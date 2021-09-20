Observatory by Mozilla is a project designed to help developers, system administrators, and security professionals configure their sites safely and securely.
The full report url has suggestions to repair each of these issues.
$ npm install -g observatory-cli
(Optional
Docker instructions below.)
Scan a site for
https best practices.
# json!
$ observatory some.site.name
# include 'zero' scores, display as a tabular report
$ observatory some.site.name --zero --format=report
# attempt to force a re-scan
$ observatory some.site.name --rescan
Test a site as part of a Continuous Integration pipeline.
Script will FAIL unless the grade is AT LEAST
B+
$ observatory some.site.name --min-grade B+
...and the score is at least 50.
$ observatory some.site.name --min-grade B+ --min-score 50
Print the URL for the expanded online report.
$ observatory some.site.name --format=url
nagios monitoring plugin mode.
For
--nagios <failcode>,
failcode will be the exit code if the test fails.
--min-score,
--min-grade,
--zero,
--skip affect the test.
$ observatory --nagios 2 --min-score 85 -z --skip cookies
CRITICAL ["content-security-policy",...,"x-xss-protection"]
Any negative scores fail the test, unless
--min-score or
--min-grade is specified.
# '2' maps to nagios 'critical.' Exits '2'
$ observatory ssllabs.com --nagios 2
CRITICAL ["redirection"]
We can
--skip the failing rule, and affect the score.
$ observatory ssllabs.com --nagios 2 --skip redirection
observatory [INFO] modfiying score, because of --skip. was: 100, now: 105
OK
Quiet output with
-q.
$ observatory ssllabs.com --nagios 2 --skip redirection -q
OK
$ observatory --help
Usage: observatory [options] <site>
cli for interacting with Mozilla HTTP Observatory
https://observatory.mozilla.org/
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
--format [format] format for output. choice: (json|report|csv|url). `json` is default
--min-grade <grade> testing: this grade or better, or exit(1)
--min-score <score> testing: this score or better, or exit(1)
--nagios [failcode] nagios mode, exits with [failcode] on failure
--rescan initiate a rescan instead of showing recent scan results
-z, --zero show test results that don't affect the final score
--attempts <n> number of attempts to try before failing
--api-version [version] api version: defaults to 1
--skip <rule> skip rules by name. works with min-score only
--tls do tls checks instead
-q, --quiet turns off all logging
Output Formats (--format)
- json json of the report
- report plain-text tabular format
- csv alias for report
- url url for online version
Nagios Mode (--nagios)
- if `--min-score` and/or `--min-grade`, use those.
- else *any* negative rules fail the check.
- exits with integer `failcode`.
Report, with options:
-z to show '0' rules (all rules)
--skip to skip a rule (affects SCORE, but not GRADE)
$ observatory some.site --format=report -z --skip redirection
observatory [INFO] modfiying score, because of --skip. was: 60, now: 65
HTTP Observatory Report: some.site
Score Description
-20 content-security-policy Content Security Policy (CSP) implemented, but allows 'unsafe-inline' inside script-src
-10 x-xss-protection X-XSS-Protection header not implemented
-5 x-content-type-options X-Content-Type-Options header not implemented
0 contribute Contribute.json implemented with the required contact information
0 cookies No cookies detected
0 cross-origin-resource-sharing Content is not visible via cross-origin resource sharing (CORS) files or headers
0 public-key-pinning HTTP Public Key Pinning (HPKP) header not implemented
0 strict-transport-security HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS) header set to a minimum of six months (15768000)
0 subresource-integrity Subresource Integrity (SRI) not implemented, but all scripts are loaded from a similar origin
0 x-frame-options X-Frame-Options (XFO) header set to SAMEORIGIN or DENY
Score: 65 (modified due to --skip)
Grade: C+
Full Report Url: https://observatory.mozilla.org/analyze/some.site
NODE_DEBUG=request observatory --format report --rescan --zero www.mozilla.org
https://github.com/mozilla/http-observatory/blob/master/httpobs/docs/api.md
observatory-cli
Use the provided Dockerfile, to build and execute
observatory in Docker container. Useful for Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) pipelines capable of running containers but that otherwise don't need a lot of extra software.
To get started,
Build the container. Tag it as
mozilla/observatory-cli
docker build -t mozilla/observatory-cli .
Add a section like this to your
profile (varies depending on your operating system and shell.
bash shown).
## $HOME/.bashrc
if [[ -d $HOME/.bash_functions ]]; then
for file in $HOME/.bash_functions/*; do
. $file
done
fi
Create the directory referenced in point 2 and copy the files in
shell_functions (not
bash_completion) into that directory:
$ mkdir $HOME/.bash_functions
$ find shell_functions -maxdepth 1 -type f -executable | while read file; do cp $file $HOME/.bash_functions; done
Optional: Add Bash completion to your shell. (varies depending on your host operating system)
## On Red Hat based distributions:
sudo cp shell_functions/bash_completion/observatory.bash /etc/bash_completion.d/
Start a new shell and execute
observatory. Now it's in a Docker container. Bash completion is available if you've added it.