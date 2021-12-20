Browser extension that enhances GitHub code review and exploration. You can download Octotree for your browser from our website.
Octotree is a proprietary software. This repository contains the old source code of a very limited version of Octotree. The Octotree team owns the complete copyright over this code.
The hardest part of the Github is navigating the folders and subfolders it's too hard to navigate because for each click on folder browser load entire page and visibility is very hard, luckily i found this browser extension for chrome and added authentication key and that's it my navigation will be very smoother and hazel free. Note: only we can use for our personal git repos, because we can't expose the office repose keys to outside :)
Great steroids for github on js. Very useful for learning code. Suitable for everyday use. Try this now.