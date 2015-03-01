implementation of Obtain Unicode Algorithm from DOMString at http://www.w3.org/TR/WebIDL/#dfn-obtain-unicode
also polyfill of String.fromCodePoint() for convert codepoints to string. https://developer.mozilla.org/ja/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/String/fromCodePoint#Polyfill
use Object.definePropety so not support under IE8.
$ npm install obtain-unicode
works in node and browser. Isomorphic !! no Browserify.
var obtainUnicode = obtainUnicode || require('../obtain-unicode').obtainUnicode;
console.log(obtainUnicode('beer!🍻'));
// [98, 101, 101, 114, 33, 127867]
console.log(('beer!🍻'.codePoint()));
// [98, 101, 101, 114, 33, 127867]
console.log(String.fromCodePoint(98, 101, 101, 114, 33, 127867));
// "beer!🍻
$ npm test
and also open test/index.html in your browser and see console.
The MIT License (MIT) Copyright (c) 2015 Jxck