OCSP APIs for node.js

Various OCSP-related APIs to be used with node.js/io.js.

Installing

$ npm install ocsp

Parts

Agent Cache Server check() / verify() request.generate() getOCSPURI()

Agent

Usage:

var agent = new ocsp.Agent(); https.request({ method : ..., host : ..., port : ..., path : ..., agent : agent }, function ( res ) { });

The following code snippet will perform request to the specified server, and will verify that the certificate of the server using OCSP (either stapling or response from the CA).

NOTE: You may pass options object to new ocsp.Agent(options) , it may have following properties:

CACacheSize : number of CA certificates to keep in the cache. (Default: 1024)

Cache

Usage:

var cache = new ocsp.Cache(); var server = https.createServer({ cert : cert, key : key }, function ( req, res ) { res.end( 'hello world' ); }); server.on( 'OCSPRequest' , function ( cert, issuer, cb ) { ocsp.getOCSPURI(cert, function ( err, uri ) { if (err) return cb(err); if (uri === null ) return cb(); var req = ocsp.request.generate(cert, issuer); cache.probe(req.id, function ( err, cached ) { if (err) return cb(err); if (cached !== false ) return cb( null , cached.response); var options = { url : uri, ocsp : req.data }; cache.request(req.id, options, cb); }); }); });

Cache should be used to provide OCSP Stapling responses to the client.

NOTE: Constructor accepts options object with following properties:

probe : override .probe() method

: override method store : override .store() method

: override method filter : filter(url, callback) to white list CA urls to do requests

Server

Usage:

var server = ocsp.Server.create({ cert : cert, key : key }); server.addCert( 43 , 'good' ); server.addCert( 44 , 'revoked' , { revocationTime : new Date (), revocationReason : 'CACompromise' }); server.listen( 8000 );

OCSP Server, i.o.w. HTTP server providing OCSP responses for supplied OCSP requests.

Has following methods:

.addCert(serialNumber, status, info) , where: serialNumber could be either plain number, or instance of bn.js status is one of good , revoked info should be empty for good and should contain object for revoked (see example above, revocationReason is one of: unspecified , keyCompromise , CACompromise , affiliationChanged , superseded , cessationOfOperation , certificateHold , removeFromCRL , privelegeWithdrawn , AACompromise )

, where: All of http.Server methods!

Usage:

ocsp.check({ cert : cert, issuer : issuerCert }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) throw err; console .log(res); });

Send an OCSP request to the CA and ask if the cert is still valid. res constains the info.

Usage:

ocsp.verify({ request : request, response : response }, function ( err, res ) { });

Verify that response matches the request and is signed by the CA.

Usage:

var req = ocsp.request.generate(cert, issuerCert);

Generate OCSP request for .verify() or for sending it manually to OCSP server.

Usage:

ocsp.getOCSPURI(cert, function ( err, uri ) { });

Get URI of OCSP server.

LICENSE

This software is licensed under the MIT License.

Copyright Fedor Indutny, 2015.

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.