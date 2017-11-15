observe
A powerful, pragmatic implementation of the observer pattern for javascript objects and arrays.
var observe = require('observe')
var object = {a:1, b:{}, c:[]}
var observer = observe(object)
observer.on('change', function(change) {
if(change.property[0] === 'a') {
console.log("My 'a' property changed to: "+observer.subject.a + '.')
} else if(change.property[0] === 'b' && change.property[1] === 'x') {
console.log("FINALLY someone sets my b.x property!")
} else if(change.property[0] === 'c' && change.type === 'added') {
var s = change.count>1 ? 's' : '' // plural
console.log("My c property got "+change.count+" new value"+s+": "+observer.subject.c.slice(change.index, change.index+change.count) +'.')
} else if(change.property[0] === 'c' && change.type === 'removed') {
var s = change.count>1 ? 's' : '' // plural
console.log("Someone took "+change.removed+" from c!")
} else {
console.log("Well i just don't know *what's* going on with "+change.property.join('.') +".")
}
})
observer.set('a', 2) // prints "My 'a' property changed to: 2."
observer.set('b.x', 'hi') // prints "FINALLY someone sets my b.x property!"
observer.get('c').push(3, 4) // prints "My c property got 2 new values: 3,4."
observer.get('c').splice(0,1) // prints "Someone took 3 from c!"
observer.set('b.y', 'ho') // prints "Well i just don't know *what's* going on with b.y."
observer.get('c').append([5,6,7])// prints "My c property got 3 new values: 5,6,7."
Object.observe?
Object.observe is fantastic - if you live in the future! Attempts at polyfilling this simply aren't practical, because they have to use polling. Since this won't be practically usable until ECMAScript 7 is widespread, this module will do what you need almost as elegantly. Also,
Object.observe doesn't have the
data feature (see below).
npm install observe
or download the built package generatedBuilds/observe.umd.js from the repository and include it in a <script> tag.
var Future = require('observe') // node-js and webpack
define(['observe'], function(observe) { ... } // amd
observe; // observe.global.js defines proto globally
// if you really want to shun module-based design
var observer = observe(obj) - returns an observer object, which is an instance of node.js's EventEmitter. The
obj argument can be any
Object or
Array. Note that even though this uses node.js's EventEmitter, it still works in the browser.
observer.subject - the object being observed (same as the
obj passed in)
observer.get(property) - Returns a new observer for a property within the observer's subject. Any changes done to the returned observer will trigger events on the calling observer, but you can also set up an event listener on the returned observer.
property - The propety to get an observer for, in dot notation (see below).
observer.set(property, value) - Sets a value on the observer's subject and emits a
"set" change event.
property - The propety to set, in dot notation (see below).
value - The value to set on that property.
observer.unset(property) - Deletes a value on the observer's subject and emits an
"unset" change event.
property - The propety to unset (delete), in dot notation (see below).
All the standard Array mutator methods are supported by observe:
observer.splice(...) - Can emit a
"removed" change event, then an
"added" change event (only emits both if values are both added and removed).
observer.push(...) - Also emits an `"added" change event.
observer.pop() - Emits a
"removed" change event.
observer.shift() - Emits a
"removed" change event.
observer.unshift(...) - Emits an
"added" change event.
observer.sort(...) - Emits a
"set" change event.
observer.reverse() - Emits a
"set" change event.
observer.append(...) - Slightly optimized shorthand for
observer.splice(observer.subject.length,0,...).
observer.data(value) - Returns a new observer that will include the passed value as the
data property in change events
caused by that observer. This can be useful if you need to ignore a change event in certain handlers but not other, or if you want
some way to know when an action caused by the change has been completed, or if you just need to pass some additional information.
For example:
var observer = observer({})
var ignoreA = {}
observer.on('change', function(change) {
if(change.data !== ignoreA) {
console.log("A")
}
})
var ignoreB = {}
observer.on('change', function(change) { // somewhere else...
if(change.data !== ignoreB) {
console.log("B")
}
})
observer.data(ignoreA).set('a', 1) // prints "B", but not "A"
observer.union(collapse) - Returns an observer object for which any property added via set, push, splice, or append joins an internal observee together with this observee, so that the internal observee and the containing observee will both send 'change' events appropriately.
collapse - (default: false) If true, any property added will be set to the subject of the value added (so that value won't be an observee anymore). Note: only use collapse:true if the observees you're unioning isn't actually an object that inherits from an observee - any instance methods on the observee that come from child classes won't be accessible anymore.
Example:
var x = observe({a:5})
var b = observe({})
x.subject.a === 5 ;; true
b.union(true).set('x', x)
b.subject.x.a === 5 ;; true
b.subject.x.subject.a === 5 ;; false
The properties passed into
get and
set are passed in dot notation. Array indexes can also be passed with dot notation. That means that passing "a.b.c" refers to
observer.subject.a.b.c and "a.3.x" refers to
observer.subject.a[3].x.
The change event comes through whenever an observer is used to
set,
push,
splice, or
append on its subject. Listen to the
change event using
observer.on or any of the other standard EventEmitter methods. The event has the following properties:
type - Either
"set" (for value changes),
"unset" (for property deletion),
"added" (for values added to an array), or
"removed" (for values removed from an array).
property - An array where each element of the array is one part of the path of the property being changed. For example for
"a.b.c", the property parameter will hold
['a','b','c'].
index - The array index at which values were added or removed. Only exists for
"added" and
"removed" events.
count - The number of elements added. Only exists for
"added" events.
removed - The list of values removed from an array. Only exists for
type="removed" events.
data - The value set with the
data() method (see above).
So while observe is usually used as a function, it's actually an object constructor. You can inherit from
observe just like you might inherit from any other object in javascript. Instances created from a constructor who's parent is
observe will have all the methods above. For example:
var SpecialObserver = function() {
observe.apply(this,arguments) // superclass constructor call
}
SpecialObserver.prototype = observe({})
SpecialObserver.prototype.specialMethod = function() {
console.log("Hi! My prototype says I'm special! My x is "+this.subject.x)
}
var s = new SpecialObserver({x:1})
s.set('x', 2)
s.specialMethod() // prints ""Hi! My prototype says I'm special! My x is 2"
Or if you're using proto:
var SpecialObserver2 = proto(observe, function() {
this.specialMethod = function() {
console.log("Hi! My prototype says I'm special! My x is "+this.subject.x)
}
})
var s2 = SpecialObserver2({x:1})
s.set('x',2)
s.specialMethod() // same thing as above
Note that if you do this,
observer.union(true) will not add objects in such a way that preserves the special methods. You'll need to use
observer.union(false) (or simply leave out the argument) and deal with the double subject in there.
push wasn't able to push multiple items - https://github.com/Tixit/observe/issues/2
Anything helps:
How to submit pull requests:
npm install at its root
Released under the MIT license: http://opensource.org/licenses/MIT