octotree

by ovity
1.6.1

GitHub on steroids

0

GitHub Stars

21.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

73

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Average Rating

4.7/5
Read All Reviews
ravinderveerla
contributorpw

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

About

About

Browser extension that enhances GitHub code review and exploration. You can download Octotree for your browser from our website.

Chrome Firefox Edge Safari Brave Opera

Octotree is a proprietary software. This repository contains the old source code of a very limited version of Octotree. The Octotree team owns the complete copyright over this code.

Octotree

Support

Learn more

Ravinder
Exploring the new technologies and frameworks
9 months ago

The hardest part of the Github is navigating the folders and subfolders it's too hard to navigate because for each click on folder browser load entire page and visibility is very hard, luckily i found this browser extension for chrome and added authentication key and that's it my navigation will be very smoother and hazel free. Note: only we can use for our personal git repos, because we can't expose the office repose keys to outside :)

Alex Ivanov
December 15, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

Great steroids for github on js. Very useful for learning code. Suitable for everyday use. Try this now.

Tim Njagi
Full-stack web developer Front-end: AngularJS, ReactJS, Backend: NodeJS
12 days ago
Ivan Tom
Python Programmer | UI Designer
8 days ago
Sumin Son
Focusing on focusing
2 months ago

