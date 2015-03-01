Isomorphic Unicode Codepoint to/from String converter

about

implementation of Obtain Unicode Algorithm from DOMString at http://www.w3.org/TR/WebIDL/#dfn-obtain-unicode

also polyfill of String.fromCodePoint() for convert codepoints to string. https://developer.mozilla.org/ja/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/String/fromCodePoint#Polyfill

support

use Object.definePropety so not support under IE8.

install

$ npm install obtain-unicode

usage

works in node and browser. Isomorphic !! no Browserify.

var obtainUnicode = obtainUnicode || require ( '../obtain-unicode' ).obtainUnicode; console .log(obtainUnicode( 'beer!🍻' )); console .log(( 'beer!🍻' .codePoint())); console .log( String .fromCodePoint( 98 , 101 , 101 , 114 , 33 , 127867 ));

test

$ npm test

and also open test/index.html in your browser and see console.

for TypeScript

use obtain-unicode.d.ts

License

The MIT License (MIT) Copyright (c) 2015 Jxck