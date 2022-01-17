Type definitions for the latest Obsidian API.
Warning: The Obsidian API is still in early alpha and is subject to change at any time!
All API documentation is located in the file
obsidian.d.ts.
This will include types, properties, methods and comments explaining what everything does.
For a full example on how to create Obsidian plugins, use the template at https://github.com/obsidianmd/obsidian-sample-plugin
manifest.json
id the ID of your plugin.
name the display name of your plugin.
author the plugin author's name.
version the version of your plugin.
minAppVersion the minimum required Obsidian version for your plugin.
description the long description of your plugin.
authorUrl (optional) a URL to your own website.
isDesktopOnly whether your plugin uses NodeJS or Electron APIs.
main.js
require('obsidian')
require('fs') or
require('electron')
Plugin
App, the global object that owns everything else. You can access this via
this.app inside your plugin. The
App interface provides accessors for the following interfaces.
Vault, the interface that lets you interact with files and folders in the vault.
Workspace, the interface that lets you interact with panes on the screen.
MetadataCache, the interface that contains cached metadata about each markdown file, including headings, links, embeds, tags, and blocks.
Plugin, you can:
this.addRibbonIcon.
this.addStatusBarItem.
this.addCommand.
this.addSettingTab.
this.registerView.
this.loadData and
this.saveData.
For registering events from any event interfaces, such as
App and
Workspace, please use
this.registerEvent, which will automatically detach your event handler when your plugin unloads:
this.registerEvent(app.on('event-name', callback));
If you register DOM events for elements that persist on the page after your plugin unloads, such as
window or
document events, please use
this.registerDomEvent:
this.registerDomEvent(element, 'click', callback);
If you use
setInterval, please use
this.registerInterval:
this.registerInterval(setInterval(callback, 1000));