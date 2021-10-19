openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
opc

octokit-plugin-create-pull-request

by Gregor Martynus
3.10.0 (see all)

Octokit plugin to create a pull request with multiple file changes

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

20.2K

GitHub Stars

66

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

octokit-plugin-create-pull-request

Octokit plugin to create a pull request with multiple file changes

@latest Build Status

Features

  • Retrieves the repository’s default branch unless base branch is set
  • Makes multiple file changes using a single commit
  • Creates a fork if the authenticated user does not have write access to the repository

Usage

Browsers

Load octokit-plugin-create-pull-request and @octokit/core (or core-compatible module) directly from cdn.pika.dev

<script type="module">
  import { Octokit } from "https://cdn.pika.dev/@octokit/core";
  import { createPullRequest } from "https://cdn.pika.dev/octokit-plugin-create-pull-request";
</script>
Node

Install with npm install @octokit/core octokit-plugin-create-pull-request. Optionally replace @octokit/core with a core-compatible module

const { Octokit } = require("@octokit/core");
const { createPullRequest } = require("octokit-plugin-create-pull-request");

const MyOctokit = Octokit.plugin(createPullRequest);

const TOKEN = "secret123"; // create token at https://github.com/settings/tokens/new?scopes=repo
const octokit = new MyOctokit({
  auth: TOKEN,
});

// Returns a normal Octokit PR response
// See https://octokit.github.io/rest.js/#octokit-routes-pulls-create
octokit
  .createPullRequest({
    owner: "user-or-org-login",
    repo: "repo-name",
    title: "pull request title",
    body: "pull request description",
    base: "main" /* optional: defaults to default branch */,
    head: "pull-request-branch-name",
    changes: [
      {
        /* optional: if `files` is not passed, an empty commit is created instead */
        files: {
          "path/to/file1.txt": "Content for file1",
          "path/to/file2.png": {
            content: "_base64_encoded_content_",
            encoding: "base64",
          },
          // deletes file if it exists,
          "path/to/file3.txt": null,
          // updates file based on current content
          "path/to/file4.txt": ({ exists, encoding, content }) => {
            // do not create the file if it does not exist
            if (!exists) return null;

            return Buffer.from(content, encoding)
              .toString("utf-8")
              .toUpperCase();
          },
          "path/to/file5.sh": {
            content: "echo Hello World",
            encoding: "utf-8",
            // one of the modes supported by the git tree object
            // https://developer.github.com/v3/git/trees/#tree-object
            mode: "100755",
          },
        },
        commit:
          "creating file1.txt, file2.png, deleting file3.txt, updating file4.txt (if it exists), file5.sh",
      },
    ],
  })
  .then((pr) => console.log(pr.data.number));

By default, a pull request is created, even if no files have been changed. To prevent an empty pull request, set options.createWhenEmpty to false. If no pull request has been created, octokit.createPullRequest() resolves with null.

By default, commits are always created, even if no files have been updated. To prevent empty commits, set options.changes[].emptyCommit to false. To set a custom commit message for empty commits, set emptyCommit to a string.

For using this plugin with another plugin, you can import the composeCreatePullRequest function, which accepts an octokit instance as first argument, and the same options as octokit.createPullRequest as second argument.

import { Octokit } from "@octokit/core";
import { composeCreatePullRequest } from "octokit-plugin-create-pull-request";

export function myPlugin(octokit) {
  return {
    async myFunction(options) {
      // custom code here

      const response = await composeCreatePullRequest(octokit, options);

      // more custom code here

      return response;
    },
  };
}

LICENSE

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial