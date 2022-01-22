The all-batteries-included GitHub SDK for Browsers, Node.js, and Deno.

The octokit package integrates the three main Octokit libraries

API client (REST API requests, GraphQL API queries, Authentication) App client (GitHub App & installations, Webhooks, OAuth) Action client (Pre-authenticated API client for single repository)

Features

Complete . All features of GitHub's platform APIs are covered.

. All features of GitHub's platform APIs are covered. Prescriptive . All recommended best practises are implemented.

. All recommended best practises are implemented. Universal . Works in all modern browsers, Node.js, and Deno.

. Works in all modern browsers, Node.js, and Deno. Tested . All libraries have a 100% test coverage.

. All libraries have a 100% test coverage. Typed . All libraries have extensive TypeScript declarations.

. All libraries have extensive TypeScript declarations. Decomposable . Use only the code you need. You can build your own Octokit in only a few lines of code or use the underlying static methods. Make your own tradeoff between functionality and bundle size.

. Use only the code you need. You can build your own Octokit in only a few lines of code or use the underlying static methods. Make your own tradeoff between functionality and bundle size. Extendable. A feature missing? Add functionalities with plugins, hook into the request or webhook lifecycle or implement your own authentication strategy.

Usage

Browsers Load octokit directly from cdn.skypack.dev ```html ``` Deno Load octokit directly from cdn.skypack.dev ```ts import { Octokit, App } from "https://cdn.skypack.dev/octokit?dts"; ``` Node 12+ Install with npm install octokit , or yarn add octokit import { Octokit, App } from "octokit" ; Node 10 and below Install with npm install octokit , or yarn add octokit const { Octokit, App } = require ( "octokit" );

Octokit API Client

standalone minimal Octokit: @octokit/core .

The Octokit client can be used to send requests to GitHub's REST API and queries to GitHub's GraphQL API.

Example: Get the username for the authenticated user.

const octokit = new Octokit({ auth : `personal-access-token123` }); const { data : { login }, } = await octokit.rest.users.getAuthenticated(); console .log( "Hello, %s" , login);

Constructor options

The most commonly used options are

name type description userAgent String Setting a user agent is required for all requests sent to GitHub's Platform APIs. The user agent defaults to something like this: octokit.js/v1.2.3 Node.js/v8.9.4 (macOS High Sierra; x64) . It is recommend to set your own user agent, which will prepend the default one. const octokit = new Octokit({ userAgent : "my-app/v1.2.3" , }); authStrategy Function Defaults to @octokit/auth-token . See Authentication below. auth String or Object Set to a personal access token unless you changed the authStrategy option. See Authentication below. baseUrl String When using with GitHub Enterprise Server, set options.baseUrl to the root URL of the API. For example, if your GitHub Enterprise Server's hostname is github.acme-inc.com , then set options.baseUrl to https://github.acme-inc.com/api/v3 . Example const octokit = new Octokit({ baseUrl : "https://github.acme-inc.com/api/v3" , });

Advanced options

name type description request Object request.signal : Use an AbortController instance to cancel a request. abort-controller is an implementation for Node.

: Use an instance to cancel a request. is an implementation for Node. request.fetch : Replacement for built-in fetch method. Useful for testing with fetch-mock Node only request.timeout sets a request timeout, defaults to 0

sets a request timeout, defaults to 0 request.agent : A http(s).Agent e.g. for proxy usage The request option can also be set on a per-request basis. timeZone String Sets the Time-Zone header which defines a timezone according to the list of names from the Olson database. const octokit = new Octokit({ timeZone : "America/Los_Angeles" , }); The time zone header will determine the timezone used for generating the timestamp when creating commits. See GitHub's Timezones documentation. throttle Object Octokit implements request throttling using @octokit/plugin-throttling By default, requests are retried once and warnings are logged in case hitting a rate or abuse limit { onRateLimit : ( retryAfter, options, octokit ) => { octokit.log.warn( `Request quota exhausted for request ${options.method} ${options.url} ` ); if (options.request.retryCount === 0 ) { octokit.log.info( `Retrying after ${retryAfter} seconds!` ); return true ; } }, onAbuseLimit : ( retryAfter, options, octokit ) => { octokit.log.warn( `Abuse detected for request ${options.method} ${options.url} ` ); if (options.request.retryCount === 0 ) { octokit.log.info( `Retrying after ${retryAfter} seconds!` ); return true ; } }, }; Throttling in a cluster is supported using a Redis backend. See @octokit/plugin-throttling Clustering

Authentication

By default, the Octokit API client supports authentication using a static token.

There are different means of authentication that are supported by GitHub, that are described in detail at octokit/authentication-strategies.js. You can set each of them as the authStrategy constructor option, and pass the strategy options as the auth constructor option.

For example, in order to authenticate as a GitHub App Installation:

import { createAppAuth } from "@octokit/auth-app" ; const octokit = new Octokit({ authStrategy : createAppAuth, auth : { appId : 1 , privateKey : "-----BEGIN PRIVATE KEY-----

..." , installationId : 123 , }, }); const { data : { slug }, } = await octokit.rest.apps.getAuthenticated(); await octokit.rest.issues.create({ owner : "octocat" , repo : "hello-world" , title : "Hello world from " + slug, });

In most cases you can use the App or OAuthApp SDK which provide APIs and internal wiring to cover most usecase.

For example, to implement the above using App

const app = new App({ appId, privateKey }); const { data : slug } = await app.octokit.rest.apps.getAuthenticated(); const { octokit } = await app.getInstallationOctokit( 123 ); await octokit.rest.issues.create({ owner : "octocat" , repo : "hello-world" , title : "Hello world from " + slug, });

Learn more about how authentication strategies work or how to create your own.

Proxy Servers (Node.js only)

By default, the Octokit API client does not make use of the standard proxy server environment variables. To add support for proxy servers you will need to provide an https client that supports them such as proxy-agent.

For example, this would use a proxy-agent generated client that would configure the proxy based on the standard environment variables http_proxy , https_proxy and no_proxy :

import ProxyAgent from "proxy-agent" ; const octokit = new Octokit({ request : { agent : new ProxyAgent(), }, });

If you are writing a module that uses Octokit and is designed to be used by other people, you should ensure that consumers can provide an alternative agent for your Octokit or as a paramater to specific calls such as:

octokit.rest.repos.get({ owner, repo, request : { agent }, });

REST API

There are two ways of using the GitHub REST API, the octokit.rest.* endpoint methods and octokit.request . Both act the same way, the octokit.rest.* methods are just added for convenience, they use octokit.request internally.

For example

await octokit.rest.issues.create({ owner : "octocat" , repo : "hello-world" , title : "Hello, world!" , body : "I created this issue using Octokit!" , });

Is the same as

await octokit.request( "POST /repos/{owner}/{repo}/issues" , { owner : "octocat" , repo : "hello-world" , title : "Hello, world!" , body : "I created this issue using Octokit!" , });

In both cases a given request is authenticated, retried, and throttled transparently by the octokit instance which also manages the accept and user-agent headers as needed.

octokit.request can be used to send requests to other domains by passing a full URL and to send requests to endpoints that are not (yet) documented in GitHub's REST API documentation.

octokit.rest endpoint methods

Every GitHub REST API endpoint has an associated octokit.rest endpoint method for better code readability and developer convenience. See @octokit/plugin-rest-endpoint-methods for full details.

Example: Create an issue

await octokit.rest.issues.create({ owner : "octocat" , repo : "hello-world" , title : "Hello, world!" , body : "I created this issue using Octokit!" , });

The octokit.rest endpoint methods are generated automatically from GitHub's OpenAPI specification. We track operation ID and parameter name changes in order to implement deprecation warnings and reduce the frequency of breaking changes.

Under the covers, every endpoint method is just octokit.request with defaults set, so it supports the same parameters as well as the .endpoint() API.

You can call the GitHub REST API directly using octokit.request . The request API matches GitHub's REST API documentation 1:1 so anything you see there, you can call using request . See @octokit/request for all the details.

Example: Create an issue

The octokit.request API call corresponding to that issue creation documentation looks like this:

await octokit.request( "POST /repos/{owner}/{repo}/issues" , { owner : "octocat" , repo : "hello-world" , title : "Hello, world!" , body : "I created this issue using Octokit!" , });

The 1st argument is the REST API route as listed in GitHub's API documentation. The 2nd argument is an object with all parameters, independent of whether they are used in the path, query, or body.

Pagination

All REST API endpoints that paginate return the first 30 items by default. If you want to retrieve all items, you an use the pagination API. The pagination API expects the REST API route as first argument, but you can also pass any of the octokit.rest.*.list* methods for convenience and better code readability.

Example: iterate through all issues in a repository

const iterator = octokit.paginate.iterator(octokit.rest.issues.listForRepo, { owner : "octocat" , repo : "hello-world" , per_page : 100 , }); for await ( const { data : issues } of iterator) { for ( const issue of issues) { console .log( "Issue #%d: %s" , issue.number, issue.title); } }

Using the async iterator is the most memory efficient way to iterate through all items. But you can also retrieve all items in a single call

const issues = await octokit.paginate(octokit.rest.issues.listForRepo, { owner : "octocat" , repo : "hello-world" , per_page : 100 , });

Media Type previews and formats

Media type previews and formats can be set using mediaType: { format, previews } on every request. Required API previews are set automatically on the respective REST API endpoint methods.

Example: retrieve the raw content of a package.json file

const { data } = octokit.rest.repos.getContent({ mediaType : { format : "raw" , }, owner : "octocat" , repo : "hello-world" , path : "package.json" , }); console .log( "package name: %s" , JSON .parse(data).name);

Example: retrieve a repository with topics

const { data } = octokit.rest.repos.getContent({ mediaType : { previews : [ "mercy" ], }, owner : "octocat" , repo : "hello-world" , }); console .log( "topics on octocat/hello-world: %j" , data.topics);

Learn more about Media type formats and API previews.

GraphQL API queries

Octokit also supports GitHub's GraphQL API directly -- you can use the same queries shown in the documentation and available in the GraphQL explorer in your calls with octokit.graphql .

Example: get the login of the authenticated user

const { viewer : { login }, } = await octokit.graphql( `{ viewer { login } }` );

Variables can be passed as 2nd argument

const { lastIssues } = await octokit.graphql( ` query lastIssues($owner: String!, $repo: String!, $num: Int = 3) { repository(owner: $owner, name: $repo) { issues(last: $num) { edges { node { title } } } } } ` , { owner : "octokit" , repo : "graphql.js" , } );

Schema previews

Previews can be enabled using the {mediaType: previews: [] } option.

Example: create a label

await octokit.graphql( `mutation createLabel($repositoryId:ID!,name:String!,color:String!) { createLabel(input:{repositoryId:$repositoryId,name:$name}) { label: { id } } }` , { repositoryId : 1 , name : "important" , color : "cc0000" , } );

Learn more about GitHub's GraphQL schema previews

App client

The App client combines features for GitHub Apps, Webhooks, and OAuth

GitHub App

Standalone module: @octokit/app

For integrators, GitHub Apps are a means of authentication and authorization. A GitHub app can be registered on a GitHub user or organization account. A GitHub App registration defines a set of permissions and webhooks events it wants to receive and provides a set of credentials in return. Users can grant access to repositories by installing them.

Some API endpoints require the GitHub app to authenticate as itself using a JSON Web Token (JWT). For requests affecting an installation, an installation access token has to be created using the app's credentials and the installation ID.

The App client takes care of all that for you.

Example: Dispatch a repository event in every repository the app is installed on

import { App } from "octokit" ; const app = new App({ appId, privateKey }); for await ( const { octokit, repository } of app.eachRepository.iterator()) { await octokit.rest.repos.createDispatchEvent({ owner : repository.owner.login, repo : repository.name, event_type : "my_event" , client_payload : { foo : "bar" , }, }); console .log( "Event distpatched for %s" , repository.full_name); }

Example: Get an octokit instance authenticated as an installation

const octokit = await app.getInstallationOctokit( 123 );

Learn more about apps.

Webhooks

Standalone module: @octokit/webhooks

When installing an app, events that the app registration requests will be sent as requests to the webhook URL set in the app's registration.

Webhook event requests are signed using the webhook secret, which is also part of the app's registration. You must verify that secret before handling the request payload.

The app.webhooks.* APIs provide methods to receiving, verifying, and handling webhook events.

Exmaple: create a comment on new issues

import { App, createNodeMiddleware } from "octokit" ; const app = new App({ appId, privateKey, webhooks : { secret }, }); app.webhooks.on( "issues.opened" , ({ octokit, payload }) => { return octokit.rest.issues.createComment({ owner : payload.repository.owner.login, repo : payload.repository.name, body : "Hello, World!" , }); }); require ( "http" ).createServer(createNodeMiddleware(app)).listen( 3000 );

For serverless environments, you can explicitly verify and receive an event

await app.webhooks.verifyAndReceive({ id : request.headers[ "x-github-delivery" ], name : request.headers[ "x-github-event" ], signature : request.headers[ "x-hub-signature-256" ], payload : request.body, });

Learn more about GitHub webhooks.

OAuth

Standalone module: @octokit/oauth-app

Both OAuth Apps and GitHub Apps support authenticating GitHub users using OAuth, see Authorizing OAuth Apps and Identifying and authorizing users for GitHub Apps.

There are some differences:

Only OAuth Apps support scopes. GitHub apps have permissions, and access is granted via installations of the app on repositories.

Only GitHub Apps support expiring user tokens

Only GitHub Apps support creating a scoped token to reduce the permissions and repository access

App is for GitHub Apps. If you need OAuth App-specific functionality, use OAuthApp instead.

Example: Watch a repository when a user logs in using the OAuth web flow

import { App, createNodeMiddleware } from "octokit" ; const app = new App({ oauth : { clientId, clientSecret }, }); app.oauth.on( "token.created" , async ({ token, octokit }) => { await octokit.rest.activity.setRepoSubscription({ owner : "octocat" , repo : "hello-world" , subscribed : true , }); }); require ( "http" ).createServer(createNodeMiddleware(app)).listen( 3000 );

For serverless environments, you can explicitly exchange the code from the OAuth web flow redirect for an access token. app.oauth.createToken() returns an authentication object and emits the "token.created" event.

const { token } = await app.oauth.createToken({ code : request.query.code, });

Example: create a token using the device flow.

const { token } = await app.oauth.createToken({ async onVerification(verification) { await sendMessageToUser( request.body.phoneNumber, `Your code is ${verification.user_code} . Enter it at ${verification.verification_uri} ` ); }, });

Example: Create an OAuth App Server with default scopes

import { OAuthApp, createNodeMiddleware } from "octokit" ; const app = new OAuthApp({ clientId, clientSecret, defaultScopes : [ "repo" , "gist" ], }); app.oauth.on( "token" , async ({ token, octokit }) => { await octokit.rest.gists.create({ description : "I created this gist using Octokit!" , public : true , files : { "example.js" : `/* some code here */` , }, }); }); require ( "http" ).createServer(createNodeMiddleware(app)).listen( 3000 );

App Server

After registering your GitHub app, you need to create and deploy a server which can retrieve the webhook event requests from GitHub as well as accept redirects from the OAuth user web flow.

The simplest way to create such a server is to use createNodeMiddleware() , it works with both, Node's http.createServer() method as well as an Express middleware.

The default routes that the middleware exposes are

Route Route Description POST /api/github/webhooks Endpoint to receive GitHub Webhook Event requests GET /api/github/oauth/login Redirects to GitHub's authorization endpoint. Accepts optional ?state and ?scopes query parameters. ?scopes is a comma-separated list of supported OAuth scope names GET /api/github/oauth/callback The client's redirect endpoint. This is where the token event gets triggered POST /api/github/oauth/token Exchange an authorization code for an OAuth Access token. If successful, the token event gets triggered. GET /api/github/oauth/token Check if token is valid. Must authenticate using token in Authorization header. Uses GitHub's POST /applications/{client_id}/token endpoint PATCH /api/github/oauth/token Resets a token (invalidates current one, returns new token). Must authenticate using token in Authorization header. Uses GitHub's PATCH /applications/{client_id}/token endpoint. PATCH /api/github/oauth/refresh-token Refreshes an expiring token (invalidates current one, returns new access token and refresh token). Must authenticate using token in Authorization header. Uses GitHub's POST https://github.com/login/oauth/access_token OAuth endpoint. POST /api/github/oauth/token/scoped Creates a scoped token (does not invalidate the current one). Must authenticate using token in Authorization header. Uses GitHub's POST /applications/{client_id}/token/scoped endpoint. DELETE /api/github/oauth/token Invalidates current token, basically the equivalent of a logout. Must authenticate using token in Authorization header. DELETE /api/github/oauth/grant Revokes the user's grant, basically the equivalent of an uninstall. must authenticate using token in Authorization header.

Example: create a GitHub server with express

import express from "express" ; import { App, createNodeMiddleware } from "octokit" ; const expressApp = express(); const octokitApp = new OAuthApp({ appId, privateKey, webhooks : { secret }, oauth : { clientId, clientSecret }, }); expressApp.use(createNodeMiddleware(app)); expressApp.listen( 3000 , () => { console .log( `Example app listening at http://localhost:3000` ); });

OAuth for browser apps

You must not expose your app's client secret to the user, so you cannot use the App constructor. Instead, you have to create a server using the App constructor which exposes the /api/github/oauth/* routes, through which you can safely implement an OAuth login for apps running in a web browser.

If you set (User) Authorization callback URL to your own app, than you need to read out the ?code=...&state=... query parameters, compare the state parameter to the value returned by app.oauthLoginUrl() earlier to protect against forgery attacks, then exchange the code for an OAuth Authorization token.

If you run an app server as described above, the default route to do that is POST /api/github/oauth/token .

Once you successfully retrieved the token, it is also recommended to remove the ?code=...&state=... query parameters from the browser's URL

const code = new URL(location.href).searchParams.get( "code" ); if (code) { const path = location.pathname + location.search.replace( /\b(code|state)=\w+/g , "" ).replace( /[?&]+$/ , "" ); history.pushState({}, "" , path); const response = await fetch( "/api/github/oauth/token" , { method : "POST" , headers : { "content-type" : "application/json" , }, body : JSON .stringify({ code }), }); const { token } = await response.json(); const { Octokit } = await import ( "https://cdn.skypack.dev/@octokit/core" ); const octokit = new Octokit({ auth : token }); const { data : { login }, } = octokit.request( "GET /user" ); alert( "Hi there, " + login); }

🚧 We are working on @octokit/auth-oauth-user-client to provide a simple API for all methods related to OAuth user tokens.

The plan is to add an new GET /api/github/oauth/octokit.js route to the node middleware which will return a JavaScript file that can be imported into an HTML file. It will make a pre-authenticated octokit Instance available.

Action client

standalone module: @octokit/action

🚧 A fully fledged Action client is pending. You can use @actions/github for the time being

