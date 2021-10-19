Octokit plugin to create a pull request with multiple file changes
Features
const MyOctokit = Octokit.plugin(createPullRequest);
const TOKEN = "secret123"; // create token at https://github.com/settings/tokens/new?scopes=repo
const octokit = new MyOctokit({
auth: TOKEN,
});
// Returns a normal Octokit PR response
// See https://octokit.github.io/rest.js/#octokit-routes-pulls-create
octokit
.createPullRequest({
owner: "user-or-org-login",
repo: "repo-name",
title: "pull request title",
body: "pull request description",
base: "main" /* optional: defaults to default branch */,
head: "pull-request-branch-name",
changes: [
{
/* optional: if `files` is not passed, an empty commit is created instead */
files: {
"path/to/file1.txt": "Content for file1",
"path/to/file2.png": {
content: "_base64_encoded_content_",
encoding: "base64",
},
// deletes file if it exists,
"path/to/file3.txt": null,
// updates file based on current content
"path/to/file4.txt": ({ exists, encoding, content }) => {
// do not create the file if it does not exist
if (!exists) return null;
return Buffer.from(content, encoding)
.toString("utf-8")
.toUpperCase();
},
"path/to/file5.sh": {
content: "echo Hello World",
encoding: "utf-8",
// one of the modes supported by the git tree object
// https://developer.github.com/v3/git/trees/#tree-object
mode: "100755",
},
},
commit:
"creating file1.txt, file2.png, deleting file3.txt, updating file4.txt (if it exists), file5.sh",
},
],
})
.then((pr) => console.log(pr.data.number));
By default, a pull request is created, even if no files have been changed. To prevent an empty pull request, set
options.createWhenEmpty to
false. If no pull request has been created,
octokit.createPullRequest() resolves with
null.
By default, commits are always created, even if no files have been updated. To prevent empty commits, set
options.changes[].emptyCommit to
false. To set a custom commit message for empty commits, set
emptyCommit to a string.
For using this plugin with another plugin, you can import the
composeCreatePullRequest function, which accepts an
octokit instance as first argument, and the same options as
octokit.createPullRequest as second argument.
import { Octokit } from "@octokit/core";
import { composeCreatePullRequest } from "octokit-plugin-create-pull-request";
export function myPlugin(octokit) {
return {
async myFunction(options) {
// custom code here
const response = await composeCreatePullRequest(octokit, options);
// more custom code here
return response;
},
};
}