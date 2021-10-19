Octokit plugin to create a pull request with multiple file changes

Features

Retrieves the repository’s default branch unless base branch is set

branch is set Makes multiple file changes using a single commit

Creates a fork if the authenticated user does not have write access to the repository

Usage

Browsers Load octokit-plugin-create-pull-request and @octokit/core (or core-compatible module) directly from cdn.pika.dev < script type = "module" > import { Octokit } from "https://cdn.pika.dev/@octokit/core" ; import { createPullRequest } from "https://cdn.pika.dev/octokit-plugin-create-pull-request" ; </ script > Node Install with npm install @octokit/core octokit-plugin-create-pull-request . Optionally replace @octokit/core with a core-compatible module const { Octokit } = require ( "@octokit/core" ); const { createPullRequest } = require ( "octokit-plugin-create-pull-request" );

const MyOctokit = Octokit.plugin(createPullRequest); const TOKEN = "secret123" ; const octokit = new MyOctokit({ auth : TOKEN, }); octokit .createPullRequest({ owner : "user-or-org-login" , repo : "repo-name" , title : "pull request title" , body : "pull request description" , base : "main" , head : "pull-request-branch-name" , changes : [ { files : { "path/to/file1.txt" : "Content for file1" , "path/to/file2.png" : { content : "_base64_encoded_content_" , encoding : "base64" , }, "path/to/file3.txt" : null , "path/to/file4.txt" : ( { exists, encoding, content } ) => { if (!exists) return null ; return Buffer.from(content, encoding) .toString( "utf-8" ) .toUpperCase(); }, "path/to/file5.sh" : { content : "echo Hello World" , encoding : "utf-8" , mode : "100755" , }, }, commit : "creating file1.txt, file2.png, deleting file3.txt, updating file4.txt (if it exists), file5.sh" , }, ], }) .then( ( pr ) => console .log(pr.data.number));

By default, a pull request is created, even if no files have been changed. To prevent an empty pull request, set options.createWhenEmpty to false . If no pull request has been created, octokit.createPullRequest() resolves with null .

By default, commits are always created, even if no files have been updated. To prevent empty commits, set options.changes[].emptyCommit to false . To set a custom commit message for empty commits, set emptyCommit to a string.

For using this plugin with another plugin, you can import the composeCreatePullRequest function, which accepts an octokit instance as first argument, and the same options as octokit.createPullRequest as second argument.

import { Octokit } from "@octokit/core" ; import { composeCreatePullRequest } from "octokit-plugin-create-pull-request" ; export function myPlugin ( octokit ) { return { async myFunction(options) { const response = await composeCreatePullRequest(octokit, options); return response; }, }; }

LICENSE

MIT