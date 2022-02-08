openbase logo
Readme

octicons cover light octicons cover dark

Octicons

Octicons are a set of SVG icons built by GitHub for GitHub.

Libraries

This repository contains several libraries. Each of them is in the lib/ folder and gives access to Octicons on a different platform/language.

JavaScript

The octicons node.js library is the main JavaScript library. With a JavaScript API that can be used in a variety of applications.

PackageVersion
@primer/octicons
Node.js package with Javascript API		npm version
@primer/octicons-react
React Octicons components		npm version
@primer/styled-octicons
React Octicons components with Styled System props		npm version

Ruby

PackageVersion
octicons
Ruby gem with Ruby API		Gem version
octicons_helper
Rails helper for using octicons		Gem version
jekyll-octicons
Jekyll plugin for using octicons		Gem version

Contributing

Feedback, ideas, and bug reports

If you have feedback and ideas for improvement, open a new issue in this repo, using the appropriate issue template.

Request a new icon (GitHub staff only)

To request a new icon, open an issue using the icon request template in github/primer.

Adding or updating an icon

Read through our contributing guide if you want to add or update icons.

License

(c) GitHub, Inc.

When using the GitHub logos, be sure to follow the GitHub logo guidelines.

Code License: MIT Applies to all other files

