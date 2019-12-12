In browsers that support the Intersection Observer, this library lets you find out when an element of yours is in viewport. The viewport itself is configurable. It can be the window or any other element in the DOM. Only requirement is that the element who visibility you want to check must be a child of the element you choose as your viewport.

Installation

npm install observe-element- in -viewport

or grab it directly from unpkg and include it in your html as

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/observe-element-in-viewport" > </ script > < script type = "module" src = "https://unpkg.com/observe-element-in-viewport?module" > </ script >

or directly in your javascript as below which will import the latest version of observe-element-in-viewport .

import { observeElementInViewport, isInViewport } from 'https://unpkg.com/observe-element-in-viewport?module'

Note

For more information on how to get specific versions from unpkg , have a look at their webpage.

Usage

Observing a target element

import { observeElementInViewport } from 'observe-element-in-viewport' const viewport = document .querySelector( '.viewport' ) const target = document .querySelector( '.target' ) const inHandler = ( entry, unobserve, targetEl ) => console .log( 'In viewport' ) const outHandler = ( entry, unobserve, targetEl ) => console .log( 'Not in viewport' ) const unobserve = observeElementInViewport(target, inHandler, outHandler, { viewport, modTop : '-100px' threshold : [ 90 ] })

One time query to check if target element is in viewport

import { isInViewport } from 'observe-element-in-viewport' const target = document .querySelector( '.target' ) console .log( await isInViewport(target))

Demo

Try it here