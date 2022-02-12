octonode is a library for nodejs to access the github v3 api
npm install octonode
var github = require('octonode');
// Then we instantiate a client with or without a token (as show in a later section)
var ghme = client.me();
var ghuser = client.user('pksunkara');
var ghrepo = client.repo('pksunkara/hub');
var ghorg = client.org('flatiron');
var ghissue = client.issue('pksunkara/hub', 37);
var ghmilestone = client.milestone('pksunkara/hub', 37);
var ghlabel = client.label('pksunkara/hub', 'todo');
var ghpr = client.pr('pksunkara/hub', 37);
var ghrelease = client.release('pksunkara/hub', 37);
var ghgist = client.gist();
var ghteam = client.team(37);
var ghproject = client.project(37);
var ghnotification = client.notification(37);
var ghsearch = client.search();
var client = github.client();
client.get('/users/pksunkara', {}, function (err, status, body, headers) {
console.log(body); //json object
});
var client = github.client('some_access_token');
client.get('/user', {}, function (err, status, body, headers) {
console.log(body); //json object
});
You can configure the
protocol,
hostname and
port to use. For example to connect to a GitHub Enterprise instance.
var client = github.client('some_access_token', {
hostname: 'mydomain.com/api/v3'
});
client.get('/user', {}, function (err, status, body, headers) {
console.log(body); //json object
});
Request options can be set by setting defaults on the client. (e.g. Proxies)
var client = github.client();
client.requestDefaults['proxy'] = 'https://myproxy.com:1085'
These options are passed through to
request, see their API here: https://github.com/request/request#requestoptions-callback
You can set proxies dynamically by using the example above, but Octonode will respect environment proxies by default. Just set this using:
export HTTP_PROXY='https://myproxy.com:1085' if you are using the command line
Many of the below use cases use parts of the above code
The client supports conditional requests and helps you respecting rate limits by caching information that hasn't changed.
You can add the
If-None-Match header to each request calling the
conditional method.
var client = github.client();
// This add If-None-Match header to the request
github.repo().conditional('ETAG').issues();
More info about conditional requests can be founded here.
Note: Ensure that the scopes argument is an object containing the required
note property. For two-factor authentication add the One Time Password
otp key with its corresponding code to the configuration object.
var scopes = {
'scopes': ['user', 'repo', 'gist'],
'note': 'admin script'
};
github.auth.config({
username: 'pksunkara',
password: 'password'
}).login(scopes, function (err, id, token, headers) {
console.log(id, token);
});
// Web application which authenticates to github
var http = require('http')
, url = require('url')
, qs = require('querystring')
, github = require('octonode');
// Build the authorization config and url
var auth_url = github.auth.config({
id: 'mygithubclientid',
secret: 'mygithubclientsecret',
apiUrl: 'https://optional-internal-github-enterprise/api/v3',
webUrl: 'https://optional-internal-github-enterprise'
}).login(['user', 'repo', 'gist']);
// Store info to verify against CSRF
var state = auth_url.match(/&state=([0-9a-z]{32})/i);
// Web server
http.createServer(function (req, res) {
uri = url.parse(req.url);
// Redirect to github login
if (uri.pathname=='/login') {
res.writeHead(302, {'Content-Type': 'text/plain', 'Location': auth_url})
res.end('Redirecting to ' + auth_url);
}
// Callback url from github login
else if (uri.pathname=='/auth') {
var values = qs.parse(uri.query);
// Check against CSRF attacks
if (!state || state[1] != values.state) {
res.writeHead(403, {'Content-Type': 'text/plain'});
res.end('');
} else {
github.auth.login(values.code, function (err, token, headers) {
res.writeHead(200, {'Content-Type': 'text/plain'});
res.end(token);
});
}
} else {
res.writeHead(200, {'Content-Type': 'text/plain'})
res.end('');
}
}).listen(3000);
console.log('Server started on 3000');
You can also check your rate limit status by calling the following.
client.limit(function (err, left, max, reset) {
console.log(left); // 4999
console.log(max); // 5000
console.log(reset); // 1372700873 (UTC epoch seconds)
});
All the callbacks for the following will take first an error argument, then a data argument, like this:
ghme.info(function(err, data, headers) {
console.log("error: " + err);
console.log("data: " + data);
console.log("headers:" + headers);
});
If you would like to work with promises rather than callbacks, you can call the promise based version of any of the api calls by appending
Async to the function call.
For example
prs() becomes
prsAsync() like this:
async function getPullRequests () {
const client = github.client(config.githubAccessToken)
const repo = client.repo('pksunkara/octonode')
const result = await repo.prsAsync({ per_page: 100 })
return result[0]
}
If a function is said to be supporting pagination, then that function can be used in many ways as shown below. Results from the function are arranged in pages.
The page argument is optional and is used to specify which page of issues to retrieve. The perPage argument is also optional and is used to specify how many issues per page.
// Normal usage of function
ghrepo.issues(callback); //array of first 30 issues
// Using pagination parameters
ghrepo.issues(2, 100, callback); //array of second 100 issues
ghrepo.issues(10, callback); //array of 30 issues from page 10
// Pagination parameters can be set with query object too
ghrepo.issues({
page: 2,
per_page: 100,
state: 'closed'
}, callback); //array of second 100 issues which are closed
Token/Credentials required for the following:
ghme.info(callback); //json
ghme.update({
"name": "monalisa octocat",
"email": "octocat@github.com",
}, callback);
ghme.emails(callback); //array of emails
ghme.emails(['new1@ma.il', 'new2@ma.il'], callback); //array of emails
ghme.emails('new@ma.il', callback); //array of emails
ghme.emails(['new1@ma.il', 'new2@ma.il']);
ghme.emails('new@ma.il');
ghme.followers(callback); //array of github users
This query supports pagination.
ghme.following(callback); //array of github users
ghme.following('marak', callback); //boolean
ghme.follow('marak');
ghme.unfollow('marak');
ghme.keys(callback); //array of keys
ghme.keys(1, callback); //key
ghme.keys({"title":"laptop", "key":"ssh-rsa AAA..."}, callback); //key
ghme.keys(1, {"title":"desktop", "key":"ssh-rsa AAA..."}, callback); //key
ghme.keys(1);
This query supports pagination.
ghme.starred(callback); //array of repos
ghme.checkStarred('flatiron/flatiron', callback); //boolean
ghme.star('flatiron/flatiron');
ghme.unstar('flatiron/flatiron');
This query supports pagination.
ghme.watched(callback); //array of repos
This query supports pagination.
ghme.orgs(callback); //array of orgs
This query supports pagination.
ghme.repos(callback); //array of repos
ghme.repo({
"name": "Hello-World",
"description": "This is your first repo",
}, callback); //repo
ghme.fork('pksunkara/hub', callback); //forked repo
This query supports pagination.
ghme.issues({
page: 2,
per_page: 100,
filter: 'assigned',
state: 'open',
sort: 'created'
}, callback); //array of issues
This query supports pagination.
ghme.teams({
page: 1,
per_page: 50
}, callback); //array of team memberships
Options based on http://git.io/vYYOx
ghme.notifications({}, callback); //array of notifications
No token required for the following
ghuser.info(callback); //json
This query supports pagination.
ghuser.followers(callback); //array of github users
This query supports pagination.
ghuser.following(callback); //array of github users
This query supports pagination.
ghuser.repos(callback); //array of public github repos
This query supports pagination.
Optionally, supply an array of Event Types to filter by.
ghuser.events(['PushEvent'], callback); //array of PushEvent events
Or leave it out to get all Event Types.
ghuser.events(callback); //array of events
This query supports pagination.
ghuser.orgs(callback); //array of organizations
ghrepo.info(callback); //json
ghrepo.update({
private: false
}, callback); // repo
ghrepo.collaborators(callback); //array of github users
ghrepo.collaborators('marak', callback); //boolean
ghrepo.commits(callback); //array of commits
ghrepo.commit('18293abcd72', callback); //commit
ghrepo.compare('master', 'develop', callback); //compare develop to master
ghrepo.tags(callback); //array of tags
ghrepo.releases(callback); //array of releases
ghrepo.languages(callback); //array of languages
ghrepo.contributors(callback); //array of github users
This query supports pagination.
ghrepo.branches(callback); //array of branches
ghrepo.branch('master', callback); //branch
ghrepo.createReference('master', '18293abcd72', callback);
This query supports pagination.
ghrepo.issues(callback); //array of issues
ghrepo.issue({
"title": "Found a bug",
"body": "I'm having a problem with this.",
"assignee": "octocat",
"milestone": 1,
"labels": ["Label1", "Label2"]
}, callback); //issue
This query supports pagination.
ghrepo.milestones(callback); //array of milestones
ghrepo.milestone({
"title": "Sprint 345",
"description": "The sprint where we fix all the things!",
"due_on": new Date(2014, 7, 1)
}, callback); //milestone
This query supports pagination.
ghrepo.projects(callback); //array of projects
ghrepo.project({
"name": "Sprint 345",
"body": "The sprint where we fix all the things!"
}, callback); //project
This query supports pagination.
ghrepo.labels(callback); //array of labels
ghrepo.label({
"name": "Priority",
"color": "ff0000",
}, callback); //label
This query supports pagination.
ghrepo.prs(callback); //array of pull requests
ghrepo.pr({
"title": "Amazing new feature",
"body": "Please pull this in!",
"head": "octocat:new-feature",
"base": "master"
}, callback); //pull request
This query supports pagination.
ghrepo.hooks(callback); //array of hooks
ghrepo.hook({
"name": "web",
"active": true,
"events": ["push", "pull_request"],
"config": {
"url": "http://myawesomesite.com/github/events"
}
}, callback); // hook
ghrepo.deleteHook(37, callback);
ghrepo.readme(callback); //file
ghrepo.readme('v0.1.0', callback); //file
ghrepo.contents('', "myBranch", callback);
ghrepo.contents('lib/index.js', callback); //path
ghrepo.contents('lib/index.js', 'v0.1.0', callback); //path
ghrepo.createContents('lib/index.js', 'commit message', 'content', callback); //path
ghrepo.createContents('lib/index.js', 'commit message', 'content', 'v0.1.0', callback); //path
ghrepo.updateContents('lib/index.js', 'commit message', 'content', 'put-sha-here', callback); //path
ghrepo.updateContents('lib/index.js', 'commit message', 'content', 'put-sha-here', 'master', callback); //path
ghrepo.updateContents('lib/index.js', 'commit message', 'content', 'put-sha-here', 'v0.1.0', callback); //path
ghrepo.deleteContents('lib/index.js', 'commit message', 'put-sha-here', callback); //path
ghrepo.deleteContents('lib/index.js', 'commit message', 'put-sha-here', 'v0.1.0', callback); //path
ghrepo.archive('tarball', callback); //link to archive
ghrepo.archive('zipball', 'v0.1.0', callback); //link to archive
ghrepo.blob('18293abcd72', callback); //blob
ghrepo.stargazers(1, 100, callback); //array of users
ghrepo.stargazers(10, callback); //array of users
ghrepo.stargazers(callback); //array of users
ghrepo.teams(callback); //array of teams
ghrepo.tree('18293abcd72', callback); //tree
ghrepo.tree('18293abcd72', true, callback); //recursive tree
ghrepo.destroy();
ghrepo.statuses('master', callback); //array of statuses
ghrepo.combinedStatus('master', callback); //array of statuses
ghrepo.status('18e129c213848c7f239b93fe5c67971a64f183ff', {
"state": "success",
"target_url": "http://ci.mycompany.com/job/hub/3",
"description": "Build success."
}, callback); // created status
ghnotification.markAsRead(callback);
ghnotification.subscribe(callback);
ghnotification.unsubscribe(callback);
ghnotification.mute(callback);
ghorg.info(callback); //json
ghorg.update({
blog: 'https://blog.com'
}, callback); // org
This query supports pagination.
ghorg.repos(callback); //array of repos
ghorg.repo({
name: 'Hello-world',
description: 'My first world program'
}, callback); //repo
This query supports pagination.
ghorg.teams(callback); //array of teams
This query supports pagination.
ghorg.members(callback); //array of github users
ghorg.member('pksunkara', callback); //boolean
ghorg.publicMember('pksunkara', callback); //boolean
ghorg.publicizeMembership('pksunkara', callback);
ghorg.concealMembership('pksunkara', callback);
ghorg.membership('pksunkara', callback); //membership status object indicating state, role, etc.
ghorg.createTeam({
"name": "new team name",
"permission": "push",
"repo_names": [
"flatiron/utile"
]
}, callback);
This query supports pagination.
ghorg.hooks(callback); //array of hooks
ghorg.hook({
"name": "web",
"active": true,
"events": ["push", "pull_request"],
"config": {
"url": "http://myawesomesite.com/github/events"
}
}, callback); // hook
ghorg.deleteHook(37, callback);
ghissue.info(callback); //issue
ghissue.update({
"title": "Found a bug and I am serious",
}, callback); //issue
This query supports pagination.
ghissue.comments(callback); //array of comments
ghissue.createComment({
body: 'Me too.'
}, callback);
ghissue.updateComment(3, {
body: 'The updated body of the comment.'
}, callback);
ghissue.deleteComment(3, callback);
ghissue.labels(callback);
ghissue.addLabels(['label-name'], callback);
ghissue.replaceAllLabels(['label-name'], callback);
ghissue.removeLabel('label-name', callback);
ghissue.removeAllLabels(callback);
ghmilestone.info(callback); //milestone
ghmilestone.update({
"title": "Updated milestone title",
}, callback); //milestone
ghmilestone.delete(callback); //milestone
ghproject.info(callback); //project
ghproject.update({
"name": "Updated project name",
}, callback); //project
ghproject.delete(callback); //project
ghlabel.info(callback); //label
ghlabel.update({
"color": "000000",
}, callback); //label
ghlabel.delete(callback); //label
ghrepo.merge({ base: baseBranch, head: destinationBranch }, callback);
ghpr.info(callback); //pull request
ghpr.update({
'title': 'Wow this pr'
}, callback); //pull request
ghpr.close(callback); //pull request
ghpr.merged(callback); //boolean
ghpr.commits(callback); //array of commits
ghpr.comments(callback); //array of comments
ghpr.createComment({
body: 'my comment',
commit_id: '8cde3b6c5be2c3067cd87ee4117c0f65e30f3e1f', // needed to comment on current time in PR
path: 'file.txt', // optional
position: 4 // optional
}, callback);
ghpr.removecomment(104, callback);
ghpr.files(callback); //array of files
ghpr.reviews(callback); //array of pull request reviews
ghpr.review(104, callback); //pull request review
ghpr.removeReview(104, callback); //pull request review
ghpr.reviewComments(104, callback); //array of review comments
ghpr.createReview({
body: 'review message', // optional
comments: [ // optional
{
body: 'comment message', // required for each optional comment
path: 'file.txt', // required for each optional comment
position: 4 // required for each optional comment
}
],
event: 'APPROVE || COMMENT || REQUEST_CHANGES' // optional
}, callback); //pull request review
ghpr.submitReview(104, {
body: 'review message', // optional
event: 'APPROVE || COMMENT || REQUEST_CHANGES' // required
}, callback); //pull request review
ghpr.dismissReview(104, 'dismissal message', callback); //pull request review
ghpr.reviewRequests(callback); //array of review requests
ghpr.createReviewRequests(['user1', 'user2'], callback); //pull request
ghpr.removeReviewRequests(['user1', 'user2'], callback); //pull request
ghrepo.release({
tag_name: 'v1.0.0',
draft: true
}, callback);
var archive = fs.readFileSync(__dirname, 'archive-v0.0.1.zip');
// Will upload a file with the default options
/*
{
name: 'archive.zip',
contentType: 'application/zip',
uploadHost: 'uploads.github.com'
}
*/
ghrelease.uploadAssets(archive, callback);
// Will upload a file with your custom options
var image = fs.readFileSync(__dirname, 'octonode.png');
var options = {
name: 'octonode.png',
contentType: 'image/png',
uploadHost: 'uploads.github.com'
};
ghrelease.uploadAssets(image, options, callback)
This query supports pagination.
ghgist.list(callback); //array of gists
This query supports pagination.
ghgist.public(callback); //array of gists
This query supports pagination.
ghgist.starred(callback); //array of gists
This query supports pagination.
ghgist.user('pksunkara', callback); //array of gists
ghgist.get(37, callback); //gist
ghgist.create({
description: "the description",
files: { ... }
}), callback); //gist
ghgist.edit(37, {
description: "hello gist"
}, callback); //gist
ghgist.delete(37);
ghgist.fork(37, callback); //gist
ghgist.star(37);
ghgist.unstar(37);
ghgist.check(37); //boolean
ghgist.comments(37, callback); //array of comments
ghgist.comments(37, {
body: "Just commenting"
}, callback); //comment
ghgist.comment(1, callback); //comment
ghgist.comment(1, {
body: "lol at commenting"
}, callback); //comment
ghgist.comment(1);
ghteam.info(callback); //json
ghteam.members(callback); //array of github users
ghteam.member('pksunkara', callback); //boolean
ghteam.addUser("pksunkara", callback); //boolean
ghteam.removeUser("pksunkara", callback); //boolean
ghteam.membership("pksunkara", callback); //boolean
ghteam.addMembership("pksunkara", callback); //boolean
ghteam.removeMembership("pksunkara", callback); //boolean
ghteam.repos(callback); //array of repos
ghteam.removeRepo("flatiron/hub", callback);
ghteam.destroy(callback);
ghsearch.issues({
q: 'windows+state:open+repo:pksunkara/hub',
sort: 'created',
order: 'asc'
}, callback); //array of search results
ghsearch.repos({
q: 'hub+language:go',
sort: 'created',
order: 'asc'
}, callback); //array of search results
ghsearch.users({
q: 'tom+followers:>100',
sort: 'created',
order: 'asc'
}, callback); //array of search results
ghsearch.code({
q: 'auth+in:file+repo:pksunkara/hub',
sort: 'created',
order: 'asc'
}, callback); //array of search results
This query supports pagination.
Note: For listing all Organizations / Users pagination is powered exclusively by the
since parameter
( Github APIs ) .
since denotes the
login ID of last org / user you encountered. Also, note that it's important to pass
true as third param when using pagination.
Organizations
var client = github.client();
client.get('/organizations', callback);
// OR
client.get('/organizations', since, per_page, true, callback);
Users
var client = github.client();
client.get('/users', callback);
// OR
client.get('/users', since, per_page, true, callback);
Before run test copy the
config.example.json file in
test folder to
config.json and populate it with your github information.
Is suggested to fork
https://github.com/octocat/Spoon-Knife repo and run test on your copy.
npm test
If you like this project, please watch this and follow me.
Here is a list of Contributors
The following method names use underscore as an example. The library contains camel cased method names.
// public repos for unauthenticated, private and public for authenticated
me.get_watched_repositories(callback);
me.is_watching('repo', callback);
me.start_watching('repo', callback);
me.stop_watching('repo', callback);
// organization data
var org = octonode.Organization('bulletjs');
org.update(dict_with_update_properties, callback);
org.get_public_members(callback);
org.is_public_member('user', callback);
org.make_member_public('user', callback);
org.conceal_member('user', callback);
org.get_team('team', callback);
org.create_team({name:'', repo_names:'', permission:''}, callback);
org.edit_team({name:'', permission:''}, callback);
org.delete_team('name', callback);
org.get_team_members('team', callback);
org.get_team_member('team', 'user', callback);
org.remove_member_from_team('user', 'team', callback);
org.get_repositories(callback);
org.create_repository({name: ''}, callback);
org.get_team_repositories('team', callback);
org.get_team_repository('team', 'name', callback);
org.add_team_repository('team', 'name', callback);
org.remove_team_repository('team', 'name', callback);
var repo = octonode.Repository('pksunkara/octonode');
repo.update({name: ''}, callback);
// collaborator information
repo.add_collaborator('name', callback);
repo.remove_collaborator('name', callback);
// commit data
repo.get_commit('sha-id', callback);
repo.get_all_comments(callback);
repo.get_commit_comments('SHA ID', callback);
repo.comment_on_commit({body: '', commit_id: '', line: '', path: '', position: ''}, callback);
repo.get_single_comment('comment id', callback);
repo.edit_single_comment('comment id', callback);
repo.delete_single_comment('comment id', callback);
// downloads
repo.get_downloads(callback);
repo.get_download(callback);
repo.create_download({name: ''}, 'filepath', callback);
repo.delete_download(callback);
// keys
repo.get_deploy_keys(callback);
repo.get_deploy_key('id', callback);
repo.create_deploy_key({title: '', key: ''}, callback);
repo.edit_deploy_key({title: '', key: ''}, callback);
repo.delete_deploy_key('id', callback);
// watcher data
repo.get_watchers(callback);
// pull requests
repo.get_all_pull_request_comments(callback);
repo.get_pull_request_comment('id', callback);
repo.reply_to_pull_request_comment('id', 'body', callback);
repo.edit_pull_request_comment('id', 'body', callback);
repo.get_issues(params, callback);
repo.get_issue('id', callback);
repo.create_issue({title: ''}, callback);
repo.edit_issue({title: ''}, callback);
repo.get_issue_comments('issue', callback);
repo.get_issue_comment('id', callback);
repo.create_issue_comment('id', 'comment', callback);
repo.edit_issue_comment('id', 'comment', callback);
repo.delete_issue_comment('id', callback);
repo.get_issue_events('id', callback);
repo.get_events(callback);
repo.get_event('id', callback);
repo.get_labels(callback);
repo.get_label('id', callback);
repo.create_label('name', 'color', callback);
repo.edit_label('name', 'color', callback);
repo.delete_label('id', callback);
repo.get_labels_for_milestone_issues('milestone', callback);
repo.get_milestones(callback);
repo.get_milestone('id', callback);
repo.create_milestone('title', callback);
repo.edit_milestone('title', callback);
repo.delete_milestone('id', callback);
// raw git access
repo.create_blob('content', 'encoding', callback);
repo.get_commit('sha-id', callback);
repo.create_commit('message', 'tree', [parents], callback);
repo.get_reference('ref', callback);
repo.get_all_references(callback);
repo.update_reference('ref', 'sha', force, callback);
I accept pull requests
MIT/X11
Report here.
Pavan Kumar Sunkara (pavan.sss1991@gmail.com)