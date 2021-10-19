Node.js client for OpenComponents
Node.js version: 6 required
Disclaimer: This project is still under heavy development and the API is likely to change at any time. In case you would find any issues, check the troubleshooting page.
It will create an instance of the client. Options:
|Parameter
|type
|mandatory
|description
cache
object
|no
|Cache options. If null or empty will use default settings (never flush the cache)
cache.flushInterval
number (seconds)
|no
|The interval for flushing the cache
components
object
|yes
|The components to consume with versions
components[name]
string
|yes
|The component version
forwardAcceptLanguageToClient
boolean
|no
|Default false. When true, when doing client-side requests (normal or failover) appends a custom parameter to the browser's component hrefs so that the framework will ignore the browser's Accept-Language in favour of the query-string value
registries
object
|yes
|The registries' endpoints
registries.serverRendering
string
|no
|The baseUrl for server-side rendering requests
registries.clientRendering
string
|no
|The baseUrl for client-side rendering requests
templates
array
|no
|The templates available to the client, will extend the default: [require('oc-template-handlebars'), require('oc-template-jade')]
Example:
var Client = require('oc-client');
var client = new Client({
registries: { serverRendering: 'https://myregistry.com/'},
components: {
hello: '1.2.3',
world: '~2.2.5',
bla: ''
}
});
It will warmup the components that have been declared during the instantiation. Options:
|Parameter
|type
|mandatory
|description
headers
object
|no
|An object containing all the headers that must be forwarded to the components' requests
timeout
number (seconds)
|no
|Default 5. Maximum amount of time to wait during requests
renderComponents
function
|no
|A function to renderComponents on warmup. Defaults to client own implementation
Example:
var Client = require('oc-client');
var client = new Client({
registries: { serverRendering: 'https://myregistry.com/'},
components: {
hello: '1.2.3'
}
});
client.init({
headers: { 'accept-language': 'en-US'}
}, function(error, responses){
console.log(error);
// => something like null or Error making request to registry
console.log(responses);
// => something like { hello: '<b>hello</b>'}
});
It will get the components' resolved versions for given requested versions. Useful for polling mechanism and caches management.
Example:
...
client.getComponentsInfo([{
name: 'header',
version: '1.X.X'
}], function(error, infos){
console.log(infos);
/* => [{
componentName: 'header',
requestedVersion: '1.X.X',
apiResponse: {
name: 'header',
requestVersion: '1.X.X',
type: 'oc-component',
version: '1.2.4'
}
}] */
});
It will resolve a component href, will make a request to the registry, and will render the component. The callback will contain an error (if present), rendered html, and details (which includes headers).
Options:
|Parameter
|type
|mandatory
|description
container
boolean
|no
|Default false, when false, renders a component without its container
disableFailoverRendering
boolean
|no
|Disables the automatic failover rendering in case the registry times-out (in case configuration.registries.clientRendering contains a valid value.) Default false
forwardAcceptLanguageToClient
boolean
|no
|When not specified in config, defaults to false. When true, when doing client-side requests (normal or failover) appends a custom parameter to the browser's component hrefs so that the framework will ignore the browser's Accept-Language in favour of the query-string value
headers
object
|no
|An object containing all the headers that must be forwarded to the component
parameters
object
|no
|An object containing the parameters for component's request
registries
object
|no
|The registries' endpoints (overrides the parameters defined during instantiation)
registries.serverRendering
string
|no
|The baseUrl for server-side rendering requests (overrides the parameter defined during instantiation)
registries.clientRendering
string
|no
|The baseUrl for client-side rendering requests (overrides the parameter defined during instantiation)
render
string
|no
|Default
server. When
server, it will return html. When
client will produce the html to put in the page for post-poning the rendering to the browser
timeout
number (seconds)
|no
|Default 5. When request times-out, the callback will be fired with a timeout error and a client-side rendering response (unless
disableFailoverRendering is set to
true)
Example:
...
client.renderComponent('header', {
container: false,
headers: {
'accept-language': 'en-GB'
},
parameters: {
loggedIn: true
},
timeout: 2
}, function(err, html, details){
console.log(html, details.headers);
// => "<div>This is the header. <a>Log-out</a></div>"
});
It will make a request to the registry, and will render the components. The callback will contain an array of errors (array of
null in case there aren't any), an array of rendered html snippets, and an array of details. It will follow the same order of the request. This method will make 1 request to the registry + n requests for each component to get the views of components that aren't cached yet. After caching the views, this will make just 1 request to the registry.
Components parameter:
|Parameter
|type
|mandatory
|description
components
array of objects
|yes
|The array of components to retrieve and render
components[index].name
string
|yes
|The component's name
components[index].version
string
|no
|The component's version. When not speficied, it will use globally specified one (doing client initialisation); when not specified and not globally specified, it will default to "" (latest)
components[index].parameters
object
|no
|The component's parameters
components[index].container
boolean
|no
|The component's container option. When not specified, it will be the one specified in the options (for all components); if none is specified in options, it will default to
true. When false, renders a component without its container
components[index].render
string
|no
|The component's render mode. When not specified, it will be the one specified in the options (for all components); if none is specified in options, it will default to
server. When
server, the rendering will be performed on the server-side and the result will be component's html. If
client, the html will contain a promise to do the rendering on the browser.
Options:
|Parameter
|type
|mandatory
|description
container
boolean
|no
|Default true, when false, renders a component without its container
disableFailoverRendering
boolean
|no
|Disables the automatic failover rendering in case the registry times-out (in case configuration.registries.clientRendering contains a valid value.) Default false
forwardAcceptLanguageToClient
boolean
|no
|When not specified in config, defaults to false. When true, when doing client-side requests (normal or failover) appends a custom parameter to the browser's component hrefs so that the framework will ignore the browser's Accept-Language in favour of the query-string value
headers
object
|no
|An object containing all the headers that must be forwarded to the component
ie8
boolean
|no
|Default false, if true puts in place the necessary polyfills to make all the stuff work with ie8
parameters
object
|no
|Global parameters for all components to retrieve. When component has its own parameters, globals will be overwritten
registries
object
|no
|The registries' endpoints (overrides the parameters defined during instantiation)
registries.serverRendering
string
|no
|The baseUrl for server-side rendering requests (overrides the parameter defined during instantiation)
registries.clientRendering
string
|no
|The baseUrl for client-side rendering requests (overrides the parameter defined during instantiation)
render
string
|no
|Default
server. When
server, it will return html. When
client will produce the html to put in the page for post-poning the rendering to the browser
timeout
number (seconds)
|no
|Default 5. When request times-out, the callback will be fired with a timeout error and a client-side rendering response (unless
disableFailoverRendering is set to
true)
Example:
...
client.renderComponents([{
name: 'header',
parameters: { loggedIn: true }
}, {
name: 'footer',
version: '4.5.X'
}, {
name: 'advert',
parameters: { position: 'left' },
render: 'client'
}], {
container: false,
headers: {
'accept-language': 'en-US'
},
timeout: 3.0
}, function(errors, htmls, details){
for ( let i; i < htmls.length; i++) {
console.log(htmls[i], details[i].headers);
}
// => ["<div>Header</div>",
// "<p>Footer</p>",
// "<oc-component href=\"\/\/registry.com\/advert\/?position=left\"><\/oc-component>"]
});