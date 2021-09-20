openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

observatory-cli

by mozilla
0.7.1 (see all)

Command line client for Mozilla HTTP observatory service

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

632

GitHub Stars

156

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MPL-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Observatory by Mozilla CLI Client

Score your site's HTTPS practices

Observatory by Mozilla is a project designed to help developers, system administrators, and security professionals configure their sites safely and securely.

Observatory in action!

Example site report, with additional options

Screenshot of ssllabs.com report, showing colors

The full report url has suggestions to repair each of these issues.

Install

$ npm install -g observatory-cli

(Optional Docker instructions below.)

Usage

  1. Scan a site for https best practices.

    # json!
$ observatory some.site.name

# include 'zero' scores, display as a tabular report
$ observatory some.site.name --zero --format=report

# attempt to force a re-scan
$ observatory some.site.name --rescan

  2. Test a site as part of a Continuous Integration pipeline.

    Script will FAIL unless the grade is AT LEAST B+

    $ observatory some.site.name --min-grade B+

    ...and the score is at least 50.

    $ observatory some.site.name --min-grade B+ --min-score 50

  1. Print the URL for the expanded online report.

    $ observatory some.site.name --format=url

  2. nagios monitoring plugin mode.

    For --nagios <failcode>, failcode will be the exit code if the test fails.

    --min-score, --min-grade, --zero, --skip affect the test.

    $ observatory  --nagios 2 --min-score 85 -z --skip cookies
CRITICAL ["content-security-policy",...,"x-xss-protection"]

    Any negative scores fail the test, unless --min-score or --min-grade is specified.

    # '2' maps to nagios 'critical.'  Exits '2'

$ observatory ssllabs.com --nagios 2
CRITICAL ["redirection"]

    We can --skip the failing rule, and affect the score.

    $ observatory ssllabs.com --nagios 2 --skip redirection
observatory [INFO] modfiying score, because of --skip.  was: 100, now: 105
OK

    Quiet output with -q.

    $ observatory ssllabs.com --nagios 2 --skip redirection -q
OK

Help Ouput

$ observatory --help

  Usage: observatory [options] <site>

  cli for interacting with Mozilla HTTP Observatory

  https://observatory.mozilla.org/

  Options:

    -h, --help               output usage information
    -V, --version            output the version number
    --format [format]        format for output.  choice:  (json|report|csv|url).  `json` is default
    --min-grade <grade>      testing: this grade or better, or exit(1)
    --min-score <score>      testing: this score or better, or exit(1)
    --nagios [failcode]      nagios mode, exits with [failcode] on failure
    --rescan                 initiate a rescan instead of showing recent scan results
    -z, --zero               show test results that don't affect the final score
    --attempts <n>           number of attempts to try before failing
    --api-version [version]  api version:  defaults to 1
    --skip <rule>            skip rules by name.  works with min-score only
    --tls                    do tls checks instead
    -q, --quiet              turns off all logging


  Output Formats (--format)
    - json    json of the report
    - report  plain-text tabular format
    - csv     alias for report
    - url     url for online version


  Nagios Mode (--nagios)
    - if `--min-score` and/or `--min-grade`, use those.
    - else *any* negative rules fail the check.
    - exits with integer `failcode`.

Example Report, Text Version

Report, with options:

  • -z to show '0' rules (all rules)
  • --skip to skip a rule (affects SCORE, but not GRADE)
$ observatory some.site --format=report -z --skip redirection

observatory [INFO] modfiying score, because of --skip.  was: 60, now: 65

HTTP Observatory Report: some.site

Score Description

  -20 content-security-policy        Content Security Policy (CSP) implemented, but allows 'unsafe-inline' inside script-src
  -10 x-xss-protection               X-XSS-Protection header not implemented
   -5 x-content-type-options         X-Content-Type-Options header not implemented
    0 contribute                     Contribute.json implemented with the required contact information
    0 cookies                        No cookies detected
    0 cross-origin-resource-sharing  Content is not visible via cross-origin resource sharing (CORS) files or headers
    0 public-key-pinning             HTTP Public Key Pinning (HPKP) header not implemented
    0 strict-transport-security      HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS) header set to a minimum of six months (15768000)
    0 subresource-integrity          Subresource Integrity (SRI) not implemented, but all scripts are loaded from a similar origin
    0 x-frame-options                X-Frame-Options (XFO) header set to SAMEORIGIN or DENY

Score: 65 (modified due to --skip)
Grade: C+

Full Report Url: https://observatory.mozilla.org/analyze/some.site

Technical / Development

Debug observatory api urls

NODE_DEBUG=request observatory --format report --rescan --zero www.mozilla.org

API Documentation

https://github.com/mozilla/http-observatory/blob/master/httpobs/docs/api.md

Dockerized observatory-cli

Use the provided Dockerfile, to build and execute observatory in Docker container. Useful for Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) pipelines capable of running containers but that otherwise don't need a lot of extra software.

To get started,

  1. Build the container. Tag it as mozilla/observatory-cli

    docker build -t mozilla/observatory-cli .

  2. Add a section like this to your profile (varies depending on your operating system and shell. bash shown).

    ## $HOME/.bashrc
if [[ -d $HOME/.bash_functions ]]; then
    for file in $HOME/.bash_functions/*; do
        . $file
    done
fi

  3. Create the directory referenced in point 2 and copy the files in shell_functions (not bash_completion) into that directory:

    $ mkdir $HOME/.bash_functions
$ find shell_functions -maxdepth 1 -type f -executable | while read file; do cp $file $HOME/.bash_functions; done

  4. Optional: Add Bash completion to your shell. (varies depending on your host operating system)

    ## On Red Hat based distributions:
sudo cp shell_functions/bash_completion/observatory.bash /etc/bash_completion.d/

  5. Start a new shell and execute observatory. Now it's in a Docker container. Bash completion is available if you've added it.

Screenshot showing use of containerized observatory-cli

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial