 'google' ) .contains( x => x.toLower( 'Name' ), 'yandex' ) .and( x => x.eq( 'Type/Name' , 'Search Engine' )) .toString();

More examples

You can find more examples in test/ODataFilterBuilder_spec.js.

To use with AngularJS see http://stackoverflow.com/a/36128276/223750.

Build your copy

Clone repository and use npm scripts

Tests

$ npm test $ npm run test :watch $ npm run test :cov $ npm run lint

Build

$ npm run build

