Node.js client for OpenComponents

Node.js version: 6 required

Disclaimer: This project is still under heavy development and the API is likely to change at any time. In case you would find any issues, check the troubleshooting page.

API

new Client(options)

It will create an instance of the client. Options:

Parameter type mandatory description cache object no Cache options. If null or empty will use default settings (never flush the cache) cache.flushInterval number (seconds) no The interval for flushing the cache components object yes The components to consume with versions components[name] string yes The component version forwardAcceptLanguageToClient boolean no Default false. When true, when doing client-side requests (normal or failover) appends a custom parameter to the browser's component hrefs so that the framework will ignore the browser's Accept-Language in favour of the query-string value registries object yes The registries' endpoints registries.serverRendering string no The baseUrl for server-side rendering requests registries.clientRendering string no The baseUrl for client-side rendering requests templates array no The templates available to the client, will extend the default: [require('oc-template-handlebars'), require('oc-template-jade')]

Example:

var Client = require ( 'oc-client' ); var client = new Client({ registries : { serverRendering : 'https://myregistry.com/' }, components : { hello : '1.2.3' , world : '~2.2.5' , bla : '' } });

It will warmup the components that have been declared during the instantiation. Options:

Parameter type mandatory description headers object no An object containing all the headers that must be forwarded to the components' requests timeout number (seconds) no Default 5. Maximum amount of time to wait during requests renderComponents function no A function to renderComponents on warmup. Defaults to client own implementation

Example:

var Client = require ( 'oc-client' ); var client = new Client({ registries : { serverRendering : 'https://myregistry.com/' }, components : { hello : '1.2.3' } }); client.init({ headers : { 'accept-language' : 'en-US' } }, function ( error, responses ) { console .log(error); console .log(responses); });

It will get the components' resolved versions for given requested versions. Useful for polling mechanism and caches management.

Example:

... client.getComponentsInfo([{ name : 'header' , version : '1.X.X' }], function ( error, infos ) { console .log(infos); });

It will resolve a component href, will make a request to the registry, and will render the component. The callback will contain an error (if present), rendered html, and details (which includes headers).

Options:

Parameter type mandatory description container boolean no Default false, when false, renders a component without its container disableFailoverRendering boolean no Disables the automatic failover rendering in case the registry times-out (in case configuration.registries.clientRendering contains a valid value.) Default false forwardAcceptLanguageToClient boolean no When not specified in config, defaults to false. When true, when doing client-side requests (normal or failover) appends a custom parameter to the browser's component hrefs so that the framework will ignore the browser's Accept-Language in favour of the query-string value headers object no An object containing all the headers that must be forwarded to the component parameters object no An object containing the parameters for component's request registries object no The registries' endpoints (overrides the parameters defined during instantiation) registries.serverRendering string no The baseUrl for server-side rendering requests (overrides the parameter defined during instantiation) registries.clientRendering string no The baseUrl for client-side rendering requests (overrides the parameter defined during instantiation) render string no Default server . When server , it will return html. When client will produce the html to put in the page for post-poning the rendering to the browser timeout number (seconds) no Default 5. When request times-out, the callback will be fired with a timeout error and a client-side rendering response (unless disableFailoverRendering is set to true )

Example:

... client.renderComponent( 'header' , { container : false , headers : { 'accept-language' : 'en-GB' }, parameters : { loggedIn : true }, timeout : 2 }, function ( err, html, details ) { console .log(html, details.headers); });

It will make a request to the registry, and will render the components. The callback will contain an array of errors (array of null in case there aren't any), an array of rendered html snippets, and an array of details. It will follow the same order of the request. This method will make 1 request to the registry + n requests for each component to get the views of components that aren't cached yet. After caching the views, this will make just 1 request to the registry.

Components parameter:

Parameter type mandatory description components array of objects yes The array of components to retrieve and render components[index].name string yes The component's name components[index].version string no The component's version. When not speficied, it will use globally specified one (doing client initialisation); when not specified and not globally specified, it will default to "" (latest) components[index].parameters object no The component's parameters components[index].container boolean no The component's container option. When not specified, it will be the one specified in the options (for all components); if none is specified in options, it will default to true . When false, renders a component without its container components[index].render string no The component's render mode. When not specified, it will be the one specified in the options (for all components); if none is specified in options, it will default to server . When server , the rendering will be performed on the server-side and the result will be component's html. If client , the html will contain a promise to do the rendering on the browser.

Options:

Parameter type mandatory description container boolean no Default true, when false, renders a component without its container disableFailoverRendering boolean no Disables the automatic failover rendering in case the registry times-out (in case configuration.registries.clientRendering contains a valid value.) Default false forwardAcceptLanguageToClient boolean no When not specified in config, defaults to false. When true, when doing client-side requests (normal or failover) appends a custom parameter to the browser's component hrefs so that the framework will ignore the browser's Accept-Language in favour of the query-string value headers object no An object containing all the headers that must be forwarded to the component ie8 boolean no Default false, if true puts in place the necessary polyfills to make all the stuff work with ie8 parameters object no Global parameters for all components to retrieve. When component has its own parameters, globals will be overwritten registries object no The registries' endpoints (overrides the parameters defined during instantiation) registries.serverRendering string no The baseUrl for server-side rendering requests (overrides the parameter defined during instantiation) registries.clientRendering string no The baseUrl for client-side rendering requests (overrides the parameter defined during instantiation) render string no Default server . When server , it will return html. When client will produce the html to put in the page for post-poning the rendering to the browser timeout number (seconds) no Default 5. When request times-out, the callback will be fired with a timeout error and a client-side rendering response (unless disableFailoverRendering is set to true )

Example: