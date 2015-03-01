openbase logo
obtain-unicode

by Jxck
0.0.5 (see all)

implementation of convert a DOMString to a sequence of Unicode characters at http://www.w3.org/TR/WebIDL/#dfn-obtain-unicode

Readme

Isomorphic Unicode Codepoint to/from String converter

about

implementation of Obtain Unicode Algorithm from DOMString at http://www.w3.org/TR/WebIDL/#dfn-obtain-unicode

also polyfill of String.fromCodePoint() for convert codepoints to string. https://developer.mozilla.org/ja/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/String/fromCodePoint#Polyfill

support

use Object.definePropety so not support under IE8.

install

$ npm install obtain-unicode

usage

works in node and browser. Isomorphic !! no Browserify.

var obtainUnicode =  obtainUnicode || require('../obtain-unicode').obtainUnicode;

console.log(obtainUnicode('beer!🍻'));
// [98, 101, 101, 114, 33, 127867]

console.log(('beer!🍻'.codePoint()));
// [98, 101, 101, 114, 33, 127867]

console.log(String.fromCodePoint(98, 101, 101, 114, 33, 127867));
// "beer!🍻

test

$ npm test

and also open test/index.html in your browser and see console.

for TypeScript

use obtain-unicode.d.ts

License

The MIT License (MIT) Copyright (c) 2015 Jxck

