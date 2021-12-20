Ravinder ● 62 Rating s ● 0 Review s ● Exploring the new technologies and frameworks

9 months ago

The hardest part of the Github is navigating the folders and subfolders it's too hard to navigate because for each click on folder browser load entire page and visibility is very hard, luckily i found this browser extension for chrome and added authentication key and that's it my navigation will be very smoother and hazel free. Note: only we can use for our personal git repos, because we can't expose the office repose keys to outside :)