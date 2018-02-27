Javascript library to access the GitHub API.
$ npm install octocat --save
const GitHub = require('octocat');
// Using an access token
const client = new GitHub({
token: 'my-access-token'
});
// Using an username/password
const client = new GitHub({
username: 'SamyPesse',
password: 'my-password'
});
// Connecting to an enterprise version
const client = new GitHub({
endpoint: 'https:///github.mycompany.com'
});
All of these methods return promises.
client.request('GET', '/repos/SamyPesse/octocat.js', { /* query/body parameters */})
client.get('/repos/SamyPesse/octocat.js', { /* query parameters */})
client.post('/repos/SamyPesse/octocat.js', { /* body parameters */})
client.patch('/repos/SamyPesse/octocat.js', { /* body parameters */})
client.put('/repos/SamyPesse/octocat.js', { /* body parameters */})
client.del('/repos/SamyPesse/octocat.js', { /* body parameters */})
These methods return a
response object that looks like:
{
// HTTP Status code
statusCode: 200,
// Type of status: 2XX, 3XX, 4xx
statusType: '2XX',
// Headers returned by the server
headers: { ... },
// Body of the request
body: { ... }
}
In case of error, the response can also be accessible using as a
response property.
Some methods of Octonode return paginated results. Check on GitHub which API methods are paginated.
These methods return a
Page object:
page.list contains the list of results in the current page
page.next() update with the results of the next page (Promised)
page.prev() update with the results of the previous page (Promised)
page.hasNext() and
page.hasPrev()
page.all() return all the results by recursively calling the API
// Get a single user
const user = client.user('SamyPesse');
user.info().then(function(infos) { ... });
// Get the authenticated user
const user = client.me();
// Edit the authenticated user
user.edit({
name: "New Name"
})
// Create a new repository
client.createRepo({ ... }).then(function() { });
// Get public repositories (paginated)
client.repos().then(function(page) { ... });
// List user repositories
user.repos().then(function(page) { ... });
// Get a single repository
const repo = client.repo('SamyPesse/octocat.js');
repo.info().then(function(infos) { ... });
// Compare two commits
repo.compare('master', 'dev').then(function(infos) { ... });
// Perform a merge
repo.merge({ base: 'master', head: 'dev' }).then(function() { ... });
// Delete the repository
repo.destroy()
// List issues for a repository
repo.issues().then(function(page) { ... });
// Create an issue in a repository
repo.createIssue({
title: "An awesome issue"
});
// Get a single issue in a repository
const issue = repo.issue(200);
issue.info().then(function(infos) { ... });
// Edit an issue
issue.edit({
title: "New Title"
})
// List organizations of an user
user.orgs().then(function(orgs) { ... });
// Check an user's membership to an organization
user.getOrgMembership('organization').then(function(membership) { ... });
// List an user's memberships to all of his organizations
user.getOrgsMemberships({ state: 'active' }).then(function(page) { ... });
// Get a single organization
const org = client.org('GitbookIO');
org.info().then(function(infos) { ... });
// Edit the organization
org.edit({
name: "The new name"
})
// List members of the organization
org.members().then(function(page) { ... });
// Create a new repository
org.createRepo({ ... }).then(function() { });
// List commits for a repository
repo.commits().then(function(commits) { ... });
// Get a single commit
const commit = repo.commit('6dcb09b5b57875f334f61aebed695e2e4193db5e');
commit.info().then(function(infos) { ... });
// Create a Status
repo.createStatus('sha', { ... }).then(function() { ... });
// List Statuses for a specific Ref
commit.statuses().then(function(statuses) { ... });
// List branches for a repository
repo.branches().then(function(branches) { ... });
// Get a single branch
const branch = repo.branch('master');
branch.info().then(function(infos) { ... });
// List tags for a repository
repo.tags().then(function(tags) { ... });
// List hooks for a repository
repo.hooks().then(function(hooks) { ... });
// Get a single hook
const hook = repo.hook('1');
hook.info().then(function(infos) { ... });
// Edit a hook
hook.edit({
name: "Test"
})
// Delete the hook
hook.destroy()
// List releases of a repository
repo.releases().then(function(assets) { ... });
// Get details about the release
const release = repo.release('1');
release.info().then(function(infos) { ... });
// Edit a release
release.edit({
name: "Test"
})
// Delete the release
release.destroy()
// Upload a new asset as file/stream
release.upload('./myfile.zip').then(function() { ... });
release.upload(stream, { name: "myfile.zip" }).then(function() { ... });
release.upload will also notify with progress:
release.upload('./myfile.zip')
.progress((p) => {
/*
{ percentage: 96.61881065572815,
transferred: 45088768,
length: 46666656,
remaining: 1577888,
eta: 0,
runtime: 11,
delta: 196608,
speed: 3920762.434782609 }
*/
})
.then(() => {
});
// List assets of a release
release.assets().then(function(assets) { ... });
// Get details about the release
const asset = release.asset('1');
asset.info().then(function(infos) { ... });
// Download the asset to a file
asset.download('./myfile.zip').then(function() { ... });
// Download the asset to a stream
asset.download(stream).then(function() { ... });
// Delete the asset
asset.destroy()
// List email addresses
client.userEmails().then(function(emails) { ... });
// Add email address(es)
client.addUserEmails([ 'octocat@github.com' ]).then(function() { ... });
// Delete email address(es)
client.deleteUserEmails([ 'octocat@github.com' ]).then(function() { ... });
const app = client.application('clientId');
const token = app.token('access_token');
// Check an authorization
token.info().then(function(infos) { ... });
// Reset an authorization
token.reset().then(function() { ... });
// Delete an authorization
token.destroy().then(function() { ... });
const ref = repo.gitRef('heads/master');
// Get a reference
ref.info().then(function(infos) { ... });
// Edit / Delete
ref.edit({ ... }).then(function() { ... });
ref.destroy().then(function() { ... });
const commit = repo.gitCommit('<sha>');
// Get a commit
commit.info().then(function(infos) { ... });
You can also check your rate limit status by calling the following.
client.limit().then(function(rate) { ... })