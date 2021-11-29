A client library for accessing odata resources using node. HTTP queries return a promise.

Installation

npm install odata-client

Usage

const odata = require ( 'odata-client' ); var q = odata({ service : 'https://example.com' , resources : 'Customers' }); q.top( 5 ).skip( 10 ).filter( 'Balance gt 5000' ).and( 'CreditLimit' , '<' , 10000 ).get() .then( function ( response ) { ... });

Note on the request library

As the request library is now deprecated, this project has switched to using got. However, request is listed as a peer dependency and odata-client will use request in preference to got if it's found.

odata object

odata(config)

The odata(config) function produces a query object for the construction of queries. config is an object with the following options:

service - the base URL of the service resources - the resource part of the URL for the query, e.g. Customers or Customers('ACME01')/Orders . You can also add resource parts using the resource method of the query function custom - optional object containing addition query parameters, e.g. {access_token:'123456'} will append ?access_token=123456 to the query URL. version - set OData-Version HTTP header maxVersion - set OData-MaxVersion HTTP header format - specify response format (e.g. json )

expression(left, op, right)

Used to produce subexpressions in a filter. For example, q.filter('CreditBalance', '>', odata.expression('OrderValue', '+', 100)) produces $filter=CreditBalance gt (OrderValue add 100) . The arguments are the same as for q.filter , see below.

Expressions can be chained, eg

expression( 'Balance' , '>' , 500 ').and(' CreditLimit ', ' = ', 0) // (Balance gt 500) and (CreditLimit eq 0) expression(' Balanc e', ' + ', 1000).lt(' CreditLimit ') // (Balance add 1000) lt (CreditLimit)

identifier(string)

literal(string)

exact(string)

In a filter expression part, the left argument is normally treated as an identifier (i.e., if it's a string it isn't surrounded by quotes) whereas the right argument is assumed to be a literal (strings are surrounded by quotes). These methods allow you to override this. e.g.

q.filter(odata.literal( 'Customer' ), '=' , odata.identifer( 'Type' )) // $filter = 'Customer' eq Type

exact allows you to place the string in the query exactly as intended.

type(type, value)

Allows prefixing the value with a type name, such as an enum. e.g.

q.filter( 'DurationValue' , odata.type( 'duration' , 'P10D' )) // $filter =DurationValue eq duration 'P10D'

fn(name, args)

A fn method produces a function for use in a filter or expression. name is the name of the function while args is an object with the objwct keys being the parameter names. e.g.

q.filter(odata.fn( 'SalesRegion' , { City: odata.identifier( '$it/City' ) }), '=' , 'West' ); // $filter =SalesRegion(City= $it /City) eq 'West'

query object

The query object has the following methods:

top(n)

Adds a $top=n query parameter.

skip(n)

Adds a $skip=n query parameter.

filter(left, op, right)

Used for constructing $filter requests. There are several ways to call this method:

If called with a string as the sole argument, the string is used as a literal filter, e.g. q.filter("Account eq 'ACME01'") If all three arguments are specified, op should be one of the usual odata operations such as eq or add , or the symbolic equivalents such as = or + . e.g. q.filter('Account', '=', 'ACME01') . The left and right arguments can be odata.expression s for building nested queries. If called with two arguments, the operator is assumed to be eq , e.g. q.filter('Account', 'ACME01')

The left argument is assumed to be an identifier while right is assumed to be a literal, which affects the quoting of strings. You can override this behaviour with the odata.literal and odata.identifier functions, see above.

If two or more filters are chained, they are and ed together. q.filter('Balance gt 1000').filter('Status', 'stop') profduces $filter=(Balance gt 1000) and (Status eq 'stop') .

and(left, op, right)

Synonym for filter .

or(left, op, right)

Adds an or clause to the filter being built.

not(left, op, right)

Adds a not clause to the filter

all(field, property, op, value)

Adds an all filter, e.g.

q. all ( 'Orders' , 'Value' , '<' , 50 ) // ?$ filter =Orders/ all (p0:p0/ Value lt 50 )

any(field, property, op, value)

Adds an any filter, e.g.

q. any ( 'Orders' , 'Lines/$count' , '>=' , 10 ) // ?$ filter =Orders/ any (p0:p0/Lines/$count ge 10 )

resource(resource, value)

Adds a new part to the resource section. e.g.

odata ({ service : 'https://example.com' }) .resource ( 'Customers' ) .resource ( 'Orders' ); odata ({ service : 'https://example.com' }) .resource ( 'Customers' , 'ACME01' ) .resource ( 'Orders' ); odata ({ service : 'https://example.com' }) .resource ( 'Customers' , { account : 'ACME01' }) .resource ( 'Orders' );

fn(name, args)

Add a function component to the resource section. name is the name of the function whereas args is an object with the keys being the parameter names. e.g.

odata ({ service : 'https://example.com' }) .fn ( 'Customer' , { Account : 'ACME01' });

select(items)

Adds a $select clause to the filter, e.g. q.select('Account', 'Status') produces $select=Account,Status .

expand(item)

Adds an item to $expand

search(term)

Sets the term for $search .

count(param)

Adds a $count clause to the query. If param is true, adds the count clause as a query parameter instead of a pth component (#14)

orderby(item, dir)

Adds an $orderby clause to the query. There are several ways to call this function:

q.orderby('Account') produces $orderby=Account q.orderby('Account', 'desc') produces $orderby=Account desc q.orderby(['Status', 'desc'], ['Account']) produces $orderby=Status desc,Account

custom(name, value)

Adds custom query prameters to the query using either a pair of parameters or an object, e.q.

q .custom ( 'access_token' , '123456' ) q .custom ({ access_token : '123456' , version : '1.2' })

query

Produces the query string, e.g.

odata ({ service : 'https://example.com/Customers' }) .top ( 5 ) .query ()

get(options)

post(body, options)

put(body, options)

patch(body, options)

merge(body, options)

delete(options)

Perform an HTTP operation. For non-batched queries, these will return a promise which resolves to an HTTP response. The options argument is passed to the underlying got (or request) library.

For batched queries, requests are accumulated into a single document which is sent with the send function.

As a convenience when using batch functions, the content_id property of options is copied to the Content-ID header, e.g.

q .batch ().. .get ({ content_id : 1 })

batch

Sets up batch processing. When batch processing is enabled and an HTTP request function is called, instead of being sent immediately the request is held in a queue. When the send function is called, all the requests are sent in one document.

The code

q .resource ( 'Customers' , 'ACME01' ) .batch (); q .resource ( 'Orders' , 1 ) .get (); q .resource ( 'Orders' , 2 ) .get (); q .send ();

will batch the queries /Customers('ACME01')/Orders(1) and /Customers('ACME01')/Orders(2) into one and send them as one document.

send

Will send a batched query, returning a promise that resolves to an HTTP response.