#observed
ABANDONED 4/22/2016 Object.observe has been removed from future versions of V8. Therefore, this module is no longer being maintained.
NOTE: the Object.observe proposal has been withdrawn and may be removed from V8 in the future. Use at your own risk.
ES6
Object.observe with nested object support; e.g. the way I want it.
Do you dream of observing a plain javascript object for changes and reacting to it later? Now you can.
Available in Node >= 0.11.13, the standards compliant Object.observe treasure resides.
Object.observe allows us to register a listener for any type of change to a given object.
var o = { name: 'harmony' };
Object.observe(o, function (changes) {
console.log(changes);
})
o.name = 'ES6!'
o.kind = 'observed';
// logs..
// [ { type: 'update',
// object: { name: 'ES6!', kind: 'observed' },
// name: 'name',
// oldValue: 'harmony' },
// { type: 'add',
// object: { name: 'ES6!', kind: 'observed' },
// name: 'kind' } ]
You'll notice our callback received an array of all changes that occured. Cool. But what about nested objects? Do they get automatically observed as well?
var o = { nested: { deeper: true }};
Object.observe(o, function (changes) {
console.log(changes);
})
o.nested.deeper = false
// crickets ..
Turns out they don't. And that's what
observed is for: watching object modifications without having to care about whether or not they have nested objects and arrays.
observed returns an
EventEmitter which you listen to for changes.
There are five classes of events, closely mirroring
Object.observe
add
update
delete
reconfigure
change - fired when any of the above events are emitted
var O = require('observed')
var object = { name: {} }
var ee = O(object)
ee.on('add', console.log)
object.name.last = 'observed'
// logs
// { path: 'name.last',
// name: 'last',
// type: 'add',
// object: { last: 'observed' },
// value: 'observed',
// oldValue: undefined }
You'll notice we now receive more information compared to
Object.observe
path: full path to the property, including nesting
name: name of the path reported by
Object.observe
type: name of the event reported by
Object.observe
object: object reported from
Object.observe
value: current value for the given
path. same as
object[name]
oldValue: previous value of the property as reported by
Object.observe
You may also listen for changes to specific paths:
var O = require('observed')
var object = { name: { last: 'Heckmann', first: 'aaron' }}
var ee = O(object)
ee.on('update name.first', console.log)
object.name.first = 'Aaron'
// logs
// { path: 'name.first',
// name: 'first',
// type: 'update',
// object: { last: 'Heckmann', first: 'Aaron' },
// value: 'Aaron',
// oldValue: 'aaron' }
To stop observing the object, call its
stop() method. Internally this
causes us to
Object.unobserve() all the observed objects.
var O = require('observed');
var obj = { movie: { title: 'Mad Max: Fury Road' }};
var ee = O(obj);
// do something with ee
ee.stop();
There are occasions where we want to immediately force all pending changes to
emit instead of waiting for the next turn of the event loop.
observed has
us covered here too. Just call its
deliverChanges() method and all pending
changes will emit.
var O = require('observed');
var obj = { movie: { title: 'Godzilla' }};
var ee = O(obj);
var emitted = false;
ee.on('change', function(){ emitted = true });
obj.movie.year = 2014;
assert.equal(false, emitted);
ee.deliverChanges();
assert.equal(true, emitted);
// :)
Object.observe is available by default in Node >=
0.11.13.
NOTE: the Object.observe proposal has been withdrawn and may be removed from V8 in the future. Use at your own risk.
> node yourProgram.js
If you are running Node
>= 0.11.0 < 0.11.13 you must run Node using the
--harmony flag
and use a
0.0.n version of this module.
> npm install observed@0.0.3
> node --harmony yourProgram.js
Run em with
