Javascript library to access the GitHub API.

✨ Promise based

✨ Support GitHub Enterprise

✨ Easy handling of paginated results

Installation

$ npm install octocat

Usage

Create an API client

const GitHub = require ( 'octocat' ); const client = new GitHub({ token : 'my-access-token' }); const client = new GitHub({ username : 'SamyPesse' , password : 'my-password' }); const client = new GitHub({ endpoint : 'https:///github.mycompany.com' });

HTTP API access

All of these methods return promises.

client.request( 'GET' , '/repos/SamyPesse/octocat.js' , { }) client.get( '/repos/SamyPesse/octocat.js' , { }) client.post( '/repos/SamyPesse/octocat.js' , { }) client.patch( '/repos/SamyPesse/octocat.js' , { }) client.put( '/repos/SamyPesse/octocat.js' , { }) client.del( '/repos/SamyPesse/octocat.js' , { })

These methods return a response object that looks like:

{ statusCode : 200 , statusType : '2XX' , headers : { ... }, body : { ... } }

In case of error, the response can also be accessible using as a response property.

Pagination

Some methods of Octonode return paginated results. Check on GitHub which API methods are paginated.

These methods return a Page object:

page.list contains the list of results in the current page

contains the list of results in the current page page.next() update with the results of the next page (Promised)

update with the results of the next page (Promised) page.prev() update with the results of the previous page (Promised)

update with the results of the previous page (Promised) page.hasNext() and page.hasPrev()

and page.all() return all the results by recursively calling the API

Users

const user = client.user( 'SamyPesse' ); user.info().then( function ( infos ) { ... }); const user = client.me(); user.edit({ name : "New Name" })

Repositories

client.createRepo({ ... }).then( function ( ) { }); client.repos().then( function ( page ) { ... }); user.repos().then( function ( page ) { ... }); const repo = client.repo( 'SamyPesse/octocat.js' ); repo.info().then( function ( infos ) { ... }); repo.compare( 'master' , 'dev' ).then( function ( infos ) { ... }); repo.merge({ base : 'master' , head : 'dev' }).then( function ( ) { ... }); repo.destroy()

Issues

repo.issues().then( function ( page ) { ... }); repo.createIssue({ title : "An awesome issue" }); const issue = repo.issue( 200 ); issue.info().then( function ( infos ) { ... }); issue.edit({ title : "New Title" })

Organization

user.orgs().then( function ( orgs ) { ... }); user.getOrgMembership( 'organization' ).then( function ( membership ) { ... }); user.getOrgsMemberships({ state : 'active' }).then( function ( page ) { ... }); const org = client.org( 'GitbookIO' ); org.info().then( function ( infos ) { ... }); org.edit({ name : "The new name" }) org.members().then( function ( page ) { ... }); org.createRepo({ ... }).then( function ( ) { });

Commits

repo.commits().then( function ( commits ) { ... }); const commit = repo.commit( '6dcb09b5b57875f334f61aebed695e2e4193db5e' ); commit.info().then( function ( infos ) { ... });

Statuses

repo.createStatus( 'sha' , { ... }).then( function ( ) { ... }); commit.statuses().then( function ( statuses ) { ... });

Branches

repo.branches().then( function ( branches ) { ... }); const branch = repo.branch( 'master' ); branch.info().then( function ( infos ) { ... });

repo.tags().then( function ( tags ) { ... });

Webhooks

repo.hooks().then( function ( hooks ) { ... }); const hook = repo.hook( '1' ); hook.info().then( function ( infos ) { ... }); hook.edit({ name : "Test" }) hook.destroy()

Releases

repo.releases().then( function ( assets ) { ... }); const release = repo.release( '1' ); release.info().then( function ( infos ) { ... }); release.edit({ name : "Test" }) release.destroy()

Uploading assets

release.upload( './myfile.zip' ).then( function ( ) { ... }); release.upload(stream, { name : "myfile.zip" }).then( function ( ) { ... });

release.upload will also notify with progress:

release.upload( './myfile.zip' ) .progress( ( p ) => { }) .then( () => { });

Releases Assets

release.assets().then( function ( assets ) { ... }); const asset = release.asset( '1' ); asset.info().then( function ( infos ) { ... }); asset.download( './myfile.zip' ).then( function ( ) { ... }); asset.download(stream).then( function ( ) { ... }); asset.destroy()

Emails

client.userEmails().then( function ( emails ) { ... }); client.addUserEmails([ 'octocat@github.com' ]).then( function ( ) { ... }); client.deleteUserEmails([ 'octocat@github.com' ]).then( function ( ) { ... });

Authorization for a specific app

const app = client.application( 'clientId' ); const token = app.token( 'access_token' ); token.info().then( function ( infos ) { ... }); token.reset().then( function ( ) { ... }); token.destroy().then( function ( ) { ... });

Git Data

Reference

const ref = repo.gitRef( 'heads/master' ); ref.info().then( function ( infos ) { ... }); ref.edit({ ... }).then( function ( ) { ... }); ref.destroy().then( function ( ) { ... });

Commit

const commit = repo.gitCommit( '<sha>' ); commit.info().then( function ( infos ) { ... });

Rate Limiting

You can also check your rate limit status by calling the following.