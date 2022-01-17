Obsidian API

Type definitions for the latest Obsidian API.

Warning: The Obsidian API is still in early alpha and is subject to change at any time!

Documentation

All API documentation is located in the file obsidian.d.ts . This will include types, properties, methods and comments explaining what everything does.

For a full example on how to create Obsidian plugins, use the template at https://github.com/obsidianmd/obsidian-sample-plugin

Plugin structure

manifest.json

id the ID of your plugin.

the ID of your plugin. name the display name of your plugin.

the display name of your plugin. author the plugin author's name.

the plugin author's name. version the version of your plugin.

the version of your plugin. minAppVersion the minimum required Obsidian version for your plugin.

the minimum required Obsidian version for your plugin. description the long description of your plugin.

the long description of your plugin. authorUrl (optional) a URL to your own website.

(optional) a URL to your own website. isDesktopOnly whether your plugin uses NodeJS or Electron APIs.

main.js

This is the main entry point of your plugin.

Import any Obsidian API using require('obsidian')

Import NodeJS or Electron API using require('fs') or require('electron')

or Must export a default class which extends Plugin

Must bundle all external dependencies into this file, using Rollup, Webpack, or another javascript bundler.

App Architecture

The app is organized into a few major modules:

App , the global object that owns everything else. You can access this via this.app inside your plugin. The App interface provides accessors for the following interfaces.

, the global object that owns everything else. You can access this via inside your plugin. The interface provides accessors for the following interfaces. Vault , the interface that lets you interact with files and folders in the vault.

, the interface that lets you interact with files and folders in the vault. Workspace , the interface that lets you interact with panes on the screen.

, the interface that lets you interact with panes on the screen. MetadataCache , the interface that contains cached metadata about each markdown file, including headings, links, embeds, tags, and blocks.

Additionally, by inheriting Plugin , you can:

Add a ribbon icon using this.addRibbonIcon .

. Add a status bar (bottom) element using this.addStatusBarItem .

. Add a global command, optionally with a default hotkey, using this.addCommand .

. Add a plugin settings tab using this.addSettingTab .

. Register a new kind of view using this.registerView .

. Save and load plugin data using this.loadData and this.saveData .

Registering events

For registering events from any event interfaces, such as App and Workspace , please use this.registerEvent , which will automatically detach your event handler when your plugin unloads:

this .registerEvent(app.on( 'event-name' , callback));

If you register DOM events for elements that persist on the page after your plugin unloads, such as window or document events, please use this.registerDomEvent :

this .registerDomEvent(element, 'click' , callback);

If you use setInterval , please use this.registerInterval :